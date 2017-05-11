Amazon Is the 2nd Most Popular App Among Teens, Says Study (cnbc.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: When it comes to apps they're using these days, teens and millennials say Snapchat is king -- no surprise there. But second place? It's not Instagram: It's Amazon. This is according to a survey -- The 2017 Love List Brand Affinity Index, run by Conde Nast and Goldman Sachs -- that asked 2,345 U.S. millennial and Gen Z shoppers about their fashion, retail and consumer preferences. The survey skewed towards younger consumers. One question asked which apps they were using currently that they weren't using a few months ago: Snapchat and Amazon came in first and second. (Other popular apps -- Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest -- came in third, fourth and fifth respectively.) "Users are looking for efficiency, speed and convenience, and Amazon hits all those buckets," said Conde Nast chief marketing officer Pam Drucker Mann told CNBC. On a side note, it appears people generally don't have many gripes with Amazon. Early results of our poll from Wednesday suggests Amazon is the last company (of the five tech giants) whose services people are keen on ditching. Also, regardless of how some of us feel about Snapchat, the company seems to be a hit among teenagers.
No, teens pester and dictate what's cool. Side note most of Facebook's older audience only bothered when their kids started using it. Ignoring teens means you're dead in the water.
Nike, Rebock, Macdonald's, name your product and time of its original popularity and I can begin the fact if it wasn't cool with the kids at school it wasn't a big. Look at Dunlop shoes.
Millennials are... special. [youtube.com]
I don't understand how these people have money to spend on Amazon purchases in the first place. They're always whining about how they can't get jobs and have huge student loans to pay off their useless, private liberal arts college degrees. How are they doing all of this Amazon shopping? These days, I tend to order things once every 1-2 months at the most. I just don't get it.
(The US banking industry): "Well, they're already $50 - 75K in debt from college loans...what's another $5 - 10K? Sure, approve them for a credit card. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?"
It's usually cheaper than at the brick and mortar stores, at the mall, best buy, etc etc. Buying online is usually the thrifty option and exactly what someone without a lot of money would logically choose to do.
Bias much? What about the ones with engineering degrees who can't get jobs, or physics degrees who can't get jobs, or chemistry degrees who can't get a job more senior than more than barrista at starbucks.
And so-called useless arts degrees are still completed degrees, and that should still make them
Re:Where's the disposable income? (Score:5, Insightful)
You seem to be confused about what a teenager is.
Let me help you:
1. A "teenager" is someone whose age is in the "teens", 13 to 19.
2. Most teenagers are students, don't have jobs, and aren't looking for one.
3. Approximately 0% of teenagers have liberal arts degrees (or any other degree).
4. Very very few teenagers are trying to pay off their student loans.
"This is according to a survey -- The 2017 Love List Brand Affinity Index, run by Conde Nast and Goldman Sachs -- that asked 2,345 U.S. millennial and Gen Z shoppers about their fashion, retail and consumer preferences."
Conde Nast and Goldman Sachs? Two names everyone trusts! And they asked a whole 2,345 people! It's guaranteed to be representative!
I mean, who even cares that they're asking "shoppers about their fashion, retail and consumer preferences" yet Snapchat came out as number 1? Snapchat filter
Wait, you mean the app that allows Millennials to be as lazy as possible and have everything they ever want or need delivered right to their door in two (Prime) days or less is the most popular app?
Fucking color me surprised...
Title says "Amazon is the 2nd Most Popular App". Content says, "Amazon came in second among list of apps in use now that weren't in use several months ago". When did those two things become equivalent? Also, are we really to believe there's a lot of teens that just discovered Snapchat in the last couple of months?