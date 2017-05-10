Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Facebook Downranks News Feed Links To Crappy Sites Smothered In Ads (techcrunch.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the click-here dept.
Facebook's New Feed algorithm is targeting links that send people to crappy websites filled with advertisements. According to their blog post, Facebook defines a "low-quality site" as one "containing little substantive content, and that is covered in disruptive, shocking or malicious ads." TechCrunch reports: The change could help Facebook fight fake news, as fakers are often financially motivated and blanket their false information articles in ads. High-quality sites may see a slight boost in referral traffic, while crummy sites will see a decline as the update rolls out gradually over the coming months. Facebook tells me that the change will see it refuse an immaterial number of ad impressions that earned it negligible amounts of money, so it shouldn't have a significant impact on Facebook's revenue. Facebook product manager for News Feed Greg Marra tells me Facebook made the decision based on surveys of users about what disturbed their News Feed experience. One pain point they commonly cited was links that push them to "misleading, sensational, spammy, or otherwise low-quality experiences... [including] sexual content, shocking content, and other things that are going to be really disruptive." Today's change is important because if users don't trust the content on the other side of the links and ads they see in News Feed, they'll click them less. That could reduce Facebook's advertising revenue and the power it derives from controlling referral traffic. Getting sent to a low-quality, shocking site from News Feed could also frustrate users and cause them to end their Facebook browsing session, depriving the social network of further ad views, engagement and content sharing.

    In other words, "Do As I Say, Not As I Do."

  • and Deadspin

  • So sorry Slashdot. I guess no Facebook love for you...

    BTW, your floating ads and stealing of horizontal space for your shitty ads (are you aware there's a dumbass ad with an Edward Snowden hipster-lookalike on a scooter which is just laughably awful) are making this site suck. Some of the ads don't properly timeout and cause all kinds of scrolling issues.

  • N/A (Score:2)

    by creimer ( 824291 )
    This doesn't apply to my websites. ;)

    • This doesn't apply to my websites. ;)

      Optimized for Lynx?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Optimized for Lynx?

        I haven't used Lynx in 20+ years. I should check out my websites in Lynx. The static websites will probably fare better than the WordPress websites.

  • So all the GOP tabloids... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wait for it in 10, 9, 8, 7... "Facebook blocks right leaning news on Facebook."

  • For a while now Yahoo's news has been polluted with the worst sort of clickbait adbombs. Facebook has their work cut out for them if they are trying to be worse.

    • For a while now Yahoo's news has been polluted with the worst sort of clickbait adbombs. Facebook has their work cut out for them if they are trying to be worse.

      When your business depends on advertising (and you have no integrity) that's what you get.

