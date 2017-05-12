Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Motherboard: Experts believe it won't be long before China, the first country to introduce paper money, becomes the first to go totally cashless. In a poky sex toy shop in Sanlitun shopping district in central Beijing, a placard with a QR code is strategically placed next to a pink, vein-knobbled dildo called the Super Emperor, and a clitoral pump. Just scan your phone, and walk out with your purchase. The cigarette vendor across the street accepts smartphone payments too. A fast-moving queue of customers purchase smokes by scanning their phones over a tatty cardboard QR code. All the bars in Sanlitun, equal parts seedy and swish, still take cash, but have likewise implemented cashless pay, largely through the ubiquitous WeChat and Alipay app, as primary payment platforms. Beijing taxi drivers accept smartphone payments too. No one in the area uses physical money, for sex toys or otherwise. Largely due to China's vibrant fintech landscape, the recent rise of phone payments in the country has shunted cash onto the endangered list, perhaps somewhere alongside the pangolin. Many experts believe it won't be long before China, the first country to introduce paper money, also becomes the first to phase it out to become fully cashless. But when will this moment come?

  • China wants us to believe... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by I kan Spl ( 614759 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @11:41PM (#54409119) Homepage

    Also known as "China wants us to believe that China Is On Track To Fully Phase Out Cash".

    I've toured rural China with my Wife's family. Most folks outside the big cities only have power during the day, unless they are lucky and own a generator.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Please specific the time of your visit. Twenty years ago, maybe.

    • I've toured rural China with my Wife's family.

      In which century? China's economy has risen eight-fold in the last few decades. You might want to visit again.

      Most folks outside the big cities only have power during the day

      Nonsense. There may be a few remote villages that still use generators, but that is not "most people". For 99% of Chinese, grid electricity is available and reliable.

      Their payment system doesn't rely on wall-power anyway. It is based on phones and the cellular network, which, btw, is faster, more reliable, and more ubiquitous than it is in America.

      I was in Shanghai earlier this year, and I hire

  • Phasing out cash is a great tool for totalitarians (Score:5, Insightful)

    by NotInHere ( 3654617 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @11:44PM (#54409125)

    Phasing out cash is a great tool for every totalitarian system. Because then, you can only pay for something if you actually are allowed to by the government. Also, it allows for total big brother like surveillance.

    The new tools that technology gives us allow for real strict totalitarian regimes, and it seems that China is seizing the opportunity.

    • Phasing out cash is a great tool for every totalitarian system.

      China is not totalitarian. They are authoritarian. There is a difference.

      As long as they don't challenge authority, Chinese people actually have greater freedom to go about their lives than Americans do: Americans are four times more likely to be arrested and incarcerated by their government.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mentil ( 1748130 )

        I imagine a small proportion of black slaves in America were arrested and incarcerated, as well. That's hardly the only measure of freedom, however.
        "So long as you freely allow authoritarians to dictate what you can and can't do, without resisting or protesting" is a pretty big exception to freedom.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Bitcoin would like to have a word with you.

  • phase out cash, BAD idea (Score:5, Interesting)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @11:45PM (#54409131)
    Hard currency gives a person SOME freedom over goods and services they purchase. Make all transactions digital, no matter what, and the banks and governments can control what you buy, how much of it or denies it. Once it goes digital, the government can change a stupid law, tying anything to "healthcare". Sorry Bob...you last health check shows you to be 25 pounds over what WE SAY you should weigh...you can't buy that burger and fries, but we will let you buy a tofu salad and a glass of water (at double the price). Sorry Jill...according to our records, you have 2 accidents within the past year, both in SUV's, plus, you are spending way too much on fuel. You can't buy this new SUV, but, we have authorized purchase of a bicycle, and, your loan has been approved, but not for that house in the country. We think it would be best, if you have a smaller cramped apartment, near your job, so you can bicycle to work. This will also cut your carbon footprint, and help you exercise. Laugh now, but don't say it won't happen.

  • Obvious takeaway from TFA (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @11:46PM (#54409139)

    The author is hung up on sex toys - and possibly cigarettes.

  • Why? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zemran ( 3101 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @11:47PM (#54409143) Homepage Journal
    The people will immediately need to replace cash with some other token based system which will effectively become cash. It is not in the public's interest to phase out cash, it is about government control. How do you give your child pocket money? Tip to a beggar? Etc. etc. There are millions of situations where cash is best and a cashless society is not better in any way unless you are amongst the super rich or elite and making such decisions.
  • Sensational horse crap. Cash talks, E-money is full of risks and problems. I would rather have a US $100 dollar bill than an electronic promise to pay me.

  • It's what the cool kids use to pay.

  • Warning! The summary contains gratuitous product placement, designed to entice us to read the article. Still, I guess if a flower shop was accepting cashless transactions, it wouldn't be as interesting, would it?

