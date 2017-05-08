Internet Giants Like Apple and Google 'Abuse Their Privileged Position', Says Spotify CEO (cnbc.com) 11
Giant companies like Apple and Alphabet's Google "can and do abuse their privileged positions," according to a letter sent to the European Commission by music streaming service Spotify, rival firm Deezer and Rocket Internet, among others. From a report: "Our collective experience is that where online platforms have a strong incentive to turn into gatekeepers because of their dual role, instead of maximizing consumer welfare," the CEOs wrote. In one part of the letter, the CEOs said examples of platforms turning into gatekeepers include them "restricting access to data or interaction with consumers, biased ranking and search results to lack of clarity, imbalanced terms and conditions and preference of their own vertically integrated services."
Wasn't Microsoft slapped with an anti-trust suit in the 90's for the same vertical integration? Seems like Google preferring Google Music and Apple pushing Safari on iOS would be equivalent.
There are advantages, of course. Integrated platforms can be tested together to guarantee they work well. But it also does stifle competition.
M$ was sued for bundling IE into Windows and running Netscape out of business. Of course those were the days when Netscape Navigator was $50 each install, in theory. Imagine paying $50 for Chrome

last I heard apple only charges you if you sell digital stuff through their app store
last I heard apple only charges you if you sell digital stuff through their app store
