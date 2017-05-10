US To Ban Laptops in All Cabins of Flights From Europe (thedailybeast.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares an article: The Department of Homeland Security will ban laptops in the cabins of all flights from Europe to the United States, European security officials told The Daily Beast. An official announcement is expected Thursday. Initially a ban on laptops and tablets was applied only to U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in North Africa and the Middle East. The ban was based on U.S. fears that terrorists have found a way to convert laptops into bombs capable of bringing down an airplane. It is unclear if the European ban will also apply to tablets. DHS said in a statement to The Daily Beast: "No final decisions have been made on expanding the restriction on large electronic devices in aircraft cabins; however, it is under consideration. DHS continues to evaluate the threat environment and will make changes when necessary to keep air travelers safe."
Yeah, this is actually kinda funny. I suppose it's too late to short your airline stocks though. I guess there's enough domestic business to keep them afloat.
I hope there would be significant economic fallout from this, but given the history of such things, I don't really expect much reaction at all.
Maybe the airlines can build tablets into the seat backs.
More reasons never to fly (Score:3)
There are plenty of reasons not to fly, this is the second best one yet (being beaten by the airline for a ticket you paid good money for is #1, not sure how that will be topped).
Bring back the travel by ship. I don't want a cruise. I just want a cheap way out of North America that doesn't involve the bullshit. Only things I need on the boat are a bed, washrooms, a place to stuff whatever bags I want to bring, and a cafeteria (I'll bring my own food, but you're welcome to sell me some if you like). I hear they got boat travel down to 2 days across the Atlantic.
Would be nice to bring my car along, for a fee.
Don't forget satellite internet. This tends to _severely_ suck on boats.
Actually, many business travelers will like this (Score:2)
Banning laptops would mean that the business traveler once again legitimately can't get any work done while flying, and has a good reason not to be reachable for the 8-10 hours of the flight (no computer = no real reason to p
How much longer until... (Score:2)
Oh please, don't be so hyperbolic. Intravenous sedatives would work just fine without the additional weight all those chains would require. As an added bonus, the airlines would save a fortune, not needing to cook and carry all those meals and drinks. And they wouldn't have to deal with unruly and ungrateful passengers that demand to sit in the seats they paid for.
All they'd have to do is having the plane crew walk around now and then, poking the passengers with sticks.
God Emperor of Dune (Score:3)
So... (Score:2)
I didn't think it was "all" (Score:2)
Yeah, but going specifically for the known problem is politically incorrect, so they have to ban all laptops instead of just the ones that might blow up.
Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Is DHS really this easy to manipulate? And are they really this stupid? If a laptop shell packed with explosives is enough to "bring down an airplane" (and with the right explosive, it certainly is)(but it would have to be packed with explosive, in which case what's all that swabbing and x-raying of passengers for if it couldn't detect that modification?), how does having it in the cargo hold help? It still makes a giant hole in the fuselage and down goes the plane.
I guess my real question is, are people stupid enough to be convinced by this security theater? And then I realize P.T. Barnum was right: you can't go broke overestimating people's stupidity.
Congressmen are basically stupid, scared children. They've got a surprising amount of shit to sift through, no bandwidth, and sheer impulse to run on; and they have to weigh in as experts on every issue, regardless of timeline or personal understanding. When national security, Internet crimes, or child pornography come up, they can't even understand what's possible and what's just nutty; they see the maximum threat, and they respond by screaming and flailing.
One day, I want to get myself voted into the H
I think you're right about being scared children and seeing the maximum threat.
But, I think you give them too much credit. The only threat they are scared of is being voted out of office. No one ever got voted out of office for protecting someone's safety, but the first time you pass legislation that protects liberty, and some one gets a skinned knee, well the you're outa there buddy.
Even the personal liberty screamers in Congress never get any bills passed to ensure privacy and liberty. To much chagrin, i
The theory is that if you press the laptop up against the fuselage in the passenger cabin, you can bust a big enough hole to bring the airplane down; if it's in the hold, there's no opportunity to do that.
This is a big boon... (Score:2)
...to inflight alcoholic beverage sales.
Could be more sinister (Score:1)
This gets laptops out of your possession at border crossings. Lock up your data. And as the airlines specifically say expensive items should be carried on, not general baggage will the government foot the bill for air travel related theft of your $4000 laptop? Unintended consequences.
But the terrorists are dumb! (Score:3, Funny)
The baggage compartment, awesome fix (Score:2)
The evildoers will listen to the instructions of the flight crew and place their electronics in airplane mode so they can't communicate with anything. They would also never dream of bringing about communication devices that are not FAA certified and that might interfere with the airplane's electronic systems.
Honestly my nine year old could figure out ways some evildoer could make this work.
Security theater (Score:2)
Sigh. As a US academic this is terrible (Score:2)
Move the conferences. The US is no longer a viable venue.
Banned in the cabin but OK in checked luggage? (Score:1)
If the hypothesis is true and some evil badguys can turn a laptop into a bomb capable of bringing down an airplane, why will laptops be banned from the cabin only?
Why is a "bomb-concealed-as-laptop" not a threat to the airplane when carried in the cargo compartment of the airplane inside someones checked luggage?
Next up: (Score:2)
Banning stand-alone DVD players, cell phones and hand-help games (basically anything with a battery). Traveling with kids is going to be really fun. Also, anyone looking forward to checking their laptop along with baggage?
seat back scenes to come back?
maybe even have sky Vegas with slots / blackjack and more at your seat with comps like free flights / free beer / free food and more just swipe your card and play!. must be 18 to play the tables or slots. For the kids we have the fun games zones for only $2.99-$10.99 a flight.
movies from $2.99 to $19.99 for stuff still in the theaters.
Just dose everyone with ketamine (Score:2)
It'll make it easier for the crew, too.
Mission Creep (Score:1)
Completely untenable (Score:2)
If this is true, I'm horrified that the airlines would put up with having all those lithium batteries in uncontrolled luggage in the cargo hold. If it were my airline I'd refuse the fly the routes. I certainly won't get on a plane full of cargo hold batteries. I'm equally horrified that any business would put up with the loss of time and potential loss of assets due to theft, never mind the potential loss of employees if a cargo fire brings down a plane.
This will be a huge boon to Canadian air travel. I
Will they cover damage / theft and loss (Score:2)
Will they cover damage / theft and loss? of them in checked bags? Will they only do it with an $20-$50 laptop checked bag service?
Will business people sneak them on board.
Will business pay for overnight shipping with fedex / ups for them to have insurance on them that the airlines will not have?
Can't Check Either (Score:2)
The big catch here is that you aren't allowed to check li-ion batteries. So you can't bring a laptop from Europe to the USA at all.
You get what you deserve. (Score:2)
They voted for Macron instead of Le Pen, so we might as well make the whole continent pay for that mistake, isn't it?