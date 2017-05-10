Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


US To Ban Laptops in All Cabins of Flights From Europe (thedailybeast.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the extending-the-limits dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: The Department of Homeland Security will ban laptops in the cabins of all flights from Europe to the United States, European security officials told The Daily Beast. An official announcement is expected Thursday. Initially a ban on laptops and tablets was applied only to U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in North Africa and the Middle East. The ban was based on U.S. fears that terrorists have found a way to convert laptops into bombs capable of bringing down an airplane. It is unclear if the European ban will also apply to tablets. DHS said in a statement to The Daily Beast: "No final decisions have been made on expanding the restriction on large electronic devices in aircraft cabins; however, it is under consideration. DHS continues to evaluate the threat environment and will make changes when necessary to keep air travelers safe."

  • More reasons never to fly (Score:3)

    by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:03PM (#54395195)

    There are plenty of reasons not to fly, this is the second best one yet (being beaten by the airline for a ticket you paid good money for is #1, not sure how that will be topped).

    • Back in the day, flying was one of the few times the traveling businessman got to him(her)self. No computer to work on, no phone calls to make or receive. Then came laptops making it possible to do work on the plane, then in-flight phone calls, and now wireless Internet on flights.

      Banning laptops would mean that the business traveler once again legitimately can't get any work done while flying, and has a good reason not to be reachable for the 8-10 hours of the flight (no computer = no real reason to p
  • We're all made to board nude and chained to our seats and made to row across the ocean? As it is, I'm just waiting for them to announce "credible" evidence that ISIS has converted baby formula into a bomb capable of bringing down an airliner...

    • Oh please, don't be so hyperbolic. Intravenous sedatives would work just fine without the additional weight all those chains would require. As an added bonus, the airlines would save a fortune, not needing to cook and carry all those meals and drinks. And they wouldn't have to deal with unruly and ungrateful passengers that demand to sit in the seats they paid for.

      All they'd have to do is having the plane crew walk around now and then, poking the passengers with sticks.

  • God Emperor of Dune (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:06PM (#54395209)
    "Have you not considered how much easier it is to control a walking population?"
  • Is there actionable intelligence to back up this ban or is this an attempt to whitewash the racist origins of the original anti-Muslim ban by including Europe?
    • There are actual terrorists here in Europe, and a couple of sympathizers who might become terrorists. If there is a credible threat from the Middle East, then that threat extends to Europe as well. I'd like to know how credible this threat is to begin with.
  • Wasn't this just a ban on Samsung laptops?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Yeah, but going specifically for the known problem is politically incorrect, so they have to ban all laptops instead of just the ones that might blow up.

  • Really? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Areyoukiddingme ( 1289470 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:12PM (#54395265)

    Is DHS really this easy to manipulate? And are they really this stupid? If a laptop shell packed with explosives is enough to "bring down an airplane" (and with the right explosive, it certainly is)(but it would have to be packed with explosive, in which case what's all that swabbing and x-raying of passengers for if it couldn't detect that modification?), how does having it in the cargo hold help? It still makes a giant hole in the fuselage and down goes the plane.

    I guess my real question is, are people stupid enough to be convinced by this security theater? And then I realize P.T. Barnum was right: you can't go broke overestimating people's stupidity.

    • Congressmen are basically stupid, scared children. They've got a surprising amount of shit to sift through, no bandwidth, and sheer impulse to run on; and they have to weigh in as experts on every issue, regardless of timeline or personal understanding. When national security, Internet crimes, or child pornography come up, they can't even understand what's possible and what's just nutty; they see the maximum threat, and they respond by screaming and flailing.

      One day, I want to get myself voted into the H

      • I think you're right about being scared children and seeing the maximum threat.

        But, I think you give them too much credit. The only threat they are scared of is being voted out of office. No one ever got voted out of office for protecting someone's safety, but the first time you pass legislation that protects liberty, and some one gets a skinned knee, well the you're outa there buddy.

        Even the personal liberty screamers in Congress never get any bills passed to ensure privacy and liberty. To much chagrin, i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mellon ( 7048 )

      The theory is that if you press the laptop up against the fuselage in the passenger cabin, you can bust a big enough hole to bring the airplane down; if it's in the hold, there's no opportunity to do that.

  • ...to inflight alcoholic beverage sales.

  • Could be more sinister (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This gets laptops out of your possession at border crossings. Lock up your data. And as the airlines specifically say expensive items should be carried on, not general baggage will the government foot the bill for air travel related theft of your $4000 laptop? Unintended consequences.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by qbast ( 1265706 )
      It is not uncommon for TSA agents to help themselves to valuables from checked luggage.

  • But the terrorists are dumb! (Score:3, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @04:14PM (#54395289) Journal
    They could never ever figure out a way to bring down a plane with a laptop bag, if you check the bag in, instead of carrying it into the cabin. Man! Our security agencies are truly ingenious to find a chink in their armor and to exploit it fully! We need to thank our lucky stars we are under the vigilant and effective aegis of our alphabet soup agencies!

  • The evildoers will listen to the instructions of the flight crew and place their electronics in airplane mode so they can't communicate with anything. They would also never dream of bringing about communication devices that are not FAA certified and that might interfere with the airplane's electronic systems.

    Honestly my nine year old could figure out ways some evildoer could make this work.

  • Why do I put my whole carry-on baggage including a laptop through x-ray anyway?
  • As a US academic who is deeply concerned about people not willing or wanting to go to US conferences, this is going to make everything much worse. We've had enough trouble as is trying to get people to keep going to conferences here given the current climate. This is going to make it much harder.

  • If the hypothesis is true and some evil badguys can turn a laptop into a bomb capable of bringing down an airplane, why will laptops be banned from the cabin only?

    Why is a "bomb-concealed-as-laptop" not a threat to the airplane when carried in the cargo compartment of the airplane inside someones checked luggage?

  • Banning stand-alone DVD players, cell phones and hand-help games (basically anything with a battery). Traveling with kids is going to be really fun. Also, anyone looking forward to checking their laptop along with baggage?

    • seat back scenes to come back?
      maybe even have sky Vegas with slots / blackjack and more at your seat with comps like free flights / free beer / free food and more just swipe your card and play!. must be 18 to play the tables or slots. For the kids we have the fun games zones for only $2.99-$10.99 a flight.
      movies from $2.99 to $19.99 for stuff still in the theaters.

  • It'll make it easier for the crew, too.

  • I'm not sure if that's the right word for it, but this seem to be yet another step in the wrong direction. I wonder how much more restrictive our lives will become before people start to wake up to what is going on?

  • If this is true, I'm horrified that the airlines would put up with having all those lithium batteries in uncontrolled luggage in the cargo hold. If it were my airline I'd refuse the fly the routes. I certainly won't get on a plane full of cargo hold batteries. I'm equally horrified that any business would put up with the loss of time and potential loss of assets due to theft, never mind the potential loss of employees if a cargo fire brings down a plane.

    This will be a huge boon to Canadian air travel. I

  • Will they cover damage / theft and loss? of them in checked bags? Will they only do it with an $20-$50 laptop checked bag service?

    Will business people sneak them on board.

    Will business pay for overnight shipping with fedex / ups for them to have insurance on them that the airlines will not have?

  • The big catch here is that you aren't allowed to check li-ion batteries. So you can't bring a laptop from Europe to the USA at all.

  • They voted for Macron instead of Le Pen, so we might as well make the whole continent pay for that mistake, isn't it?

