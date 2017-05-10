Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


How One Little Cable Company Exposed Telecom's Achilles' Heel

Posted by msmash
Reader mirandakatz writes: Forget net neutrality -- the real fight is over controlling price-gouging monopolies. As Susan Crawford writes at Backchannel, a little-known cable company, Cable One, just exposed the telecommunications industry's Achilles' heel: regulation. Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition, that Americans are paying too much for too little, and that the entire country is suffering as a result, that's a big problem for Big Cable. As Crawford writes, 'don't fixate on net neutrality... Even though the state of internet access is an issue that touches the bank accounts and opportunities of hundreds of millions of Americans and gazillions of businesses, very few people understand what's actually going on. Now you are among them. Do something about it.'

  "Forget net neutrality"

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:46PM

    "Forget net neutrality - "

    No. Paying attention to ANYTHING else does not justify forgetting net neutrality. Net neutrality SHOULD be a positive for anyone's political stance - it just means however imperfect the companies involved in providing services, they should have to treat content as just bytes, regardless of the source. That shouldn't be controversial, nor should it be forgotten, even 'for the sake of argument'.

    Ryan Fenton

    • back to encrypting everything. if they cant see the data they dont know what data to slow down.

      • Unless they just target encrypted data.

        • then it no longer becomes a net neutrality issue it becomes a service issue. i pay for X speed youre not giving me X speed. as they would have to slow all traffic.

    Re:"Forget net neutrality"

      by Attila Dimedici ( 1036002 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @05:30PM
      Fix the monopoly problem and net neutrality is irrelevant. Leave the monopolies in place and no amount of rules is going to fix the problem "net neutrality" is aimed at. As a matter of fact, "net neutrality" rules will make the problem worse because they will make it even harder to break up the monopolies.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        Or, leave the last mile monopoly in place and ensure that monopoly only owns and works on the last mile.

      • Baloney. You've made a bunch of bullshit assertions without any backup. The FCC's network neutrality restrictions were VERY light handed. The basic default policy was no action unless a complaint was leveled and action would only be taken if the provider was discriminating against data sources, typically for economic reasons.

        When we allow the last mile providers to put a toll on data you've requested the free internet is GONE. It is a direct abuse of monopoly and it's not something you can fix because these

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by thule ( 9041 )
          Define toll. Are you talking about shaping traffic? Or are you talking about peering? Peering pricing is based packet delivery to the destination network. It is a different pricing model than transit, but an important part of how the Internet works. The example people usually use is Netflix, but that wasn't an issue of net neutrality. It was a three party dispute over peering and content delivery. Once Netflix took charge of their peering agreements, the problems disappeared. It wasn't a shakedown. The prob

      • Correction: Oligopolies.

        Monopolies are illegal under US law. Oligopolies are not.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      I've never liked net neutrality. It's not a layer that the government needs to meddle at, because laws change too slow for technology, and big corporations are great at gaming laws. Yes, yes, the intention is great, but that's not how law works.

      Networks need different QOS for different traffic - it's not like you can mandate treating all traffic identically, so you get into fine wording about "we mean you can't charge more to carry Netflix traffic, you know, like that". But whatever you write will have l

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        Just make the last mile a public utility already.

        Or, ban those owning the last mile from working in any other business. That also solves the problem.

    • Screw Net Neutrality! I want telecoms to be able to operate free from government interference.

      Net Neutrality is a trojan horse. The end-goal is to give the State control over industry. They want to censor what you're able to access over the Internet. The last FCC commissioner made it clear that she wanted to regulate sites such as the Drudge Report and that site just provides links to articles.

      Get rid of the government supported ISP monopolies and the problems Net Neutrality claims to fix go away.

  You forgot "with this one weird trick"

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:48PM
    > How One Little Cable Company Exposed Telecom's Achilles' Heel

    Your clickbait mind tricks will never work. The day before I read TFA before I start commenting is the day I turn in my SlashDot ID.

    Re:You forgot "with this one weird trick"

      by computational super ( 740265 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @06:13PM
      Actually the summary was so incomprehensible that I was successfully fooled into reading the article. Well played, OP!

      • Actually the summary was so incomprehensible that I was successfully fooled into reading the article. Well played, OP!

        Truly! The article sucked. Every third paragraph was incomprehensible.

        "Please feel free to post your thoughts on this Slashdot article in the Comments Section..."

    • Indeed.

      Honestly, the only thing noteworthy about what Cable One is apparently doing is that they were stupid enough to screw their customer directly, rather than waiting for the regulations to be rescinded so that they could screw the content providers quietly without their customers noticing. The big companies are waiting to do it the latter way, that way when the content providers (e.g. Netflix) invariably have to raise rates to offset the fees being extorted from them by the ISPs, the customers don't rea

  • Seriously gazillions?!?! is it me or does msmash get worse with every post.

  Basic Steps Needed

    by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:54PM

    In the USA, backbone data is cheap, the cable companies are a monopoly with built out networks that are 10+ years old, and they are raking in the cash with no price regulation and minimal oversight. It is high time that laws were passed to:

    1. Determine a fair pricing model and require that where there are less than 4 ISPs available. Net neutrality is really about the quality of the product and what exactly you are buying every month. I am surprised no lawsuits over net neutrality have been filed over bait and switch yet.
    2. Use anti trust laws to break up cable companies into cable providers and internet providers sharing the same lines owned by a third company that maintains and owns the lines.
    3. Protect internet access in the same way that the federal laws currently protect US mail (both privacy and penalty wise) both the privacy of email and browsing.

  Ugh, really?

    by hackel ( 10452 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:56PM

    Trying to co-opt public outrage over net neutrality to a related, yet still entirely separate issue, is despicable. Net neutrality is absolutely one of the "real" fights. The idea that there can be only one is absurd. Who the hell is this woman? "Forget net neutrality?" No, fuck you. I will fixate on net neutrality as much as I damn well feel like it. She's actively hurting the case for her issue by spreading this nonsense, and that's a shame, since it is an important issue as well. Most U.S. Americans have absolutely no clue just how much more we pay for so much less than the rest of the civilised (and often, even uncivilised!) world.

  • They charge $55/month for 100 Mbps cable, albeit with slow (3 Mbps) upload.
    I was expecting double that amount if not more, to warrant an article like this.

    triple play from $150/month. Expensive, but I've seen much worse.

  • If this take on it helps people wake up and fight for net neutrality, then it is worth it. No doubt the article is right about the motives... it is always about profits and control from big businesses. The last thing they want is regulations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      Except for the fact that in the United States, we don't do plebiscites at the national level, we elect representatives.

  • We didn't need this company to make this point, it's already common knowledge.

  • Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition

    I'm probably being hopelessly naive here, but if the likes of Comcast are so scared of what Cable One doing when there is no competition, then maybe they should, I dunno... compete?

  • Cable one bad, big cable big meanies. I have Comcast as my ISP so I get hating your cable co, but there is just no information in this article. Cable One is raising it's rates too much ? How much is too much ? What are their current rates ? how do they compare to the rest of the country ? They charge too much for television ? How much ?

  • OK. I learned all about that now.

  • You can get its footprint from publicly accessible sites like broadband.gov. It's not hard, just more work than the reporter wanted to do.

  • As Susan Crawford writes at Backchannel, a little-known cable company, Cable One, just exposed the telecommunications industry's Achilles' heel: regulation.

    What a trainwreck. A summary is supposed to be useful.

  • A friend of mine went to law school at NYU. Near where she lived, there was a park where the drug dealers did business. Drugs aside, it was the safest place in town. Because the dealers didn't want any shit going down that would attract the police.

    Big Cable is pissed at Cable One because they don't want hearings on the industries business practices.

  • FTA: See the problem? If people begin noticing that there’s no competition, that Americans are paying too much for too little, and that the entire country is suffering as a result, that’s a big problem for Big Cable.

    Really? People haven't noticed? BS.

    Everybody knows.

    Everybody already knows that territories have been divided up to avoid competition. Duh.

    Anecdote: As president of my HOA (almost 100 units), I pushed through an opportunity we had to get every unit pre-wired with fiber from Verizon FiOS. That meant that every unit had on-order access to telephone, cable (TWC), and fiber (Verizon/Frontier). I turned my complex into a location that had actual competition between internet providers. The result has been

