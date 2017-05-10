How One Little Cable Company Exposed Telecom's Achilles' Heel (backchannel.com) 135
Reader mirandakatz writes: Forget net neutrality -- the real fight is over controlling price-gouging monopolies. As Susan Crawford writes at Backchannel, a little-known cable company, Cable One, just exposed the telecommunications industry's Achilles' heel: regulation. Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition, that Americans are paying too much for too little, and that the entire country is suffering as a result, that's a big problem for Big Cable. As Crawford writes, 'don't fixate on net neutrality... Even though the state of internet access is an issue that touches the bank accounts and opportunities of hundreds of millions of Americans and gazillions of businesses, very few people understand what's actually going on. Now you are among them. Do something about it.'
No. Paying attention to ANYTHING else does not justify forgetting net neutrality. Net neutrality SHOULD be a positive for anyone's political stance - it just means however imperfect the companies involved in providing services, they should have to treat content as just bytes, regardless of the source. That shouldn't be controversial, nor should it be forgotten, even 'for the sake of argument'.
back to encrypting everything. if they cant see the data they dont know what data to slow down.
then it no longer becomes a net neutrality issue it becomes a service issue. i pay for X speed youre not giving me X speed. as they would have to slow all traffic.
Baloney. You've made a bunch of bullshit assertions without any backup. The FCC's network neutrality restrictions were VERY light handed. The basic default policy was no action unless a complaint was leveled and action would only be taken if the provider was discriminating against data sources, typically for economic reasons.
When we allow the last mile providers to put a toll on data you've requested the free internet is GONE. It is a direct abuse of monopoly and it's not something you can fix because these
Correction: Oligopolies.
Monopolies are illegal under US law. Oligopolies are not.
I've never liked net neutrality. It's not a layer that the government needs to meddle at, because laws change too slow for technology, and big corporations are great at gaming laws. Yes, yes, the intention is great, but that's not how law works.
Networks need different QOS for different traffic - it's not like you can mandate treating all traffic identically, so you get into fine wording about "we mean you can't charge more to carry Netflix traffic, you know, like that". But whatever you write will have l
Just make the last mile a public utility already.
Or, ban those owning the last mile from working in any other business. That also solves the problem.
Your lengthy explanation doesn't translate well into law, is my point. What about 0-rating? What about the next clever thing companies dream up to work around the regs. What about the regulatory change that the Cable company lobbyists get introduced.
Screw Net Neutrality! I want telecoms to be able to operate free from government interference.
Net Neutrality is a trojan horse. The end-goal is to give the State control over industry. They want to censor what you're able to access over the Internet. The last FCC commissioner made it clear that she wanted to regulate sites such as the Drudge Report and that site just provides links to articles.
Get rid of the government supported ISP monopolies and the problems Net Neutrality claims to fix go away.
Their pipe, their rules.
Don't like it? Invest your own millions into building a carrier grade infrastructure and charge YOUR customers whatever rates YOU decide
Their pipes (in some cases), but a shared internet standard.
Don't like it, don't connect that sub-network to the internet, and don't call it part of the internet created and largely maintained with public funds..
Everything that allows markets and capitalism to exist and thrive.
No, NOT their pipes! Our tax money has paid for and subsidised much of the infrastructure of the Internet. The reason that laws have been bought in many states that forbid municipal internet is that the big ISPs don't want competition, so that they can keep up the extreme price gouging that is going on today! Oh, and Data caps are a punitive measure to try to keep people from dropping cable TV and going with streaming services instead!!
Your clickbait mind tricks will never work. The day before I read TFA before I start commenting is the day I turn in my SlashDot ID.
Re:You forgot "with this one weird trick" (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually the summary was so incomprehensible that I was successfully fooled into reading the article. Well played, OP!
Truly! The article sucked. Every third paragraph was incomprehensible.
"Please feel free to post your thoughts on this Slashdot article in the Comments Section..."
Honestly, the only thing noteworthy about what Cable One is apparently doing is that they were stupid enough to screw their customer directly, rather than waiting for the regulations to be rescinded so that they could screw the content providers quietly without their customers noticing. The big companies are waiting to do it the latter way, that way when the content providers (e.g. Netflix) invariably have to raise rates to offset the fees being extorted from them by the ISPs, the customers don't rea
In the USA, backbone data is cheap, the cable companies are a monopoly with built out networks that are 10+ years old, and they are raking in the cash with no price regulation and minimal oversight. It is high time that laws were passed to:
1. Determine a fair pricing model and require that where there are less than 4 ISPs available. Net neutrality is really about the quality of the product and what exactly you are buying every month. I am surprised no lawsuits over net neutrality have been filed over bait and switch yet.
2. Use anti trust laws to break up cable companies into cable providers and internet providers sharing the same lines owned by a third company that maintains and owns the lines.
3. Protect internet access in the same way that the federal laws currently protect US mail (both privacy and penalty wise) both the privacy of email and browsing.
Trying to co-opt public outrage over net neutrality to a related, yet still entirely separate issue, is despicable. Net neutrality is absolutely one of the "real" fights. The idea that there can be only one is absurd. Who the hell is this woman? "Forget net neutrality?" No, fuck you. I will fixate on net neutrality as much as I damn well feel like it. She's actively hurting the case for her issue by spreading this nonsense, and that's a shame, since it is an important issue as well. Most U.S. Americans have absolutely no clue just how much more we pay for so much less than the rest of the civilised (and often, even uncivilised!) world.
They charge $55/month for 100 Mbps cable, albeit with slow (3 Mbps) upload.
I was expecting double that amount if not more, to warrant an article like this.
triple play from $150/month. Expensive, but I've seen much worse.
If this take on it helps people wake up and fight for net neutrality, then it is worth it. No doubt the article is right about the motives... it is always about profits and control from big businesses. The last thing they want is regulations.
Except for the fact that in the United States, we don't do plebiscites at the national level, we elect representatives.
Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition
I'm probably being hopelessly naive here, but if the likes of Comcast are so scared of what Cable One doing when there is no competition, then maybe they should, I dunno... compete?
Cable one bad, big cable big meanies. I have Comcast as my ISP so I get hating your cable co, but there is just no information in this article. Cable One is raising it's rates too much ? How much is too much ? What are their current rates ? how do they compare to the rest of the country ? They charge too much for television ? How much ?
you mean 250 megabits UP ?
You can get its footprint from publicly accessible sites like broadband.gov. It's not hard, just more work than the reporter wanted to do.
As Susan Crawford writes at Backchannel, a little-known cable company, Cable One, just exposed the telecommunications industry's Achilles' heel: regulation.
What a trainwreck. A summary is supposed to be useful.
A friend of mine went to law school at NYU. Near where she lived, there was a park where the drug dealers did business. Drugs aside, it was the safest place in town. Because the dealers didn't want any shit going down that would attract the police.
Big Cable is pissed at Cable One because they don't want hearings on the industries business practices.
FTA: See the problem? If people begin noticing that there’s no competition, that Americans are paying too much for too little, and that the entire country is suffering as a result, that’s a big problem for Big Cable.
Really? People haven't noticed? BS.
Everybody knows.
Everybody already knows that territories have been divided up to avoid competition. Duh.
Anecdote: As president of my HOA (almost 100 units), I pushed through an opportunity we had to get every unit pre-wired with fiber from Verizon FiOS. That meant that every unit had on-order access to telephone, cable (TWC), and fiber (Verizon/Frontier). I turned my complex into a location that had actual competition between internet providers. The result has been
That's just another good reason why the network - the data center, the cables in the road etc. should be a public service like water pipes and electricity.
Nice strawman, that's obviously not what he said or meant. But by all means, just scream "communism" as loud as you can until you get your way.
That's EXACTLY what he said and meant.
Who told you that, and when will you get your own opinion?
Calling for the government to control infrastructure is not the same as calling for government to control everything.
Government already controls infrastructure, the only thing we have left to argue about is what that control should look like.
> a public service like water pipes and electricity
vs
> All private property
EXACTLY: I don't think that word means what you appear to think it means.
What he wrote was "it's expensive, so the government needs to do it"
Whoa.
I dunno. Who pays for the electricity and the water?
so dumbfuck - who pays?
Public power is common in America. About 50 million Americans, or about 15%, get their electricity from government owned utilities. They get a monthly bill and pay for their electricity the same way that the other 85% do.
So does "public power" work better? No, not really. But it doesn't seem to be any worse either. It is about the same in terms of both reliability and price. In general, a competitive market is superior to government provision, but since power generation is a natural monopoly anyway, competition isn't really possible, so the government isn't any worse than a regulated utility.
www.publicpower.org [publicpower.org]
50 million households is far more than 15% of the American populace. Even if it was actually 50 million people that's still far more than 15% of the American populace (~300million).
50 million households is far more than 15% of the American populace. Even if it was actually 50 million people
...
It is 50 million people, not households.
that's still far more than 15% of the American populace (~300million).
The current population of the USA is about 320M. 50/320 = 15.6%.
So does "public power" work better? No, not really.
Well where I live it does indeed work better.
My city owns the "power company" that provides electric power to the people/businesses that are here.
And it's significantly cheaper (and from anecdotes, better service) than the investor-owned utility that operates in the cities surrounding mine.
The IOU in the cities next door is Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). For a similar house in PG&E area vs. in my city - the house using PG&E will spend more than 2x for electricity because they charge more.
And
I realize this is just an anecdote, and other localities may have the opposite situation, but I live in a small New England town, served by a private power company. I currently pay ~$.23/kWh for residential electrical service (when my PV array isn't pushing into the grid). There is a neighboring town that maintains a municipal (town-owned and operated) electrical system, and they pay ~$.06/kWh, and their system is better in almost every way, including buried lines instead of overhead lines on poles in the
So, my datacenter that I have built and put together myself should be a public service for everyone to use without compensating me for things like startup costs and growing pains? I don't think so. I understand you are saying what you are saying directed at the Verizons, Comcasts, and AT&T's of the world. But a lot of internet land is actually powered by the smaller folks who actually have profitable datacenters and network pipes. If we are going to make internet a utility, then we need to implement
So, my datacenter that I have built and put together myself should be a public service for everyone to use without compensating me for things like startup costs and growing pains? I don't think so.
No. In this simile in which the internets are like roads (which is relatively apt, it's better than tubes anyway) your data center is analogous to a shopping center. People do retain certain rights which people expect in a public place when they enter a shopping center, like photography, or not having your car towed away unexpectedly. People retain certain rights in your data center, like privacy. But they don't get space in your data center for free. They get access to the digital network used to get to your data center for free, just as they get access to the road network used to get to a shopping center for free.
Re: (Score:2)
The access is free you nimrod, no one said the roads were free, they're what's called a "common good".
And the total cost of providing high speed internet (datacenter + everything else including cust service)? $9/mo. How do I know this? Comcast puts that little tidbit in their SEC filing. You can lie to everyone in America except your major
Re: (Score:2)
because that shows your intelligence level.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's just another good reason why the network - the data center, the cables in the road etc. should be a public service like water pipes and electricity.
Not the datacenter. Just a termination facility for the last mile that any ISP can hook into. The last mile, specifically, is what needs to be a public utility. That's where the natural monopoly is. The rest the market really could sort out, as the barrier to entry would be small.
This is the correct solution. The last mile should be a public utility and brought back to interconnection points. Charges for use of these interconnection points would based on the cost of running them. Anybody can run a fiber into these centers, pay for use of router ports, and interconnect without further charge.
I'd like to see towns stop renewing franchises for existing cable systems, nothing says they have to renew them. Give them five year warnings that the franchise won't be renewed and then conduct
Re: (Score:2)
That's a stupid example. Prior to using their own source, Flint was paying Detroit for water. And Detroit's water provider is a government entity.
Have you seen the infrastructure in the USA? You know how many bridges and overpasses have an F rating? I've seen how well the government handles that along with the VA hospitals.
Sometimes you get the government to create a means for competition to exist at another level. Like the roads allow for commercial traffic, shared internet cabling would actually allow for more competition, by reducing the barrier of entry. Governments can help reduce the risk that provide corporations aren't willing to deal with. The government simply needs to commit to upgrading and maintint the shared infrastructure, though with fibre some of these upgrades are happening at the end-points.
In certain count
Here are the utilities I have in my home:
Electricity from a private company
Cable and internet service from a private company
Garbage pickup from a private company
Water from a local water board
Of those, the worst is the water - constant rate incre
Building networks is actually quite cheap, in comparison with the profit margins of major telecommunication companies. This is how many less developed countries are able to offer higher speed internet access to residents for far less money, using the same commodity networking equipment.
Do you have any idea what a profit margin is, or what the actual profit margins are?
Comcast average profit margin - 11%
Charter average profit margin - 0.57%
On the other hand
Google - 28%
Apple - 25%
All averages were over 4 years (2013-2016)
Looking at the figures for the last few quarters at Charter, I'm going to suggest there's some "accounting" going on:
March 31, 2017 1.52%
Dec. 31, 2016 4.42%
Sept. 30, 2016 1.88%
June 30, 2016 49.78%
I don't think a company struggling to make a profit stock goes from $228 to $327 in the same period.
Read the reports. That one quarter you hilited had a $3.5B income tax benefit as result of reversing some previous over valuations. That was the only reason they were profitable that quarter. Prior to that quarter, going all the way back to 2004, they operated at a loss in every quarter except 2.
The stock increase is because of the merger with TWC.
Further you read the further you get an explanation of why they have had steady value increase regardless of the merger.
They would be making $billion profits if they weren't spending all their money on capital and interest. Instead they're getting $billion increases in value, and not blah blah future earnings Apple/Facebook value, tangible assets.
What they are
/not/ is doing it tough.
Wow, what a financial genius! If you want to claim a company is making massive profits, all you need to do is hand-wave away all the costs of running the business. Brilliant!
Yeah, that's why capital gains tax doesn't exist. Oh, wait....
I'm not sure what your point is here? Sure Comcast the conglomerate may have 11% profit margin, but everything I've read estimates the profit margin to be around 20 - 30% for their network services. I've heard the broadcasting division is one that's really dragging down the profits.
Re: (Score:2)
We did deal with it. We let google fiber in.
You faggots immediately came running with halved prices and tripled bandwidth, knocking frantically on every door.
You don't have to call it "cheap" but you're gonna have to pick a word that means effortlessly handing it out because of easy margin. That's not an opinion, it already happened.
You can pretend all you like, but you've been shafted twice to get internet access.
I got this from a 20 second search. [dailykos.com]