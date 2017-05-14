Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Cloud Databases

Open Source SQL Database CockroachDB Hits 1.0 (infoworld.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the New-SQL dept.
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: CockroachDB, an open source, fault-tolerant SQL database with horizontal scaling and strong consistency across nodes -- and a name few people will likely forget -- is now officially available. Cockroach Labs, the company behind its development, touts CockroachDB as a "cloud native" database solution -- a system engineered to run as a distributed resource. Version 1.0 is available in both basic and for-pay editions, and both boast features that will appeal to enterprises.

The company is rolling the dice with its handling of the enterprise edition by also making those components open source and trusting that enterprises will pay for what they use in production.

Open Source SQL Database CockroachDB Hits 1.0 More | Reply

Open Source SQL Database CockroachDB Hits 1.0

Comments Filter:

  • And remember (Score:4, Funny)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Sunday May 14, 2017 @11:42AM (#54414161)

    Especially in these times.
    This one will still work when all the other SQL-Databases have died a nuclear death.

  • From their FAQ [cockroachlabs.com] (emphasis mine):

    Can a MySQL or PostgreSQL application be migrated to CockroachDB?

    The current version of CockroachDB is intended for use with new applications. The initial subset of SQL we support is small relative to the extensive standard, and every popular database implements its own set of extensions and exhibits a unique set of idiosyncrasies. This makes porting an existing application non-trivial unless it is only a very lightweight consumer of SQL functionality.

    It may be a really cool

  • Sooo... Bugs are a feature now? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What's the target platform?

  • Can't get past the name... (Score:4, Funny)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday May 14, 2017 @12:01PM (#54414245) Homepage
    Does CockroachDB work with RAID?
  • Cue Oracle buing then shutting down the company in 3... 2... That was probably the whole cockroachy business plan anyway

  • They need a decent marketing dept... (Score:3)

    by Viol8 ( 599362 ) on Sunday May 14, 2017 @12:06PM (#54414271) Homepage

    ... because the men in suits who sign the cheques are really not going to go a bundle over something called Cockroach. No doubt it sounded amusing after a few beers on a friday night, but I'm struggling to think of any current IT products with a worse name.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      ... because the men in suits who sign the cheques are really not going to go a bundle over something called Cockroach. No doubt it sounded amusing after a few beers on a friday night, but I'm struggling to think of any current IT products with a worse name.

      So, worse than Gimp & Git?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Viol8 ( 599362 )

        Fair point, though neither of them are marketed products. I'm guessing wrt the latter, Torvalds learnt american english and so never found out that in british english "git" is a somewhat unpleasent insult.

      • Slightly better than Gimp and Git nut on the same level as Subversion and subversive.

Slashdot Top Deals

Logic is a pretty flower that smells bad.

Close