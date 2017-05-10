Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications United States

A Bot Is Flooding the FCC's Website With Fake Anti-net Neutrality Comments (zdnet.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A bot is thought to be behind the posting of thousands of messages to the FCC's website, in an apparent attempt to influence the results of a public solicitation for feedback on net neutrality. A sizable portion of those comments are fake, and are repeating the same manufactured response again and again, ZDNet reports. So much so that more than 58,000 identical comments have been posted since the feedback doors were opened, now representing over one-in-ten comments on the FCC's feedback docket. The comment reads as following: "The unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the internet is smothering innovation, damaging the American economy and obstructing job creation. I urge the Federal Communications Commission to end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet known as Title II and restore the bipartisan light-touch regulatory consensus that enabled the internet to flourish for more than 20 years."

ZDNet claims that all other comments follow the same pattern: the bot appears to cycle through names in an alphabetical order, leaving the person's name, and postal address and zip code. And some -- if not all -- of these comments are fake, the publication adds, claiming that it reached out to the people and many of them confirmed that they had not left any comments on the website.

A Bot Is Flooding the FCC's Website With Fake Anti-net Neutrality Comments More | Reply

A Bot Is Flooding the FCC's Website With Fake Anti-net Neutrality Comments

Comments Filter:

  • FCC comment (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    "The unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the internet is smothering innovation, damaging the American economy and obstructing job creation. I urge the Federal Communications Commission to end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet known as Title II and restore the bipartisan light-touch regulatory consensus that enabled the internet to flourish for more than 20 years."

    That was my comment, and I can assure you I am entirely real person.

    -Anonymous Coward

  • Great (Score:4, Funny)

    by dejitaru ( 4258167 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @12:48PM (#54393497)
    Watch Ajit Pai use that as enough excuse to "give the people what they want" and destroy net neutrality, regardless if it only accounts for 10% of the posts.

    Who am I kidding, he doesn't care to explain himself...
    • tear - too right

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Not remotely credible. It presumes that a government agency would actually read comments from citizens. Not a feature of large governments. They are required to accept comments, of course. Of course.

    • It's not surprising the comment resonates with him—buzzwords like "bipartisan light-touch" are basically copied right out of his mouth. Maybe he's behind the bot?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sconeu ( 64226 )

        Doubt it. It's probably crafted to resonate with him, though.

        Back in the days of the SSSCA/CBDTPA, I wrote to Bush 43 to ask him to lobby against it, and veto it, should it cross his desk. I used terms that would appeal to him, "overreach of big goverment", "liberal Hollywood elite", etc...

        You craft your message for the audience.

  • As much as I wish ISPs and their shills would be this transparent, this seems like a false flag to me. ISPs exert enough influence that they don't need to fabricate a grassroots effort, let alone one that's so clearly astroturf. OTOH, I can believe some script kiddy thinking this would somehow appear damaging to ISPs.

    • These script kiddies are either idiots or this is indeed a false flag. Did nobody ever think to put the sentences into a database and retrieve them with a random number generator, and do the same with the contact info?

  • I suppose it's possible that someone is trying to invalidate any legitimate responses from the public on this subject by doing this.
    I also suppose it's possible that some well-meaning idiot is doing it thinking they're helping the cause of Net Neutrality.
    Either way they need to knock it the hell off. Stop attempting to subvert the will of the people.

    • It's obviously an idiot. You can tell by the premise.

      Welfare programs are expensive. An undeveloped economy can't afford welfare programs; a highly-developed economy can implement more-effective welfare for lower costs than scaled-beyond-sustainable older welfare programs.

      Feudalism, baronies, and serfdom allowed countries to flourish for hundreds of years. Poor houses--prisons amounting to forced labor camps for the poor, reducing the cost of feeding them by using them as cheap labor--worked for deca

    • I suppose it's possible that someone is trying to invalidate any legitimate responses from the public on this subject by doing this. I also suppose it's possible that some well-meaning idiot is doing it thinking they're helping the cause of Net Neutrality. Either way they need to knock it the hell off. Stop attempting to subvert the will of the people.

      In case you hadn't noticed, the will of the people is dead. The average citizen doesn't have a fucking clue what Net Neutrality is, nor do they give a shit enough to care.

      It's the entire reason why it will ultimately be defeated by those who maintain Control.

  • end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet

    It is arguably overreach -- to take over such a massive thing unenvisioned by Congress. However, if that is the botwrangler's concern (it isn't) this is not helpful to your argument.

  • Amateurish. Nothing to see here. Move along.

  • The wild west aspect didn't make the net flourish, it was the fact it was for nerds. Once the plebs got into the mix everything got screwed up, one aspect of which is they are dumb and desperate enough to be taken advantage of, leading to a need for regulations like net neutrality to ensure nerds (the people who the internet was built by/for) don't end up in some bureaucratic mess with ISPs demanding an extra cost for every service used (or worse, hosted.)

  • of how to win friends and influence people.

    Not.

  • The attempt seems pitifully inept. To me, it seems designed to grab attention, which makes me suspicious that something else is going on. Distraction from some other part of the process, or for something completely unrelated?

    Of course, it could just be a script kiddie or some other idiot. Hanlon's razor may apply here: "any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice"

  • Well they said it was a *Distributed* DOS attack...

    What's more distributed than all the devices of a certain broadband provider, and who would have the list of names and addresses associated with those routers?

Slashdot Top Deals

Somebody ought to cross ball point pens with coat hangers so that the pens will multiply instead of disappear.

Close