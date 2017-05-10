How One Little Cable Company Exposed Telecom's Achilles' Heel (backchannel.com) 54
Reader mirandakatz writes: Forget net neutrality -- the real fight is over controlling price-gouging monopolies. As Susan Crawford writes at Backchannel, a little-known cable company, Cable One, just exposed the telecommunications industry's Achilles' heel: regulation. Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition, that Americans are paying too much for too little, and that the entire country is suffering as a result, that's a big problem for Big Cable. As Crawford writes, 'don't fixate on net neutrality... Even though the state of internet access is an issue that touches the bank accounts and opportunities of hundreds of millions of Americans and gazillions of businesses, very few people understand what's actually going on. Now you are among them. Do something about it.'
Data ain't free. (Score:2, Informative)
Re:Data ain't free. (Score:4, Insightful)
That's just another good reason why the network - the data center, the cables in the road etc. should be a public service like water pipes and electricity.
Re: (Score:1)
Nice strawman, that's obviously not what he said or meant. But by all means, just scream "communism" as loud as you can until you get your way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno. Who pays for the electricity and the water?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
So, my datacenter that I have built and put together myself should be a public service for everyone to use without compensating me for things like startup costs and growing pains? I don't think so. I understand you are saying what you are saying directed at the Verizons, Comcasts, and AT&T's of the world. But a lot of internet land is actually powered by the smaller folks who actually have profitable datacenters and network pipes. If we are going to make internet a utility, then we need to implement
Re: (Score:3)
So, my datacenter that I have built and put together myself should be a public service for everyone to use without compensating me for things like startup costs and growing pains? I don't think so.
No. In this simile in which the internets are like roads (which is relatively apt, it's better than tubes anyway) your data center is analogous to a shopping center. People do retain certain rights which people expect in a public place when they enter a shopping center, like photography, or not having your car towed away unexpectedly. People retain certain rights in your data center, like privacy. But they don't get space in your data center for free. They get access to the digital network used to get to yo
Re:Data ain't free. (Score:4, Insightful)
are you trying to say that it would be CHEAPER for the government to build it? have you seen what happens when they take something over.. heres a clue.. its anything but cheaper.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's just another good reason why the network - the data center, the cables in the road etc. should be a public service like water pipes and electricity.
Not the datacenter. Just a termination facility for the last mile that any ISP can hook into. The last mile, specifically, is what needs to be a public utility. That's where the natural monopoly is. The rest the market really could sort out, as the barrier to entry would be small.
Re: (Score:2)
Building networks is actually quite cheap, in comparison with the profit margins of major telecommunication companies. This is how many less developed countries are able to offer higher speed internet access to residents for far less money, using the same commodity networking equipment.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have any idea what a profit margin is, or what the actual profit margins are?
Comcast average profit margin - 11%
Charter average profit margin - 0.57%
On the other hand
Google - 28%
Apple - 25%
All averages were over 4 years (2013-2016)
"Forget net neutrality" (Score:4, Insightful)
"Forget net neutrality - "
No. Paying attention to ANYTHING else does not justify forgetting net neutrality. Net neutrality SHOULD be a positive for anyone's political stance - it just means however imperfect the companies involved in providing services, they should have to treat content as just bytes, regardless of the source. That shouldn't be controversial, nor should it be forgotten, even 'for the sake of argument'.
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:3)
Their pipe, their rules.
Don't like it? Invest your own millions into building a carrier grade infrastructure and charge YOUR customers whatever rates YOU decide
Sincerely,
Capitalism
Their pipes (in some cases), but a shared internet standard.
Don't like it, don't connect that sub-network to the internet, and don't call it part of the internet created and largely maintained with public funds..
Salutations,
Everything that allows markets and capitalism to exist and thrive.
(Oh, and Ryan Fenton)
Re: (Score:2)
back to encrypting everything. if they cant see the data they dont know what data to slow down.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've never liked net neutrality. It's not a layer that the government needs to meddle at, because laws change too slow for technology, and big corporations are great at gaming laws. Yes, yes, the intention is great, but that's not how law works.
Networks need different QOS for different traffic - it's not like you can mandate treating all traffic identically, so you get into fine wording about "we mean you can't charge more to carry Netflix traffic, you know, like that". But whatever you write will have l
Re: (Score:2)
Screw Net Neutrality! I want telecoms to be able to operate free from government interference.
Net Neutrality is a trojan horse. The end-goal is to give the State control over industry. They want to censor what you're able to access over the Internet. The last FCC commissioner made it clear that she wanted to regulate sites such as the Drudge Report and that site just provides links to articles.
Get rid of the government supported ISP monopolies and the problems Net Neutrality claims to fix go away.
You forgot "with this one weird trick" (Score:5, Funny)
Your clickbait mind tricks will never work. The day before I read TFA before I start commenting is the day I turn in my SlashDot ID.
gazillions of businesses.. (Score:2)
Seriously gazillions?!?! is it me or does msmash get worse with every post.
Basic Steps Needed (Score:3)
In the USA, backbone data is cheap, the cable companies are a monopoly with built out networks that are 10+ years old, and they are raking in the cash with no price regulation and minimal oversight. It is high time that laws were passed to:
1. Determine a fair pricing model and require that where there are less than 4 ISPs available. Net neutrality is really about the quality of the product and what exactly you are buying every month. I am surprised no lawsuits over net neutrality have been filed over bait and switch yet.
2. Use anti trust laws to break up cable companies into cable providers and internet providers sharing the same lines owned by a third company that maintains and owns the lines.
3. Protect internet access in the same way that the federal laws currently protect US mail (both privacy and penalty wise) both the privacy of email and browsing.
Ugh, really? (Score:3)
Trying to co-opt public outrage over net neutrality to a related, yet still entirely separate issue, is despicable. Net neutrality is absolutely one of the "real" fights. The idea that there can be only one is absurd. Who the hell is this woman? "Forget net neutrality?" No, fuck you. I will fixate on net neutrality as much as I damn well feel like it. She's actively hurting the case for her issue by spreading this nonsense, and that's a shame, since it is an important issue as well. Most U.S. Americans have absolutely no clue just how much more we pay for so much less than the rest of the civilised (and often, even uncivilised!) world.
Re: (Score:2)
Prices not that bad (yet?) (Score:2)
They charge $55/month for 100 Mbps cable, albeit with slow (3 Mbps) upload.
I was expecting double that amount if not more, to warrant an article like this.
triple play from $150/month. Expensive, but I've seen much worse.
Makes people vote for net neutrality? so be it (Score:2)
If this take on it helps people wake up and fight for net neutrality, then it is worth it. No doubt the article is right about the motives... it is always about profits and control from big businesses. The last thing they want is regulations.
Re: (Score:2)
Except for the fact that in the United States, we don't do plebiscites at the national level, we elect representatives.
I don't get it... (Score:2)
Uh... (Score:2)
Cable One has been raising its data transmission prices quickly, and it's making cable giants very, very nervous. If people begin noticing that there's no competition
I'm probably being hopelessly naive here, but if the likes of Comcast are so scared of what Cable One doing when there is no competition, then maybe they should, I dunno... compete?
Article was fact free (Score:2)
Cable one bad, big cable big meanies. I have Comcast as my ISP so I get hating your cable co, but there is just no information in this article. Cable One is raising it's rates too much ? How much is too much ? What are their current rates ? how do they compare to the rest of the country ? They charge too much for television ? How much ?