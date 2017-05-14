Open Source SQL Database CockroachDB Hits 1.0 (infoworld.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: CockroachDB, an open source, fault-tolerant SQL database with horizontal scaling and strong consistency across nodes -- and a name few people will likely forget -- is now officially available. Cockroach Labs, the company behind its development, touts CockroachDB as a "cloud native" database solution -- a system engineered to run as a distributed resource. Version 1.0 is available in both basic and for-pay editions, and both boast features that will appeal to enterprises.
The company is rolling the dice with its handling of the enterprise edition by also making those components open source and trusting that enterprises will pay for what they use in production.
Especially in these times.
This one will still work when all the other SQL-Databases have died a nuclear death.
No, not according to the the FAQ [cockroachlabs.com], which says (emphasis mine):
How well does it work in practice and at scale? The marketing claims are 'cute' but they stay marketing claims until independently verified. I have tried other 'distributed' SQL' DBs such as crate and you can paint me unimpressed with the performance and, pun intended, bugs.
But is it web scale?
And bundled with "Twinkie SQL"
From the article: "CockroachDB may sound like a joke project..."
Small subset of SQL (Score:1)
From their FAQ [cockroachlabs.com] (emphasis mine):
It may be a really cool
It may be a really cool software package, but, I gather, if you allowed for only a "small subset" of SQL to be supported, you could have MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, and Sybase as "fault tolerant" and with "strong consistency".
CockroachDB is based on the Spanner paper. [google.com] Within Google Spanner has had a huge impact (apparently? it's discussed in the paper.). The impact is in efficiency, fewer failure modes, and API simplicity over the tools they had before it (internal versions of Cloud Bigtable and Datastore). Both the paper and informal discussions with Googlers attribute most of this impact to the core ideas introduced with it, the ideas which inspired CockroachDB [wikipedia.org]. Therefore, while CockroachDB guys could still fumble it, I'v
A lot of the source code is written in Go [github.com], which is interesting and probably not a bad choice. The code is clean and easy enough to understand. Its primary weakness is poor organization, which is also the primary weakness of their documentation. Both would benefit from the concept of "topic sentence, supporting sentences," so when I approach and ask, "what are the most important points here?" the answer is i
You mean ANTSY SQL
"Cockroaches check in... but they don't check out!"
Be careful or you'll get sued by The Eagles.
Sooo... Bugs are a feature now? (Score:1)
What's the target platform?
Can't get past the name... (Score:5, Funny)
What happens when I make a formal commitment to Satan?
Wrong SATAN, Santa.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_Administrator_Tool_for_Analyzing_Networks [wikipedia.org]
"Satan comes to us on his own. Many times, we can feel him. He comes to guide us "
Shut up, Steve Bannon!
Satan, that is the leaders and owners of the military-industrial complex that lobby and pay the people in governments to start wars, so their weapons can be sold and used.
Satan, that is the bankers who want to take away our cash and financial freedom, and want to destroy any non-western bank in order to establish their own and get all countries under their contro
Oracle will kill this (Score:2)
They need a decent marketing dept... (Score:4, Insightful)
... because the men in suits who sign the cheques are really not going to go a bundle over something called Cockroach. No doubt it sounded amusing after a few beers on a friday night, but I'm struggling to think of any current IT products with a worse name.
... because the men in suits who sign the cheques are really not going to go a bundle over something called Cockroach. No doubt it sounded amusing after a few beers on a friday night, but I'm struggling to think of any current IT products with a worse name.
So, worse than Gimp & Git?
Fair point, though neither of them are marketed products. I'm guessing wrt the latter, Torvalds learnt american english and so never found out that in british english "git" is a somewhat unpleasent insult.
Actually, as Torvalds is from Finland, he likely learned british english, like most of the world.
I'm German, and did not know as well that 'git' means 'idiot'. Seems to be a rarely used word, in that context.
But good to know.
Actually, I don't even know what the long term is behind the acronym git. Well, I always assumed it is an acronym.
It doesn't mean idiot. It's a rather generic insult, which is why it's often clarified by adding an adjective - stupid git, lazy git, fat git
...
Yorkshireman here, fuck off and stop talking shite.
I'm guessing wrt the latter, Torvalds learnt american english and so never found out that in british english "git" is a somewhat unpleasent insult.
Torvalds knew the meaning of git at release time and quipped: "I'm an egotistical bastard, and I name all my projects after myself. First 'Linux', now 'git'."
Fair point, though neither of them are marketed products. I'm guessing wrt the latter, Torvalds learnt american english and so never found out that in british english "git" is a somewhat unpleasent insult.
I looked up the company's staffers and the founders are Spencer Kimball & Peter Mattis, the UCBerkeley roommates who gave us GIMP. Guess their sense of humor hasn't changed since their salad days.
Slightly better than Gimp and Git nut on the same level as Subversion and subversive.
And it did eventually get a name upgrade: SAS [wikipedia.org].
Another fifteen years from now, after another transport remake, it will probably be called LAPP or HED or VD4U.
... because the men in suits who sign the cheques are really not going to go a bundle over something called Cockroach. No doubt it sounded amusing after a few beers on a friday night, but I'm struggling to think of any current IT products with a worse name.
Look up "Adobe" in Spanish.
According to RAE [dle.rae.es], it means bricks made out of clay (and sometimes straw). Soft mixed clay, sometimes with straw, molded in the form of a brick and dried in the air, which is used in the construction of various types of walls.
I would add that adobe is typically sun-dried, not just air-dried, but the point is that they are not fired.
If your marketing pitch is fault-tolerance, cockroach is a good way to convey that it's hard to kill.
Chocolatey nuget?
Dev Tools (Score:1)
moderately difficult to setup timings (Score:2)
Interesting. Spanner works through custom hardware with atomic clocks. The whole point of cockroach was to not require something like atomic clocks
Customer relations (Score:2)
So, what are you going to run our website on?
We decided on "CockroachDB" greatest thing since sliced...
Sorry, uhm, sad to say we decided to go with your, well, competitor