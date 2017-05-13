The Woman Who Saved Manhattan From a Freeway Running Through It (bbc.com) 22
dryriver quotes a report from BBC: A massive freeway project dreamed up by city planner Robert Moses would have destroyed Greenwich Village and altered much of Lower Manhattan if not for one woman's efforts -- those of Jane Jacobs. As vast tracts of this U.S. journalist's adopted New York were razed to make way for theoretically fast-flowing urban freeways potted about with soulless high-rise housing projects for the urban poor, Jane Jacobs, skeptical of grand plans and nobody's victim, took on the City of New York through her urgent writing and by galvanizing protest groups who took to the streets of Manhattan to save the city from being dismembered, disinfected and depopulated. Robert Moses wanted to clean up New York while investing heavily in its infrastructure: its public parks, swimming pools, bridges, playgrounds, parkways, Shea Stadium, Lincoln Center and the United Nations headquarters. For many years, New York's intellectual elite supported such developments, including the destruction of working-class neighborhoods Moses saw as "cancerous growths" in need of surgical removal. He accrued ever more power and pushed through and proposed ever more radical schemes -- notably expressways that sliced through quarters of the city like blunt knives. This powerful and disdainful planner made enemies, and none more so than Jane Jacobs.
Well that's a horribly biased piece and whoever wrote that should be shunned.
Indeed. TFA is portraying NIMBYism as heroic. The freeway may have been a bad idea, but the other projects would have been nice to have. Cities should be dynamic, with growth, change, and progress. Stagnation is bad for our economy and is a major source of inequality, as rents are driven up, and poorer people are driven out of the most prosperous areas, while the rich cash in on the rising property values driven by artificial scarcity.
Nothing Robert Moses thought of was a good idea.
I understand the people screaming about BIAS for this article.
Its a concrete description of how bad an idea these socialist building projects and housing concepts were... and still are.
Hindsight is 20/20 and hindsight says Robert Moses di an insane amount of damage to cities he had influence over...
As vast tracts of this U.S. journalist's adopted New York were razed to make way for theoretically fast-flowing urban freeways potted about with soulless high-rise housing projects for the urban poor,
So.......she's the reason there are so many homeless people in New York?
So.......she's the reason there are so many homeless people in New York?
And a large part of the reason for the hopelessly clogged traffic situation in parts of New York...
Learn about induced traffic.
Traffic is not like sewage that needs to be piped from one place to another. Sure, road improvements can lead to increased traffic, but traffic is PEOPLE and better roads give more of them the ability to live as they choose. Government should serve the people, and should not view citizens as an annoyance to be managed away.
You are totally right. So by your logic, we should raize all the houses in NYC and replace them with roads.
Jacobs didn't get rid of all roads. Moses however singlehandly destroyed Manhattan's Middle Class. He is why we have slums in Manhattan. He kicked out all the working class, and when the wealthy could not afford to buy up all of Manhattan, the slums took over.
Quote from the article:
"Jacobs spent the last decades of her life in Toronto, and fought against ambitious urban planning initiatives there"
So she left New York? Why? Was it so bad to live there any longer, after she sabotaged the plans to make it better?