Blocked From US Tech Investing, China Goes To Israel Instead (cnet.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the trump-effect dept.
Struggling to seal deals in the United States as regulatory scrutiny tightens, Chinese companies looking to invest in promising technology are finding a warmer welcome for their cash in Israel. From a report: Unfazed by this change, which was brought on in part by a new administration focused on US protectionism, Chinese investors are putting their money in Israeli companies instead. Last year, Chinese investment in Israel surged tenfold to $16.5 billion, a record, with money going to Israeli internet, cybersecurity and medical device companies. In contrast, Chinese investors scrapped a record $26.3 billion in previously announced US deals.

  • First you had claims about use of a time machine to get access to servers now there are claims that trump went back into the past and implemented restrictions that are not even in place now.
    How is this happening and how do I get a ride?

