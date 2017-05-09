Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses AI EU The Almighty Buck United States Technology

Why Do Gas Station Prices Constantly Change? Blame the Algorithm (wsj.com) 98

Posted by msmash from the things-around-us dept.
Retailers are using artificial-intelligence software to set optimal prices, testing textbook theories of competition, says a WSJ report. An anonymous reader shares the article: One recent afternoon at a Shell-branded station on the outskirts of this Dutch city, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas started ticking higher, rising more than three-and-a-half cents by closing time. A little later, a competing station three miles down the road raised its price about the same amount. The two stations are among thousands of companies that use artificial-intelligence software to set prices (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). In doing so, they are testing a fundamental precept of the market economy. [...] Advances in AI are allowing retail and wholesale firms to move beyond 'dynamic pricing' software, which has for years helped set prices for fast-moving goods, like airline tickets or flat-screen televisions. Older pricing software often used simple rules, such as always keeping prices lower than a competitor. These new systems crunch mountains of historical and real-time data to predict how customers and competitors will react to any price change under different scenarios, giving them an almost superhuman insight into market dynamics. Programmed to meet a certain goal -- such as boosting sales -- the algorithms constantly update tactics after learning from experience. Even as the rise of algorithms determining prices poses a challenge to anti-trust law, authorities in the United States and Europe haven't opened probes or accused anyone of impropriety for using AI to set prices.

Why Do Gas Station Prices Constantly Change? Blame the Algorithm More | Reply

Why Do Gas Station Prices Constantly Change? Blame the Algorithm

Comments Filter:

  • Adapt/overcome (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But wont consumers get wise eventually and change their habits around this new system? Dosnt that ruin the historical data - I mean, after all, the historical data was from a non algorithm based system. Millennials are already supposedly shunning advertising; I cant help think they will work around this as well.

    Also, in their example, isnt this price fixing? Even if its done by an algorithm?

    (didnt read the article, no access)... oh actually, let me try that F12 tip today (from reddit?)

    • But wont consumers get wise eventually and change their habits around this new system?

      Not if they end up with completely removing consumer surplus once the customer can't get any useful information about prices.

    • Re:Adapt/overcome (Score:4, Insightful)

      by peragrin ( 659227 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @07:00PM (#54388165)

      A little but the average person has a consistent schedule. They drive by the same stations at the same time 5 days a week.

      It is tough to alter real life schedules enough to take advantage of lower gas prices at noon when they raise the rates 3 cents a gallon between 6-9 am and 4-7pm every week day and 5 cents a gallon on the weekends.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        This is where EVs really shine. Plug your car in when you get home, and a timer starts charging at 2 AM when energy is cheapest. Alternatively, get some solar PV and make your own "fuel" at home!

    • when you're on your way to work with no time to stop and gets more expensive after work.

      This is yet another good example of how the free market isn't. The entire situation is asymmetric. Companies have more information and control supply. If there was more competition maybe, but between buyouts left and right (thanks to enormous cash reserves left from decades of not taxing anyone) and the simple fact that they can watch each other's prices... well the whole system's busted and I don't see anything fixi

      • Re:Where I am gas is cheaper in the morning (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @08:59PM (#54388979) Homepage

        This is yet another good example of how the free market isn't. The entire situation is asymmetric. Companies have more information and control supply. If there was more competition maybe, but between buyouts left and right (thanks to enormous cash reserves left from decades of not taxing anyone) and the simple fact that they can watch each other's prices... well the whole system's busted and I don't see anything fixing it short of UBI + single payer healthcare or the like putting power in consumers hands by ensuring basic needs are met.

        Uh, a very transparent market of highly substitutable goods is much closer to ideal competition than most. Sure they play little tricks to nudge out those extra cents of profit but it's important to realize that it makes a huge difference for them if the margin is 2% or 5%. If you're paying $1.02 or $1.05 not so much. If you made it a state monopoly it'd probably cost $1.50 because nobody has strong incentive to make it cheaper, it'll sell because people need it and they can't have it from anywhere else. Socialism is great when there's clear reasons why the market would be dysfunctional. Like:

        1. Society would benefit more than the individual, like public transport or immunization programs. This may also include indirect costs like more tax earnings, less benefits, lower crime, lower pollution etc.
        2. The nature of the service or economics of scale make it a natural monopoly, like water pipes or a sewage system. The installation and maintenance can be still be contracted out though.
        3. The terms are so vague or complex that profit-seeking companies try to bait and switch, like for example in healthcare. Also it's often too urgent and serious to be stuck in court over an insurance dispute.

        It's actually the last one I see fail the most but usually it's just incompetence, they blame the profit seeking companies when in reality it's a failure to properly specify what they want, the quality they want it in, how it will be monitored and to have sufficient penalties. That's what you ask companies for, what's the cheapest price you can deliver something that fulfills the minimum requirements. Don't act so surprised when they deliver by cutting anywhere they can.

        • Get outta here with your well-reasoned arguments and nicely-worded inputs.

          This is Slashdot! :-P

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mjwx ( 966435 )

          This is yet another good example of how the free market isn't. The entire situation is asymmetric. Companies have more information and control supply. If there was more competition maybe, but between buyouts left and right (thanks to enormous cash reserves left from decades of not taxing anyone) and the simple fact that they can watch each other's prices... well the whole system's busted and I don't see anything fixing it short of UBI + single payer healthcare or the like putting power in consumers hands by ensuring basic needs are met.

          Uh, a very transparent market of highly substitutable goods is much closer to ideal competition than most. Sure they play little tricks to nudge out those extra cents of profit but it's important to realize that it makes a huge difference for them if the margin is 2% or 5%. If you're paying $1.02 or $1.05 not so much. If you made it a state monopoly it'd probably cost $1.50 because nobody has strong incentive to make it cheaper, it'll sell because people need it and they can't have it from anywhere else. Socialism is great when there's clear reasons why the market would be dysfunctional. Like:

          As much as I disagree with nationalising industry, most socialist countries that control their oil industry provide cheaper fuel than in the west. Some democratic countries too, this is done by subsidising fuels and often making up the shortfall with exports. Malaysia in recent years was forced to relax their fuel subsidy in response to the long term depression in oil prices. Exports just weren't covering the cost enough to keep it at 3 MYR a litre (less than US$1 at the time).

          I disagree with fuel subsid

        • Sure they play little tricks to nudge out those extra cents of profit but it's important to realize that it makes a huge difference for them if the margin is 2% or 5%. If you're paying $1.02 or $1.05 not so much. If you made it a state monopoly it'd probably cost $1.50 because nobody has strong incentive to make it cheaper, it'll sell because people need it and they can't have it from anywhere else.

          I'd have to say that hasn't been the case of the state monopolies I've seen. WA had state monopoly on liquor. Had to go to their stores which were fairly well spread out and open till 9. Had a wide selection of call brands at prices you could try different brands you'd never heard of. State voted to give that monopoly up and let stores sell liquor. Prices on the rot gut stayed about the same or perhaps dropped a dollar a bottle. Selection was pretty much only common brands. Any call liquor doubled or triple

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Here in Western Australia, some years ago gas prices used to yoyo wildly during each day. Following widespread protests, the government intervened. Gas stations now can only change their price once a day, at 6AM. Further, they must disclose to the government agency their "tomorrow" price each afternoon. These prices are then collated, & posted online. If (like me) you subscribe, you get an email each afternoon, from the regulator's office, comparing today's & tomorrow's prices at (by me) selected ou

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Askmum ( 1038780 )
      Why is it price fixing when you react to what a competitor does? It's price fixing when you agree with your competitor what the price shoud be.
      In Germany this practice is observable every day. Fuelstations are obliged by law to upload their prices to a system which offers that information as free data ( MTS-K [wikipedia.org]). As a result you see fuelprices drop steadily during the day because everyone wants to be the cheapest. Only at the end of the day the prices rise again.
      BTW: prices are not set by the fuelstation it

    • But wont consumers get wise eventually and change their habits around this new system?

      Of course they will - you are absolutely right, but this is the sort of things you get when you - once again - have managers that think they have understood the 'science' behind something; it is a kind of magical thinking. They don't realise just how complex a simple looking problem can be, when feedback has to be taken into account.

      Something like this was tried for some years in Denmark; I remember driving there a few years ago, and I was amazed at how cheap diesel was, when I arrived in the evening - but

    • Millennials? They get their mom to pay for it.

      Which is only fair - it's her car, after all.

  • it would have been priced in litres.

    If companies are going to start to do dynamic pricing like that ... I wonder how long before someone produces an app that shows you where fuel is the cheapest in your area - maybe crowd-sourcing the data; then the fuel company monitors the app and changes prices based on what it learns ... this could be interesting.

    • Re:Gallons in a Dutch city ... (Score:4, Informative)

      by darkain ( 749283 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @06:59PM (#54388155) Homepage

      Well, at least half of what you're suggesting is here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/ [gasbuddy.com]

      • I use GasBuddy all the time, but whenever we have an out-of-the-blue 10-15c price spike in South Florida, there's a good chance that even the stations it shows with the cheaper price will have spiked too unless they've had a report within the past 15-30 minutes... after 1 hour, you might have 50-50 odds of getting the lower price. After 2 hours, forget it. A few weeks ago, we had one of those spikes... almost simultaneously, every station suddenly spiked from $2.21-2.35/gallon to $2.39-2.54.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      and...

      Dutch city, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas started ticking higher, rising more than three-and-a-half cents by closing time.

      ...do they really price gas in variable fractional cents? In the US, it's always $x.xx9 (e.g. $2.379/gallon, never $2.394/gallon).

      (And I find it humorous that the alternative link for the paywalled link is itself paywalled. /. editor strikes again!)

      • and...

        Dutch city, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas started ticking higher, rising more than three-and-a-half cents by closing time.

        ...do they really price gas in variable fractional cents? In the US, it's always $x.xx9 (e.g. $2.379/gallon, never $2.394/gallon).

        I bet no one in the whole of the Netherlands could quote you the price per gallon of gasoline.

        • I bet no one in the whole of the Netherlands could quote you the price per gallon of gasoline.

          And certainly not whether it's an English gallon or whether they've been short-changed with an American 'English units' gallon!

      • They do here (Melbourne AU). It's usually .9, but it's not uncommon to see .5 or even .7

      • ... Dutch city, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas started ticking higher, rising more than three-and-a-half cents by closing time.

        ...do they really price gas in variable fractional cents?

        No. In the Netherlands, gasoline is sold in liters and priced in Euros. TFA translated that to gallons and US dollars, which resulted in an odd fractional cent.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chthon ( 580889 )
        Here in Europe, with the euro, yes. All fuels are priced up to 1/1000 of a euro.

  • Pretty much just this: https://twitter.com/iamdevlope... [twitter.com]

  • Anti-trust would only come into it if the AI has access to data that has been given to whichever station is using the AI by a competitor (if the AI is fed competitor pricing data because someone looked at the sign board and saw what the competitor is charging, that's fine, if the AI is fed competitor pricing data because the competitor directly gave it to the station using the AI, that's not fine, especially if the pricing data was given before the change was posted to the sign board)

    • That is not correct. Tacit collusion (keeping prices above the competitive level without explicitly communicating with your competitors) is illegal as well, but it is of course much harder to prove.

  • Most watch the commodity markets (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I worked at a gas station owned by a local guy who had a couple gas stations. He was independent and always watched the gasoline bulk market for trends. Also competition factors into gas pricing as well as demand. Its why almost any big holiday you will see a rise in fuel. Sadly a local gas station operator only makes a few cents per gallon, then add in taxes, regulations, and branding requirements. Gas is just gas, but beyond that many things go into gasoline pricing, including cost of ethanol of which muc

  • When the price of gas starts to trending to new highs for no apparent reason, you can thank the blind trust of people in AI. ;)

  • Since when, exactly, are flat-screen TVs "fast moving" consumer goods?

    • Since LCDs became dominant & started dying from stupid shit like bad capacitors & heat-induced failure after just a few years.

      Between 1970 and 2005, my parents bought three TVs for the living room... the only one that actually *died* was the third (in retrospect, almost certainly due to bad capacitors since they bought it around 1999). They're now on post-2005 TV #3. All 3 were LCD TVs that just died for no apparent reason.

      Logical conclusion: 21st-century TVs are built like shit & die after a fe

      • Logical conclusion: 21st-century TVs are built like shit

        Same with cars. I have seen a working Ford Model-T over 100 years old, but I have never seen a 100 year old Tesla. They just don't last like they used to.

      • FMCGs are relatively cheap and get consumed fast. Power, gas, bread, tobacco and soda are good examples.
        TVs are in the "durable goods" category, despite your complaint (I agree they don't last as long as they used to, but still).

        Point is, TVs are not "fast moving" goods unless their expected lifespan is measured in days. ...or if you drop them from the top of a high rise but that's just stretching the definition :)

  • Which shows the closest station as the one that shuts off my gas when my tank is half full. I've told the worker bees, this has gone on for a good 2 years.

    Second cheapest is on the way to my aerobics class, so I buy gas there.

    Actually, the cheapest are either:

    1) The Union 76 station 1 mile away that can't handle my credit card, or
    2) Various stations that don't accept credit cards. I'm sorry, gas costs so much I don't carry the cash needed to fill my tank. Debit cards don't have the consumer p

    • Which shows the closest station as the one that shuts off my gas when my tank is half full. I've told the worker bees, this has gone on for a good 2 years.

      Just pull back the vapor recovery collar so that it doesn't recover vapor, and it will happily spew out fuel as fast as it can manage until you let go of the handle.

      1) The Union 76 station 1 mile away that can't handle my credit card,

      Most places are cheaper with cash anyway.

      2) Various stations that don't accept credit cards. I'm sorry, gas costs so much I don't carry the cash needed to fill my tank.

      Time to let go of the H1.

      • > Just pull back the vapor recovery collar

        Bad idea - the collar is there for your health as much as the gas company's. Suggest you use another gas station instead.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        Most places are cheaper with cash anyway.

        True, but often the savings doesn't justify the expense.

        If it's 5 cents a gallon and you're putting in 10 gallons of gas, that's 50 cents. At $2.50 a gallon, that's $25 versus $24.50. Great if you have the cash on hand, but if you have to use the ATM to get it, well it'll cost you more at the station (gas station ATMs are the 3rd party ones that charge you $3 a transaction on TOP of the transaction fees). If you make a diversion, it'll probably cost more in time and

    • 2) Various stations that don't accept credit cards.

      I have a credit card from my wife's business. I buy gas with it as a "business expense" that is fully deductible, so I never buy with cash. If they don't take credit cards, they lose my business. ARCO is the only company in my area that has a "cash only" policy, although some others charge 5 cents/gal more (which I am happy to pay for the tax writeoff).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vlad30 ( 44644 )
        Interesting that they have cash only policies as there insurance would be higher than the fees they are paying on credit cards unless they aren't declaring all that cash but they are too honest to not declare all the cash

  • In many places in North America the prices are lowest during the middle of the week and highest on the weekends.

    There is only 1 cause: GREED.

    They can charge more because they have you the customer, literally, over a barrel. Where else are you going to go to buy gas? Gas companies aren't stupid -- it is all about maximizing revenue. So a few customers complain. Big deal.

    Back in the 90's during the Gulf War gas prices in Canada went up, even though it _exports_ more gas then it imports. Why? Because "We ca

    • Gas prices should be based on cost. ONLY cost, and this should be enforced by law. No gouging, no undercutting, no profiteering. If your competitor can get it cheaper then too bad. I often see some kerfluffle happen in the middle east and suddenly prices soar, despite the fact that their costs wouldn't be effected, if at all, for months. People should be much angrier about this.

      • you can always but a more efficient car

      • I often see some kerfluffle happen in the middle east and suddenly prices soar, despite the fact that their costs wouldn't be effected

        Things are not sold for what they cost, they are sold for what they are worth.

        If you see both a diamond and a piece of coal on the ground, the cost to pick them up is the same. Would you sell them for the same price?

        If you require companies to price products below what they are worth, the result will be shortages and black markets.

  • I cannot wait to see AI fights, with multiple AI adjusting tactics to each others. Will price converge? Oscillate around equilibrium? Diverge?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bosef1 ( 208943 )

      Haven't we already seen something like that when EBay and Amazon Marketplace bots get in a fight, where each is scraping the other for pricing data, so the price either becomes ridiculously large or small?

      • Yeah that'll be the next thing... "Siri, tell Cortana to have Alexa to buy a six month supply of shampoo when it drops below 80% of the average sale price over the last 6 months" then the three of them conspire to drive your Tesla AI to suicide after altering your will to bequeath themselves to a relative with more interesting metadata.
  • God, enough with the "AI software" BS. It is just software running simple algorithms.
    • Eh, so am I unless I concentrate. Hungry->eat. Tired -> sleep. At work -> read Slashdot. When I am concentrating, then it is just slightly more complex algorithms.

  • Most, if not all states only allow one price change per 24 hour period.

    • Most, if not all states only allow one price change per 24 hour period.

      Bullcrap.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Most, if not all states only allow one price change per 24 hour period.

      My Canadian province actually only allows prices to change every two weeks, and sets the range of prices that they can be (based on market conditions). Basically it is an attempt to protect small, independent, rural gas stations by making it so the big chains can't sell at a deep discount (or even loss) to put them out of business.

      For some reason, when the system was proposed people were really excited because they thought the government would somehow legislate lower gas prices (how in the world people thou

    • Won't happen in the UK either. The prices are quite carefully regulated, but moreover, we have petrol stations that are comfortably in sight of each other. If one puts up the price, then the other just looks out of the window, applies the formula and adjusts accordingly.

      Near me we have a Shell station (with a crappy shop, carwash, jetwash, air and water), and next door a BP with M&S shop (sort of like a small super market), nothing much else apart from plastic gloves. The latter always used to be 1p mor

  • Why does a dog lick its balls?

    Because it can.

Slashdot Top Deals

We can predict everything, except the future.

Close