'Silicon Valley Is Missing Unicorns Because It Doesn't Understand Poor People' (cnbc.com) 22
An anonymous reader writes: Silicon Valley might be hunting unicorns in the wrong places. According to one top federal health official, entrepreneurs and investors are overlooking one massive population: Low-income Americans who qualify for Medicaid. That's a big mistake, given that new funds are available for those that are bringing IT innovation to the space, said Medicaid chief medical officer Andrey Ostrovsky. "My gut is that it's a big opportunity with $500 billion in federal spend every year in a system that hasn't evolved technologically much since 1965," Ostrovsky said. "There are unicorns sitting in there," he added.
Renewal App (Score:1)
How about an app that signals when it's time for your renewal and gives you bus directions to the closest carousel?
Re: Renewal App (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't target poor people, you target the providers who are getting that $500B and want to profit more from it. If there's one thing we can rely on in the health care industry (and the US in general) it is greed.
Let's not forget.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then get off your 400 pound ass, get rid of the attitude, and do it.
I'm 350 pounds. I take public transit to work everyday from San Jose to Palo Alto. I rubbed shoulders with the homeless, the minimum wage workers who clean toilets, and the Indian workers who complain about heating their condos with 20-foot-tall ceilings. Last night I took the train home because the express bus was full and the driver wouldn't let ride standing up. There were more homeless tents along the river than there was along the freeway.
Re: (Score:2)
But no you're not one of those poor people.
According to Slashdot, anyone making $100K+ per year or less in Silicon Valley is poor. Otherwise, no one would give me grief for making $50K+ per year.
You're always promising you'll be a centokilonaire real soon now as soon as you figure out to run nmap.
Citation please?
not touching it with a 10ft pole (Score:4, Insightful)
If you get in there as an entrepreneur, you'll be suffocating under a mounting of paperwork before being demonized by Democrats for trying to make a profit. And before you can build a real business, you can bet that Congress is going to pull out the rug from under your business model anyway by reforming government health care yet again. Sorry, but "here's a bucket of government money, go build something" is just not an attractive proposition even under the best of conditions, let alone when it involves poor people and a politically controversial area of public policy..
The best you can hope for at this point is that, as physicians exit the market, the big corporations that take over their functions will be able to invest some money in technology and innovation.
Re: (Score:2)
Too late, bitches... (Score:3)
Oracle has already been practicing, and is perfectly poised to swallow gigatons of money while providing crap software [oregonlive.com] to the medical insurance industry.
Low income people who qualify for medicaid (Score:3)
Anyway, when those tax cuts hit and the funds stop the law kicks back in and anyone single gets kicked off their health care. Period. I got a buddy with type-I diabetes who didn't have his insulin until Obama made Arizona pay for it. We're gonna go back to struggling to get his insulin now.
In most of America the only money to be made in poor people is exploiting them because that's all we're allowed to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Arizona laws are based on the presumption that if you make the poor miserable enough, they will move somewhere else.
Unbelievable! (Score:2)
Silicon Valley might be hunting unicorns in the wrong places.
Endangered species weren't a good enough kill for them so they are going after our cryptozoological entities? THOSE BASTARDS!
This is why Bigfoot refuses to work in IT.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Silicon Valley might be hunting unicorns in the wrong places.
Endangered species weren't a good enough kill for them so they are going after our cryptozoological entities? THOSE BASTARDS!
This is why Bigfoot refuses to work in IT.
;)
Considering what Silicon Valley is doing instead, is hunting "whales", I am not sure that is much better.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering what Silicon Valley is doing instead, is hunting "whales", I am not sure that is much better.
I didn't think Twitter was still relevant.
Unicorns decimated by blenders (Score:1)
I blame Starbucks, quite frankly.
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance) [wikipedia.org]