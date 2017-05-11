Ubuntu Arrives in the Windows Store, Suse and Fedora Are Coming To the Windows Subsystem For Linux (venturebeat.com) 20
At its Build developer conference today, Microsoft announced that Ubuntu has arrived in the Windows Store. From a report: The company also revealed that it is working with Fedora and Suse to bring their distributions to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10. At the conference last year, Microsoft announced plans to bring the Bash shell to Windows. The fruits of that labor was WSL, a compatibility layer for running Linux binary executables (in ELF format) natively on Windows, which arrived with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update released in August 2016. Microsoft also partnered with Canonical to allow Ubuntu tools and utilities to run natively on top of the WSL. By bringing Ubuntu to the Windows Store, the company is now making it even easier for developers to install the tools and run Windows and Linux apps side by side. Working with other Linux firms shows that Microsoft's deal with Canonical was not a one-time affair, but rather part of a long-term investment in the Linux world.
No one really cares. What benefits are there to this, other than MS trying to lock people into the MS/Linux space? It's like the Borg. Anyone with sense pushes people AWAY from MS, not toward it just because it 'runs linux'.
Many Linux server developers run Windows. This way they don't need a separate machine or VM.
Because running a VM is just the hardest thing in the world
They're appealing to the market that wants spyware for Linux but can't seem to find any, so they're going to just run Linux as a subsystem of the spyware. Fairly ingenius, if you think about it.
Gamers. Like it or not Windows is where PC gaming happens, and many/most major titles only ship for Windows, never for Linux. So people need a native Windows install, but if they want to run Linux they can do it in WSL and have the best of both worlds.
Welcome to our new corporate overlords (Score:3, Interesting)
Great idea! (Score:2)
The Windows Store should be graced with every Linux distro. Only a few thousand of 'em, right?
Think of it this way (Score:2, Interesting)
Step 2. Teach children that learn on the ubiquitous windows that Linux runs on Windows
Step 3. Those children when they grow up, think Linux is something to run on Windows
Step 4. When Microsoft pulls the plug, the children don't think they've lost anything.
This is exactly how the RIAA and the MPAA have eroded copyright in the US.
Assimilate them, don't let them assimilate us (Score:3)
Run Windows in a VM on Linux, don't run Linux apps on Windows.
Can you say SuSE! (Score:2)
Linux on desktop... (Score:3)
Linux on desktop... finally arrives in 2017 !!!
And so what? (Score:2)
I'm still struggling to understand the use case for this.
Everyone who really needed Windows and Linux on one box has already setup dual-boot or virtualization. You can even pick which OS to use on bare metal and which to virtualize these days. It's great.
Does Microsoft envision themselves selling Linux apps in the Windows Store (like they sell MySQL and PostgreSQL on Azure)? I don't see that working because anyone can distribute a free version outside of the store.
Telemetry in Windows 7/8/10 proves that Mic
This is a tacit war on WINE. (Score:2)
Why run Windows binaries under Linux when you can just run Linux binaries on Windows, amirite?? (/sarcasm)
I see no mention of this being a 2-way street. They're right back at Embrace from the 3 point plan they've been running for decades. Ask Netscape how that works out.