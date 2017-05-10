Zillow Faces Lawsuit Over 'Zestimate' Tool That Calculates a House's Worth (washingtonpost.com) 13
According to The Washington Post, "a homeowner has filed suit against online reality giant Zillow, claiming the company's controversial 'Zestimate' tool repeatedly undervalued her house, creating a 'tremendous road block' to its sale." From the report: The suit, which may be the first of its kind, was filed in Cook County Circuit Court by a Glenview, Ill., real estate lawyer, Barbara Andersen. The suit alleges that despite Zillow's denial that Zestimates constitute "appraisals," the fact that they offer market-value estimates and "are promoted as a tool for potential buyers to use in assessing [the] market value of a given property," shows that they meet the definition of an appraisal under state law. Not only should Zillow be licensed to perform appraisals before offering such estimates, the suit argues, but it also should obtain "the consent of the homeowner" before posting them online for everyone to see. In an interview, Andersen told me she is considering bringing the issue to the Illinois attorney general because it affects all property owners in the state. She has also been approached about turning the matter into a class action, which could touch millions of owners across the country. In the suit, Andersen said that she has been trying to sell her townhouse, which overlooks a golf course and is in a prime location, for $626,000 -- roughly what she paid for it in 2009. Houses directly across the street but with greater square footage sell for $100,000 more, according to her court filing. But Zillow's automated valuation system has apparently used sales of newly constructed houses from a different and less costly part of town as comparables in valuing her townhouse, she says. The most recent Zestimate is for $562,000. Andersen is seeking an injunction against Zillow and wants the company to either remove her Zestimate or amend it. For the time being, she is not seeking monetary damages, she told me.
class action (Score:2)
Nobody believes the Zestimates (Score:2)
They are a very crude tool using broad, flawed algorithms. If you want a real appraisal, hire an appraiser.
Real estate professionals know they are wrong but they will be happy to use them as an excuse to try to knock down the price of a house they are buying or pump up the price of a house they are selling.
I have no idea of their legal standing but it seems this suit is on shaky ground.
Re: (Score:2)
I have no idea who is in charge of the algorithm, but it's about as useful as using the tax assessor's value for your house as the market price, and I've never seen it get any better yet.
A lawsuit, though? SNORE
Re: (Score:2)
They are a very crude tool using broad, flawed algorithms.
Indeed. They just grab sales records from county clerk websites, and do quick comparisons that are often wildly inaccurate. For instance, a lakefront or oceanfront home often has "comparables" that are on the other side of the street where prices are half as much.
Zestimates are just ballpark numbers that nobody takes very seriously.
reality giant (Score:2)
Let me see, would that be Oculus?
Solution (Score:2)
Take Ownership! (Score:2)
Take ownership of the property on Zillow and at least put in the correct details. Zillow doesn't even have the square footage of the apartment; of course it's Zestimate is going to be worthless. There are no details other than it is a 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. This is one dumb real estate agent.