A Bot Is Flooding the FCC's Website With Fake Anti-net Neutrality Comments (zdnet.com) 41
An anonymous reader writes: A bot is thought to be behind the posting of thousands of messages to the FCC's website, in an apparent attempt to influence the results of a public solicitation for feedback on net neutrality. A sizable portion of those comments are fake, and are repeating the same manufactured response again and again, ZDNet reports. So much so that more than 58,000 identical comments have been posted since the feedback doors were opened, now representing over one-in-ten comments on the FCC's feedback docket. The comment reads as following: "The unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the internet is smothering innovation, damaging the American economy and obstructing job creation. I urge the Federal Communications Commission to end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet known as Title II and restore the bipartisan light-touch regulatory consensus that enabled the internet to flourish for more than 20 years."
ZDNet claims that all other comments follow the same pattern: the bot appears to cycle through names in an alphabetical order, leaving the person's name, and postal address and zip code. And some -- if not all -- of these comments are fake, the publication adds, claiming that it reached out to the people and many of them confirmed that they had not left any comments on the website.
ZDNet claims that all other comments follow the same pattern: the bot appears to cycle through names in an alphabetical order, leaving the person's name, and postal address and zip code. And some -- if not all -- of these comments are fake, the publication adds, claiming that it reached out to the people and many of them confirmed that they had not left any comments on the website.
FCC comment (Score:1, Funny)
That was my comment, and I can assure you I am entirely real person.
-Anonymous Coward
Great (Score:4, Funny)
Who am I kidding, he doesn't care to explain himself...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not remotely credible. It presumes that a government agency would actually read comments from citizens. Not a feature of large governments. They are required to accept comments, of course. Of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doubt it. It's probably crafted to resonate with him, though.
Back in the days of the SSSCA/CBDTPA, I wrote to Bush 43 to ask him to lobby against it, and veto it, should it cross his desk. I used terms that would appeal to him, "overreach of big goverment", "liberal Hollywood elite", etc...
You craft your message for the audience.
False flag? (Score:2)
As much as I wish ISPs and their shills would be this transparent, this seems like a false flag to me. ISPs exert enough influence that they don't need to fabricate a grassroots effort, let alone one that's so clearly astroturf. OTOH, I can believe some script kiddy thinking this would somehow appear damaging to ISPs.
Re: (Score:2)
These script kiddies are either idiots or this is indeed a false flag. Did nobody ever think to put the sentences into a database and retrieve them with a random number generator, and do the same with the contact info?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that most real postings will most likely be pro-neutrality, since the average user has exactly zero to gain and everything to lose from abandoning net neutrality, I'd guess that's pretty much the goal.
False Flag, or just an idiot? (Score:2)
I also suppose it's possible that some well-meaning idiot is doing it thinking they're helping the cause of Net Neutrality.
Either way they need to knock it the hell off. Stop attempting to subvert the will of the people.
Re: (Score:2)
It's obviously an idiot. You can tell by the premise.
Welfare programs are expensive. An undeveloped economy can't afford welfare programs; a highly-developed economy can implement more-effective welfare for lower costs than scaled-beyond-sustainable older welfare programs.
Feudalism, baronies, and serfdom allowed countries to flourish for hundreds of years. Poor houses--prisons amounting to forced labor camps for the poor, reducing the cost of feeding them by using them as cheap labor--worked for deca
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose it's possible that someone is trying to invalidate any legitimate responses from the public on this subject by doing this. I also suppose it's possible that some well-meaning idiot is doing it thinking they're helping the cause of Net Neutrality. Either way they need to knock it the hell off. Stop attempting to subvert the will of the people.
In case you hadn't noticed, the will of the people is dead. The average citizen doesn't have a fucking clue what Net Neutrality is, nor do they give a shit enough to care.
It's the entire reason why it will ultimately be defeated by those who maintain Control.
Reach of 100,000 hands (Score:2)
end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet
It is arguably overreach -- to take over such a massive thing unenvisioned by Congress. However, if that is the botwrangler's concern (it isn't) this is not helpful to your argument.
Easy to ignore (Score:2)
Amateurish. Nothing to see here. Move along.
It wasn't the wild west that made the interner... (Score:1)
An example (Score:2)
of how to win friends and influence people.
Not.
A distraction? (Score:2)
The attempt seems pitifully inept. To me, it seems designed to grab attention, which makes me suspicious that something else is going on. Distraction from some other part of the process, or for something completely unrelated?
Of course, it could just be a script kiddie or some other idiot. Hanlon's razor may apply here: "any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice"
Go FCC Yourself dot Com (Score:1)
http://www.gofccyourself.com/ [gofccyourself.com] ?
FCC incompetence on full display (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Well they said it was a *Distributed* DOS attack (Score:2)
Well they said it was a *Distributed* DOS attack...
What's more distributed than all the devices of a certain broadband provider, and who would have the list of names and addresses associated with those routers?