WanaDecrypt0r Ransomware Earns Just $26,000 In Ransom Payments
An anonymous reader quotes Krebs On Security: As thousands of organizations work to contain and clean up the mess from this week's devastating Wana ransomware attack, the fraudsters responsible for releasing the digital contagion are no doubt counting their earnings and congratulating themselves on a job well done. But according to a review of the Bitcoin addresses hard-coded into Wana, it appears the perpetrators of what's being called the worst ransomware outbreak ever have made little more than USD $26,000 so far from the scam...
It's worth noting that the ransom note Wana popped up on victim screens (see screenshot above) included a "Contact Us" feature that may have been used by some victims to communicate directly with the fraudsters... I find it depressing to think of the massive financial damage likely wrought by this ransom campaign in exchange for such a comparatively small reward.
Hopefully if it becomes the norm that people don't make any money from these things, it won't be worth the effort to do....
Has that stopped bank robbers?
Criminals are not known for having the world's best impulse control or understanding of expected itchiness.
I agree. Being that there are so many randomware attacts which even after you pay you don't get your data back. It really doesn't make any sence to pay it. And either you restore or just consider your data loss.
The problem with criminal money making, is that there will be someone willing to mess up your "business plan" with no legal recourse. What is this guy going to do sue the malware makers who don't decrypt people's data after paying for it?
