'The Traditional Lecture Is Dead'

Rhett Allain, an Associate Professor of Physics at Southeastern Louisiana University, writing for Wired: What is the traditional lecture? It is a model of learning in which a teacher possesses the knowledge on a given topic and disseminates it to students. This model dates to the beginning of education, when it was the only way of sharing information. In fact, you occasionally still see the person presenting the lecture called a reader, because way back before the internet and even the printing press, a teacher would literally read from a book so students could copy it all down. Now, don't get me wrong. The traditional lecture model worked wonderfully for eons. But it is an outdated idea (free pass for adblockers). Close your eyes and imagine yourself in a college physics course with a professor giving a traditional lecture. Now open your eyes. Did you envision The Best Physics Lecture EVAR? I doubt it. You probably pictured someone droning on and on in front of a chalkboard or PowerPoint presentation. No way that is more engaging or interesting than an episode of The Mechanical Universe , and if you're a teacher who uses traditional lectures, just stop and play the show instead. Everyone will be better off. You may think by now that I think most physics professors are dolts. I promise that's not the case. But traditional lectures simply aren't effective. Research shows students don't learn by hearing or seeing, they learn by doing, a model often called active learning. Physics faculty should start thinking about how they can go beyond just a traditional lecture. There are some easy things they can do (or students can ask them to do) to make learning more engaging. First, make students read the book outside of class, rather than in class. If your lecture merely covers the material in the textbook, why make students buy the textbook? Now, you may put a different spin on the material, but still. You're merely repeating what students can read on their own. Let them do that on their own time, and use the classroom for experiments and demonstrations and so forth.
Speak for yourself, a good lecture reduces the time to learn for many. For me, I figure at least 2x. The interactions rapidly clarify areas of confusion.
A great lecture inspires.
Pretty much this. A good lecture isn't about taking notes down by dictation, or by copying them verbatim from a blackboard.
The notion that if its in the books we can just read it on our own is idiotic... the minute we have a question we have to stop... continuing further just leaves us confused. Reading the book as prep for the lecture is good. Reading the book afterward as review, and for study and reference is great. But if you think a lecture is just the professor reading the book, then you've missed the point of lectures completely.
I sort of came to the same conclusion. I learn well from lectures, but am a poor (or at least very slow) book learner. It all depends on the student and teacher.
One thing from the author's essay caught my attention: He mentioned.. the "incorrect notion of “moving stuff to the other side of the equation,”
Now, it's been a while since I took algebra. Guess I've been doing it wrong. But what's he trying to say with this quote? That quote deserved an explanation in itself.
a good lecture reduces the time to learn for many. For me, I figure at least 2x. The interactions rapidly clarify areas of confusion.
A great lecture inspires.
If you look at the actual recommendations in even the summary, it doesn't suggest no lecturing at all. The best teacher I had did exactly what they suggest; he had us read the chapter and do homework for the chapter before the lecture. Then students would be picked at random to put the answers on the board and we would in turn explain our approach. He would correct us if necessary and field questions from the class. He would then tailor his lecture to the parts students struggled with. I never learned any s
The traditional lecture needs to die, and modern technology now allows that to happen. Students are much better off if the lecturer just records the lecture and puts it on Youtube (or on the University distribution network). Classroom lectures are almost always inefficient, boring, and ineffective. They've been the vehicle of choice for so long only because Youtube didn't exist, or hadn't filled out yet.
Wrong.
Beyond Wrong.
"The Mechanical Universe", what the fuck I don't even.
Fuck off with your hipster pseudo-intellectualism. Here is a lecture on hydrostatic pressure by Walter Lewin [youtube.com]. It is more interesting, more entertaining, and more educational than ANY of your pop-science crap. I don't care what privatised iCloud lecture service you are trying to hock, or your bullshit smear stories against Lewin either. The traditional lecture format is better than anything you can come up with with your cheap credit funding and fly by night websites and social media scam promotions.
Because the textbook is supposed to have much more detail than what the teacher can provide.
Most teachers are best at interactive teaching rather than lecturing. A lecture requires careful preparation, clarity, good graphics, and careful pronunciation. There is no reason that a very good lecturer can't be recorded and played by the student, allowing them to replay parts that they didn't understand. That frees up the student's and teacher's time to work on exercises together, let's the student explain where they are stuck, and the teacher can help where needed.
None of this is earth shattering,
The article (almost in full in the summary above) is making the argument against lectures that a lecture would just be repeating what the student has read on his own in the textbook.
Well, repetition is not necessarily bad. Facts stick if we can apply them, if we can associate them in new ways. A good lecturer does not simply repeat exactly what you read. If you are a good lecturer then you emphasize those things in the subject matter that are the most important and you do that from a slightly different angl
Research shows students don't learn by hearing or seeing, they learn by doing, a model often called active learning.
We called it homework.
If your lecture merely covers the material in the textbook, why make students buy the textbook?
That's why I never did.
You're merely repeating what students can read on their own. Let them do that on their own time, and use the classroom for experiments and demonstrations and so forth.
They're called "labs". Learning from reading a textbook alone is hard. It requires
