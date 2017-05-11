Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Is Not Afraid of Facebook (recode.net) 20
An anonymous reader writes: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel addressed on Wednesday what many have been hoping he would address for months: What he thinks about Facebook and the fact the social giant is copying all of Snapchat's best features. On Snap's Q1 earnings call Wednesday, Spiegel was asked bluntly: "Does Facebook scare you? Why or why not?" Spiegel laughed. Then talked about how important it is to be creative. Then said this: "At the end of the day, just because Yahoo, for example, has a search box, it doesn't mean they're Google." Fun fact: Yahoo is an investor in Snap.
Heh... (Score:5, Funny)
Yoda voice: "aahhh... You willl be.... YOU WILL BE!"
SNAP Stock (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe he should be...
SNAP [cnbc.com] share price has dropped 20% in the past 24 hours.
FB stock IPO's at $38 in May of 2012. By August of that year, it was at $18.
Share price post-IPO isn't a very good indicator of long-term success.
NICE TOUCH (Score:2, Funny)
Bad example (Score:4, Funny)
It should be more like, "just because Google has maps doesn't mean that Mapquest is obsolete. No, wait...".
Snapchat's Best Feature Was Copied (Score:2)
Perhaps not afraid of Facebook (Score:2)
But I would be very afraid of a projected $2 billion loss in 2017 and this: https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall, dude
Lot of people on this planet can talk a great game but can't deliver. Talk is cheap. Data wins, fatality.
No, I wouldn't be afraid .... (Score:1)
... if I could cash out and not hafta work for the rest of my life.
Facbook is equally replacable (Score:2)