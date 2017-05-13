Up To 1.4M More Fake Wells Fargo Accounts Possible (siliconvalley.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: Wells Fargo may have opened as many as 3.5 million bogus bank accounts without its customers' permission, attorneys for customers suing the bank have alleged in a court filing, suggesting the bank may have created far more fake accounts than previously indicated. The plaintiffs' new estimate of bogus bank accounts is about 1.4 million, or 67%, higher than the original estimate -- disclosed last year as part of a settlement with regulators -- that up to 2.1 million accounts were opened without customers' permission... The attorneys covered a period from 2002 to 2017, rather than the previously scrutinized five-year stretch from 2011 to some time in 2016 in which the bank acknowledged setting up unauthorized accounts.
Wells Fargo terminated 5,300 employees for creating fake accounts, and their CEO now acknowledges that "we had an incentive program and a high-pressure sales culture within our community bank that drove behavior that many times was inappropriate and inconsistent with our values." In a possibly-related story, Wells Fargo plans to shut 450 branches over the next two years.
Wells Fargo terminated 5,300 employees for creating fake accounts, and their CEO now acknowledges that "we had an incentive program and a high-pressure sales culture within our community bank that drove behavior that many times was inappropriate and inconsistent with our values." In a possibly-related story, Wells Fargo plans to shut 450 branches over the next two years.
Glad we left (Score:1)
Closed our accounts with WF when the fake accounts issue first appeared and moved everything to a credit union, best move ever, customer service much better and I get small interest dividends and other perks like discounted tickets to the state fair in our area. Hope to refinance the mortgage with them soon too, and get away from the "for profit" lender.
Re: (Score:1)
Closed our accounts with WF when the fake accounts issue first appeared and moved everything to a credit union, best move ever, customer service much better and I get small interest dividends and other perks like discounted tickets to the state fair in our area. Hope to refinance the mortgage with them soon too, and get away from the "for profit" lender.
Don't worry, the friendly Wells Fargo reps opened several additional accounts for you. So you are still a customer! Isn't that nice of them?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The same way every other business learns.. You let them go bankrupt, then you sell off their assets. When banks realize that a stupid decision will have actual consequences....
You obviously do not work for a bank (Score:2)
The banks make plenty of money. If you don't know how to make money being a bank, you're in the wrong business. It's like running a casino, and you're always the winner. There's a fee for everything and everything has a fee. Plus, I get to take your money and invest it in risky financial constructs, plus, I get to act as broker for every financial transaction that passes through me, which also allows me to charge more fees.
The true reason for this was pure greed, you're shilling for billionaires crying abou
And by your logic... (Score:2)
Lots of people are in jail because we have laws against drugs. And yet, drug companies and doctors have drugs. But some drugs are just illegal because of regulation. We need to remove these excessive regulations regarding drugs, then we would not have to pay so much in taxes to imprison people. It started with Reagen and his war on drugs. It's all the right's fault. They are the reason we pay too much in taxes to support jails full of prisoners because we have too much regulation regarding drugs.
Re: (Score:2)
Define "excess regulations". Regulations (implementations of legislation) have been added incrementally as problems arose. Don't like it? Have Congress rescind those laws. But be careful what you wish for, because businesses can't operate in a lawless environment [memeguy.com]
Re: (Score:2)
All is lost.
Nah -- the banks are doing pretty well.....
What Regulation (Score:2)
Good to see all those people prosecuted for fraud, what, not one, not even the executives who planned it, not one single individual custodial sentences for mass fraud, I am sure that will kerb the banksters criminal behaviour, excellent precedent set by Uncle Tom Obama, bankers never go to jail, bankers always keep their bonuses, arms dealing, banking for warlords and terrorists, drug dealing, all a token percentage of the profits made by those criminal operations, thankyou for that precedent Uncle Tom Obam
There's your problem right there (Score:2)
their CEO now acknowledges that "we had an incentive program and a high-pressure sales culture within our community bank that drove behavior that many times was inappropriate and inconsistent with our values.
Maybe they should hire a guy to be like the head executive or something who would be in charge of the whole company and who would keep an eye out for shady shit like this. Oh yeah - and if that executive let this stuff happen on his watch he could be given a box to empty his desk into before security showed him to the parking lot.
Re: (Score:2)
Wells Fargo took over Wachovia (Score:2)
But regulations are evil. (Score:2)
The magic hand of the market will fix all of it.
/sneer
--
BMO - who has lived through two major banking crises in his lifetime (you know, the kind that people kill themselves over), and expects more, because bankers are asshats, and most investment-bankers more so.
Re: (Score:2)
The magic hand of the market will fix all of it.
/sneer
-- BMO - who has lived through two major banking crises in his lifetime (you know, the kind that people kill themselves over), and expects more, because bankers are asshats, and most investment-bankers more so.
The sick thing is whoever is chosen to fall on their sword this time will get a mighty fine bonus.
Re: (Score:2)
>The sick thing is whoever is chosen to fall on their sword this time will get a mighty fine bonus.
The head of RISDIC walked free while various people with less political pull went to jail. (shit floats).
The fact that
/nobody/ went to jail or is going to go to jail over the 2007-2008 nonsense tells me that you're right.
I have more respect for hookers, porn stars, strippers, etc., than anyone in the banking industry, as a result. Bankers and investment bankers (these days, they are one and the same, lega
Re: (Score:2)
The deregulation opened up the banking *environment* to abuses much like the election of Trump has encouraged every hitler-wannabe to Roman-salute in public.
Create the envelope to work in and someone is always going to color outside the lines, but not too far. Make the envelope larger, and you get a Jackson Pollock instead of a Mondrian. (not to say that
Re: (Score:2)
>misuse trope
I meant canard.
Mea culpa (and the Manhattan in my hand).
--
BMO
Same old Same old (Score:2)