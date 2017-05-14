WanaDecrypt0r Ransomware Earns Just $26,000 In Ransom Payments (krebsonsecurity.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes Krebs On Security: As thousands of organizations work to contain and clean up the mess from this week's devastating Wana ransomware attack, the fraudsters responsible for releasing the digital contagion are no doubt counting their earnings and congratulating themselves on a job well done. But according to a review of the Bitcoin addresses hard-coded into Wana, it appears the perpetrators of what's being called the worst ransomware outbreak ever have made little more than USD $26,000 so far from the scam...
It's worth noting that the ransom note Wana popped up on victim screens (see screenshot above) included a "Contact Us" feature that may have been used by some victims to communicate directly with the fraudsters... I find it depressing to think of the massive financial damage likely wrought by this ransom campaign in exchange for such a comparatively small reward.
Hopefully if it becomes the norm that people don't make any money from these things, it won't be worth the effort to do....
Has that stopped bank robbers?
Criminals are not known for having the world's best impulse control or understanding of expected itchiness.
Its not the average thief putting something together like this.... What this has proven is that the reward for getting on the WANTED list on just about every country in the world is somewhat small.
Bank robbers are not in it to make a load of money unless they are planning to break the vault. Normally they are just trying to get some cash to pay for drugs or a loan shark.
But compared to deploying a wide scale attack, a normal bank robbery doesn't require a lot of planning, unlike the a technical attack where there is days of planning.
I agree. Being that there are so many randomware attacts which even after you pay you don't get your data back. It really doesn't make any sence to pay it. And either you restore or just consider your data loss.
The problem with criminal money making, is that there will be someone willing to mess up your "business plan" with no legal recourse. What is this guy going to do sue the malware makers who don't decrypt people's data after paying for it?
I highly doubt it. Sadly, people do this kind of malicious shit just for the fun of it.
Before the concept of anonymous e-cash and ransomware came along, they often did.
There is the cost of getting caught. A multi-national attack hugging big organization will have a lot of people out for blood. Just hitting one or two areas you may get some jail time, but if this guy gets caught he is in serious trouble.
Not to mention that $26k, in many parts of the world, is a king's ransom.
So they should have kidnapped multiple kings instead, then.
Income $26K, cost to scammer
... probably not a lot, maybe a $few K. Cost to those scammed: huge, potentially millions and maybe a few lives lost or harmed — it hit quite a few hospitals; not that the scammers really care what it cost other people.
What is surprising is that something like this has not happened before now.... and when, oh when, are people going to stop using MS Windows for mission critical systems?
There are also some benefits to society, like boosting emergency preparedness. This has clearly shown how NHS in particular are overly dependent on computer systems, to a point that hospitals can't operate when systems go down. How would they be able to handle a real emergency, like a war?
Nobody knew, or those who did didn't say anything. Now everybody knows, and there's a chance of vulnerabilities being scrutinized and contingency plans made and tested.
The tech consultants on the UK newschannels say that it is possible to buy randomware kits off the black market.
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.c... [sophos.com]
Given that shareware file system explorers and encryption routines are standard library functions, and it's easy enough to create a webpage with paypal and bitcoin pay buttons, just tacking on some network system exploits will allow the implementation of instant randomware.
The real question is why isn't the NSA getting its feet nailed to the floor for this? They discovered (or engineered) a critical weakness in a major operating system, and rather than report it to make sure we are actually safe from this threat, they used it to make malicious software which then got released into the wild and is being used against the world.
This is the largest breach of trust of any US government agency that I know of, and yet people are just ignoring that aspect of it.
"However, I find it depressing to think of the massive financial damage likely wrought by this ransom campaign in exchange for such a comparatively small reward. "
This is the most idiotic statement I've ever seen him make. It is a good thing if there was little reward, and his implication that he is disappointed that they didn't get more is just mind boggling.
This is why we should ever pay ransomware.
1) There is a big chance they are not going to unlock your data, anyway.
2) You don't know if they have also stolen all the data and can then do other things to harm you in other ways. Or left residuals in your computer.
3) By paying, you are a "mark" so they might go after you again.
4) Paying absolutely encourages them to continue this behavior and incentivizes others to joint them.
We need to educate everyone: Backup your data redundantly and check it regularly, and don't pay ransomware.
Until you factor in trying to hide from the FBI/Interpol for the rest of your life. Are you sure those transactions are completely untraceable? Yeah, sure, keep telling your self that. Sleep well...