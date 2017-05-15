Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Owns the Classroom (axios.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the Google's-play-in-US dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The NYT's Natasha Singer has a fascinating, provocative look at "How Google Conquered The American Classroom." "[M]ore than half the nation's primary- and secondary-school students -- more than 30 million children -- use Google education apps like Gmail and Docs... Chromebooks, Google-powered laptops that initially struggled to find a purpose... account for more than half the mobile devices shipped to schools."

Google Owns the Classroom

  • In our area, Midwestern US, true (Score:3, Interesting)

    by btroy ( 4122663 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @01:25PM (#54419785)
    Out my way, that is very true. All of my kids were initiated into the Google system since 5th grade. My older kids talked about how slow and terrible the windows PC's were, there are a few left. Then they started getting Chromebooks, complaints gone and for $100 they have a machine dedicated to them and they're pretty fast.

    They charge the machines maybe twice a week and the biggest complaint now is broken buttons, screens.
    • So, it plays in Peoria?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      In some ways Google was smart about ChromeOS; it has many of the support-advantages of an OS like OSX with closed hardware, but as it was something of a clean-sheet implementation as far as software support goes it didn't have to drag-in support for legacy applications unlike OSX, which had the ability (and arguably the need) to run "System" applications from pre-OSX days. Google has arguably done a better job of permissions in Chrome than other OSes have, it's a lot harder for the end user to compromise t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      How the times have change... If you didn't have an $2,500 Apple ][ at home in the early 1980's, your family must have been poor. A $100 Chromebook for each kid isn't that much of a big deal. Unless, of course, $100 is a big deal for some families.

    • You're talking about the older non-touch version. Right?

      Now that Chromebooks have touchscreens and can run Android, I would hope that we can still buy new non-touchscreen plain vanilla Chromebooks.

      My nieces and nephews don't need an extra way to run Android games. And my brother is an idiot. He doesn't even remember that I gave him a parental control PIN number for the Google/Android TVs I gave him. Although his kids all know it.

      There is also the issue that touchscreen Chromebooks don't have the same kind o

  • It's funny, this article acts like Microsoft is about to take the classroom, and the article doesn't even mention Google:

    https://www.cnet.com/news/why-... [cnet.com]

    • The article doesn't mention education or the classroom even once. Why did you post that?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tsqr ( 808554 )

        The article doesn't mention education or the classroom even once. Why did you post that?

        Did you miss the section under Microsoft wins the kids...and therefore the future? "As much as I dislike some aspects of Windows 10 S, as a way to get cheap computers into schools, it's a lot more practical than iPads. Even the conceptual graphics tools Microsoft is delivering are better and cheaper than Adobe's for kids, especially those at underfunded schools."

        More practical than iPads? Sure. More practical than Chromebooks? Not a chance.

  • Google's stuff is cheap or free, and schools have no money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      What do you expect when you're spending $500 for an AP or $5000 for a 48-port switch? And those prices are in-bulk, if you're paying list it's closer to $1000 for an AP and $8000 for a switch, without even buying SFP modules. It's easily half a million bucks just for switches and APs for a large high school, and if the school was cabled with lots of small closets then you're looking at another $100,000 in fiber transceivers for 10G, plus the cost to the WAN provider to link at a meaningful speed back to t

  • >> How Google Conquered The American Classroom.

    This is a question? Google won ON PRICE: free (or dirt-cheap-compared-to-Microsoft) online office suites and cheap (especially compared to Apple) tablets.
    • Yes. Price matters. Microsoft, of all companies, should know that. They won the desktop because DOS, and then Windows, were the cheapest solutions at the time.

    • Google won because the price is paid by the student's privacy, not the school's budget. Which is totally different from winning on price - it's an example of the principle-agent problem.

  • You actually have to pay Microsoft for the privilege of their apps spying on you (Windows 10), whereas Google at least does it for free.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Windows 10 sends telemetry data. Google sells EVERYTHING. The two are in no way equivalent.
  • So we can expect Google to collapse and drop into utter obscurity until Microsoft bails them out and then they create an insanely great disruptive product that catapults them to the stratosphere?

  • Why the link to the middleman page at Axios instead of going straight to the NYT article?

  • My kids' school is like this - every kid gets a Google logon administered by the school. It's nice because they can access it from home to continue working on things, but not so nice because I don't like everything my children do being tracked by the Americans.

    I have no control over what's done with that information, or how it will be used in the years to come. I'm not even in the same country, so I have no legal recourse if I find the data gets shared and abused.

    It's not like it would have been that diff

  • "[M]ore than half the nation's primary- and secondary-school students -- more than 30 million children -- use Google education apps like Gmail and Docs...

    Sad that the quality of our American classrooms' output still lags the last time I heard.

  • If you're going to give all of the details of your entire life to Google in exchange for some minor convenience, why not start in grade school?

    • If you're going to give all of the details of your entire life to Google in exchange for some minor convenience, why not start in grade school?

      Starts before grade school. Ok, maybe Grade school before google itself spies on you, but with the likes of Spy-On-Me Elmo and No Privacy Barbie being connected to the internet for very young kids. (there was a case of one of these young kid, internet connected toys getting publicly hacked recently) your loss of privacy these days starts at birth.

  • My two sons are in high school. They use Google Docs, Android phones, and gmail for all school related work. They even submit papers using Google Docs and share using various Google tools.

    I have mentioned to many co-workers that Microsoft should be very worried about their hegemony in the office when this generation comes out into the workforce and doesn't demand Office or Windows on the desktop.

