Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Ubuntu Microsoft Operating Systems SuSE Linux

Ubuntu Arrives in the Windows Store, Suse and Fedora Are Coming To the Windows Subsystem For Linux (venturebeat.com) 203

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
At its Build developer conference today, Microsoft announced that Ubuntu has arrived in the Windows Store. From a report: The company also revealed that it is working with Fedora and Suse to bring their distributions to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10. At the conference last year, Microsoft announced plans to bring the Bash shell to Windows. The fruits of that labor was WSL, a compatibility layer for running Linux binary executables (in ELF format) natively on Windows, which arrived with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update released in August 2016. Microsoft also partnered with Canonical to allow Ubuntu tools and utilities to run natively on top of the WSL. By bringing Ubuntu to the Windows Store, the company is now making it even easier for developers to install the tools and run Windows and Linux apps side by side. Working with other Linux firms shows that Microsoft's deal with Canonical was not a one-time affair, but rather part of a long-term investment in the Linux world.

Ubuntu Arrives in the Windows Store, Suse and Fedora Are Coming To the Windows Subsystem For Linux More | Reply

Ubuntu Arrives in the Windows Store, Suse and Fedora Are Coming To the Windows Subsystem For Linux

Comments Filter:

  • Welcome to our new corporate overlords (Score:3, Interesting)

    by passionplay ( 607862 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @11:46AM (#54400095)
    Has everyone forgotten: embrace, extend, extinguish? This is just step one.
    • Given the beating Linux has given to the other server OSes and its near total dominance there, I find it doubtful they could follow that approach. If they tried that sneaky backstabbing approach, nothing prevents Linux to fork into other distros keeping whatever makes Linux tick with its users alive.

      And Linux has never been dominant in the desktop either, so this actually may increase the number of users in that space.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        This is the alternate path to that goal though.

        Get developers that are used to working with Linux-based servers accustomed to a hybrid environment, and get managers that are not exactly happy with the Linux-based approach requiring the use of brain power to evaluate to make decisions now instead have more means to present pretty graphs. Eventually people push to start running real servers this way, and then to migrate to Windows entirely.

        The problem with GUI is that while it makes some tasks legitimately e

      • Total dominance in the Server world? Please. You must think "little apache servers on the Internet" is the "Server Market". Some of you guys are so completely clueless about the real world.

        Linux is obviously a huge piece of the market, but "total dominance"? Not out here in reality where the rest of us live.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          It is just a matter of time. Windows application servers are already becoming a constant problem in many application landscapes. They always need something special, when Linux, xBSD, Solaris, etc. basically use the same services and tools. And the are always helpless when you just explain the standard approach to them and they are expected to port that to the island of incompatibility that Windows still is. Sure, initially these solutions may sometimes be cheaper, but with a bit of a longer-term scope, Wind

    • You need a monopoly in the relevant field to Embrace Extend and Extinguish. MS lacks that in any field of Linux worth extending and extinguishing (server and cloud).

      • You don't need a monopoly. If you HAD a monopoly, you wouldn't have to worry about extinguishing anything. You just have to have SOME portion of the user-base.

        Hell, let's say that the boys at Ubuntu decided the next release would use NTFS and followed Microsoft's standard and protocol. And then 2 years later decided to add a fancy dancy feature of an added bit to every bloody folder declaring the contents were free(asinbeer) or not. Let's further pretend that at least SOME people loved this extended fe

        • Sure you do. Without the monopoly you can only embrace. If you still have money you can extend, but in order to bridge from extend to extinguish you need support from either third parties or customers. Without a significant control over the market no extinguishing takes place.

          only difference is the number of people

          You say the only difference, I say the *critical* difference. You can't extinguish an opponent if you don't have an incredibly dominant position from which to do so.

    • and the correct response to this? not sure, but i'm pretty sure getting your tin-foil hat out is step one.

  • The Windows Store should be graced with every Linux distro. Only a few thousand of 'em, right? ;)

  • Step 1. Make Linux compatbile on Windows
    Step 2. Teach children that learn on the ubiquitous windows that Linux runs on Windows
    Step 3. Those children when they grow up, think Linux is something to run on Windows
    Step 4. When Microsoft pulls the plug, the children don't think they've lost anything.

    This is exactly how the RIAA and the MPAA have eroded copyright in the US.

  • Assimilate them, don't let them assimilate us (Score:5, Informative)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @11:49AM (#54400149)

    Run Windows in a VM on Linux, don't run Linux apps on Windows.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Don't run windows at all. That was the whole point.

    • With UEFI and Intel's "Management Engine" built into the microprocessor, PCs are turning fully into a prison camp. Pre-compromised, in the hardware, right from the factory.

      No fear, Linux is already running on other processors. And ARM processors already outnumber Intel / AMD processors, just not in PCs. And ARM processors inevitably run Linux, not that Microsoft hasn't failingly tried to get Windows on it.

  • Yes Finally! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, 2017 @11:52AM (#54400165)

    The security of Windows with the application availability of Linux.

    That combination simply cannot be beat!

  • I haven't used SuSE since the late 1990's. It was one of my favorite Linux distro. These days I'm using Red Hat Linux as I may study for the certification and Linux Mint on my vintage black MacBook.

  • Linux on desktop... (Score:4, Funny)

    by nerdyalien ( 1182659 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @12:04PM (#54400249)

    Linux on desktop... finally arrives in 2017 !!!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Linux on the desktop arrived a long time ago, it's called ChromeOS.

      GNU/Linux is another matter.

    • Chromebooks have already outsold Windows laptops on Amazon for years.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        But if you put Ubuntu on a Chromebook, the Chromebook firmware asks the user at every boot to put it out of its misery. The suggested call to action in developer mode ("Press SPACE" then "Press ENTER") leads to data loss [slashdot.org].

  • And so what? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @12:04PM (#54400253)

    I'm still struggling to understand the use case for this.

    Everyone who really needed Windows and Linux on one box has already setup dual-boot or virtualization. You can even pick which OS to use on bare metal and which to virtualize these days. It's great.

    Does Microsoft envision themselves selling Linux apps in the Windows Store (like they sell MySQL and PostgreSQL on Azure)? I don't see that working because anyone can distribute a free version outside of the store.

    Telemetry in Windows 7/8/10 proves that Microsoft is perfectly willing to sell out their customers for a marginal benefit. But I don't really see what benefit WSL gives them that they don't already get with Hyper-V.

    • Re: And so what? (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Its because Microsoft plans on forcing vendors to lock out Linux in secure boot. This way Microsoft can say "but all your Linux apps run on our platform so you won't lose anything. Plus its more secure because everyone knows that bios malware is the most common threat to the average PC user." If you run Linux applications on Windows it ruins the point of running Linux apps which is exactly the point of Windows trying to coerce users into doing it.

      • SecureBoot isn't designed primarily to stop BIOS malware. It is designed to prevent rootkits from tampering with the boot sector and OS bootstrap by validating the signatures on all executables it loads. That way, you know you have a good kernel before you hand off to it. Technically, a rootkit could still infect those files, but the system will not boot again after that happens.

        RedHat has a signed bootloader that works with most OEM PCs out of the box, and you can import the keys for other distros if they

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      I'm still struggling to understand the use case for this. Everyone who really needed Windows and Linux on one box has already setup dual-boot or virtualization. You can even pick which OS to use on bare metal and which to virtualize these days. It's great.

      IIRC (and it's kind of vague) one of the more interesting ideas in the architecture of Windows is that binary execution in general is done within a "subsystem for " - the primary subsystem being for Windows (of course), but there was also a subsystem for DOS at one point, with the 'capability' to have a subsystem for other OSes (Like VMS, Unix, OS/2, what have you...). I seem to recall the idea was so Windows could be a "Universal" OS, provided somebody wrote an appropriate subsystem. That way Windows is ab

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lkcl ( 517947 )

      I'm still struggling to understand the use case for this.

      in 2006 i worked for NC3A Research, where windows had been made mandatory some years before (through offering them a uniform pricing discount... that of course did not involve future products. or upgrades). this made it an absolute bitch to do any kind of development, so i investigated installing a wide range of software, including Cygwin, MSYS and other tools which made my life bearable. i even at one point installed userspace linux.

      being able to install straight debian on top of the POSIX subsystem wou

    • Everyone who really needed Windows and Linux on one box has already setup dual-boot or virtualization.

      I don't. I don't have the space disk space for it. You want a use case? WSL seems to run a shitload better and integrate much more easily with Windows than Cygwin. Remember Cygwin? That open source program widely used which does the same thing as WSL? That program which has had many use cases over the years? Yeah that one.

    • You can even pick which OS to use on bare metal and which to virtualize these days. It's great.

      It is almost magical being able to boot your installed windows OS in vmware from your linux partition, isn't it?

  • If this allows end users to install Sandstorm [sandstorm.io], and the project becomes popular because of it, it could be a big push for open source & Free software.

    A big hurdle to overcome for using 95% web applications found in Git is managing to install them in the first place, if you don't already have a web development stack running in your desktop.

    With a platform like Sandbox, anyone could install server-based web applications on their Windows PC, making using Free Software finally as convenient as any walled gar

  • This is bad for Linux (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Eravnrekaree ( 467752 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @01:16PM (#54400711)

    This is harmful to Linux, otherwise Microsoft would not be involved. Its not Linux at all, since you are just running some userland tools on Windows. Something that gives people a reason to not run the fully open source Linux kernel is not healthy for Linux, or open source. Microsofts hope with this is to starve the Linux kernel of userbase by giving people a reason to not install Linux, why install Linux when you can get the userland installed as an app on windows? None of the distros should cooperate with this. Instead, efforts should focus on funding efforts to get WINE to where it can run 99% of windows apps flawlessly.

    • Instead, efforts should focus on funding efforts to get WINE to where it can run 99% of windows apps flawlessly.

      IBM accomplished this with OS/2 during the Windows 3.1 era, and developers stopped writing programs for OS/2. The simple reasoning was, "If OS/2 can run Windows programs, why develop for OS/2? We'll just develop for Windows." So, in essence, OS/2 was the first version of WINE. WINE has always been a terrible idea, and we all need to be thankful that it sucks at running Windows programs.

      The best way to get people to adopt Linux is to get them using FOSS while they're still on Windows. That will build th

  • Is Microsoft paying Canonical for all this? As I understand it, the Linux subsystem for Windows required Ubuntu up until now. Seems like this would entail some kind of licensing agreement for Ubuntu.

    So I wonder if Microsoft is paying Canonical. If the number is large enough, Microsoft could ultimately influence the direction Ubuntu takes.

  • and run your favorite flavor of Linux on the bare metal, it will not only run better it also wont be any complicated layers of Microsoft problems or vulnerabilities that MS is so famous for
  • Linux in Windows will doubtless leak data through various hooks to the Windows Data collection centre just like Regular Windows 10. I have little confidence in my privacy or security in anything windows 10 related (which is why I do Linux, native)

  • Here in corporate windows desktop land, I love WSL (Score:5, Informative)

    by furry_wookie ( 8361 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @02:06PM (#54401073)


    Everyone is saying "run a VM".

    Well I have that as well, but frankly being able to fire up an Ubuntu shell in a window has made me much more productive. It has replaced using putty, winscp, notepad++, TortoiseGIT, and god knows what else I used to have to do just to get stuff done when stuck with the corporate standard Windows desktop.

    It is my main interface now to ssh to systems to support them, transfer files back and forth to my desktop, edit files, use git, etc.

    I am quite addicted to WSL now myself. It would be even better if there were multiple distros to chose from such as RHEL, Centos, Fedora, Debian etc in addition to Ubuntu.
    • I have been using Cygwin and ssh for some time. There is some file permission compatibility and username letter case headache, but it mostly works otherwise. We are still on Windows 7 though.

Slashdot Top Deals

The clash of ideas is the sound of freedom.

Close