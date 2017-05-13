Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Up To 1.4M More Fake Wells Fargo Accounts Possible (siliconvalley.com) 35

Posted by EditorDavid from the delete-your-accounts dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: Wells Fargo may have opened as many as 3.5 million bogus bank accounts without its customers' permission, attorneys for customers suing the bank have alleged in a court filing, suggesting the bank may have created far more fake accounts than previously indicated. The plaintiffs' new estimate of bogus bank accounts is about 1.4 million, or 67%, higher than the original estimate -- disclosed last year as part of a settlement with regulators -- that up to 2.1 million accounts were opened without customers' permission... The attorneys covered a period from 2002 to 2017, rather than the previously scrutinized five-year stretch from 2011 to some time in 2016 in which the bank acknowledged setting up unauthorized accounts.
Wells Fargo terminated 5,300 employees for creating fake accounts, and their CEO now acknowledges that "we had an incentive program and a high-pressure sales culture within our community bank that drove behavior that many times was inappropriate and inconsistent with our values." In a possibly-related story, Wells Fargo plans to shut 450 branches over the next two years.

  • Glad we left (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Closed our accounts with WF when the fake accounts issue first appeared and moved everything to a credit union, best move ever, customer service much better and I get small interest dividends and other perks like discounted tickets to the state fair in our area. Hope to refinance the mortgage with them soon too, and get away from the "for profit" lender.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Closed our accounts with WF when the fake accounts issue first appeared and moved everything to a credit union, best move ever, customer service much better and I get small interest dividends and other perks like discounted tickets to the state fair in our area. Hope to refinance the mortgage with them soon too, and get away from the "for profit" lender.

      Don't worry, the friendly Wells Fargo reps opened several additional accounts for you. So you are still a customer! Isn't that nice of them?

  • Good to see all those people prosecuted for fraud, what, not one, not even the executives who planned it, not one single individual custodial sentences for mass fraud, I am sure that will kerb the banksters criminal behaviour, excellent precedent set by Uncle Tom Obama, bankers never go to jail, bankers always keep their bonuses, arms dealing, banking for warlords and terrorists, drug dealing, all a token percentage of the profits made by those criminal operations, thankyou for that precedent Uncle Tom Obam

  • their CEO now acknowledges that "we had an incentive program and a high-pressure sales culture within our community bank that drove behavior that many times was inappropriate and inconsistent with our values.

    Maybe they should hire a guy to be like the head executive or something who would be in charge of the whole company and who would keep an eye out for shady shit like this. Oh yeah - and if that executive let this stuff happen on his watch he could be given a box to empty his desk into before security showed him to the parking lot.

  • which was laundering money for arms and drug dealers. WF was doing what comes naturally.

  • The magic hand of the market will fix all of it. /sneer

    --
    BMO - who has lived through two major banking crises in his lifetime (you know, the kind that people kill themselves over), and expects more, because bankers are asshats, and most investment-bankers more so.

    • The magic hand of the market will fix all of it. /sneer

      -- BMO - who has lived through two major banking crises in his lifetime (you know, the kind that people kill themselves over), and expects more, because bankers are asshats, and most investment-bankers more so.

      The sick thing is whoever is chosen to fall on their sword this time will get a mighty fine bonus.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bmo ( 77928 )

        >The sick thing is whoever is chosen to fall on their sword this time will get a mighty fine bonus.

        The head of RISDIC walked free while various people with less political pull went to jail. (shit floats).

        The fact that /nobody/ went to jail or is going to go to jail over the 2007-2008 nonsense tells me that you're right.

        I have more respect for hookers, porn stars, strippers, etc., than anyone in the banking industry, as a result. Bankers and investment bankers (these days, they are one and the same, lega

  • Looks like some more Wells Fargo Executives will be getting some well deserved huge bonuses when they retire to spend more time with their families.

