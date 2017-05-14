British PM Candidate Promises Social Media Crackdown (politico.eu) 28
Theresa May's party "is expected to win a majority at the June 8 election," reports Reuters -- and she's promising they'll pass new social media laws. An anonymous reader quotes Politico: They want to introduce a new measure that could fine or punish internet firms which fail to adequately flag and take down content harmful to minors or "direct users unintentionally to hate speech, pornography or other sources of harm," according to a press release. "The internet has brought a wealth of opportunity but also significant new risks which have evolved faster than society's response to them," May said. "We want social media companies to do more to help redress the balance and will take action to make sure they do"... The Conservative digital platform also promises to better protect Brits' personal information, compelling social media companies to trash user records from before the age of 18. The party plans to encourage the development of digital by default government and business services, as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, just anyone who disagrees with them.
Alternative title: (Score:4, Insightful)
British PM Candidate Explains, "I don't understand how the Internet works!"
There seems to be an awful lot of politicians that don't understand how powerless they are to control what happens outside of their country.
Not surprising (Score:4, Informative)
good luck!! (Score:2)
Good luck defining "hate speech, pornography or other sources of harm," or what it means to direct users towards them. Sounds like a full employment plan for politicians.
Why these half-way measures? (Score:1)
"direct users unintentionally to" (Score:3)
"direct users unintentionally to"
So if it's unintentional that means a bug or error has been found in software designed to define the content
Are we going to punish companies for bugs? Perhaps the measure should at least allow the companies to address it in a timely manner, or to prove that they were at least attempting to be stringent? A punishment for something unintentional seems a little extreme.
Re: (Score:2)
Next Article: Britain is disconnected from the Internet to avoid all content they cannot control.
InterExit?
Not a PM Candidate (Score:4, Insightful)
Law of Unintended Consequences (Score:3)
This could go a long way toward persuading average Brits they should protect their privacy...and make it considerably more difficult for law enforcement to sort out the really bad stuff from relatively harmless things.
For example, if I were an ISP, I'd probably start offering discounts to customers based on the level of internet security they were willing to employ. If a customer was willing to make it impossible or incredibly difficult and expensive for me to determine what sites they were visiting, I'd be willing to knock quite a bit off their monthly internet bill.
Free speech (Score:2)
Free speech dies when social justice is "enforced".
One persons hate speech is their political enemies voice. How convienient!!
The simple solution is (Score:2)
Simply to deny use of any Social media to anyone who is considered a minor.
Problem solved.
Far cheaper and easier a solution than to try and mediate every post, image and video that can be found there.