The Reign of the $100 Graphing Calculator Required By Every US Math Class Is Finally Ending (engadget.com) 265
If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet. Fast forward to today, and the Texas Instruments 84 -- or the TI 84-Plus, or the TI-89 or any of the other even more expensive hardware variants -- is quickly losing relevance. Engadget adds: Thanks to a new deal, they'll soon get a free option. Starting this spring, pupils in 14 US states will be able to use the TI-like Desmos online calculator during standardized testing run by the Smarter Balanced consortium. "We think students shouldn't have to buy this old, underpowered device anymore," Desmos CEO Eli Luberoff said. The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device. It'll also be available to students in grades 6 through 8 and high school throughout the year. The calculator is free to use, and the company makes money by charging organizations to use it, according to Bloomberg.
Sounds like it is not free to me.
Meh! Graphing Calculator we used (think it was an HP) allowed for programming on it. So we played games on it during class.
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
Which is why the TI-85 was better than the TI-81. You could fake the reset screen perfectly.
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
I'm wondering
Nowadays with extremely powerful (relatively to calculators) CPUs available in very small form factors -
has anyone attempted to built one (say a RaspPi Zero) inside a calculator sell,
programmed to mimick the "exam mode memory reset" in a believable way, but then unleash all its potential to the end user (full blown programmability, ability to use modern math language like R, Octave, Maxima, etc. Scripting with Python/Perl)?
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
I typed "fake memory reset" into google and the top autosuggestion was "fake memory reset ti-84" and the top result for that was "fake [brandonw.net]". Do they update your OS before the exam, too?
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming. I made a helper program on my calculator and distributed it to a few friends who distributed it to their friends, and so on. The program had a few options (depending on what was being asked, how the question was worded, etc.), prompted the user for the 'givens', and printed the result neatly in the center of the screen. Being young and naive, I simply wrote the result to the screen with an offset, then wrote a few blank spaces over the ten-thousandths an
Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming
There were two groups of people, some just typed in the equations and edited the program during the test. Others build full programs. By time I got to the test it was muscle memory because I had to do dozens of test cases by hand to make sure my program was right.
Even printed out every 'step' so that I could show my work on the test.
I hope it only did that if you passed the -v option!
If the students are allowed online for the tests now, they might find this webapp helpful: https://www.wolframalpha.com/ [wolframalpha.com]
Meh! Graphing Calculator we used (think it was an HP) allowed for programming on it. So we played games on it during class.
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
TA: Why do you have a calculator for your Spanish exam?
ME: (thInking quickly) ummmm.. because I have a math exam next!
TI has coasted for long enough. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:TI has coasted for long enough. (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think it's the lack of updating the product that did it in, there's no way they could have realistically competed with the average smartphone. In fact, they haven't been able to compete with the average smart phone for many years now.
What TI apparently failed to do was update their brib^H^H^H^Hlobbying. After all this was a government mandated profit stream, you have to work to maintain those!
Just download this emulator: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] and get the original TI ROM image from the TI website.
They could compete on price if they wanted to. If they were $10-20, I would buy one just to have dedicated hardware buttons and a separate screen. Maybe I'd own 1 or 2. As it is, I have no need. Your average $8 greeting card has as much horsepower as these things - they should just admit it and drop the price to where it belongs.
I'd love to buy a calculator with real hardware keys, large screen and Android OS. Make a no-wifi version for education.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think it's the lack of updating the product that did it in, there's no way they could have realistically competed with the average smartphone.
The feature set of the graphing calculator is its lack of feature set. While the most determined students will find ways to use it to cheat, most students won't, because you can't google on it. (I'm sure someone will come up with a counterexample now. But you get the point.)
However, with computer-proctored examinations now being commonplace, there's no real need for students to actually carry a computer into the classroom. There's already a computer there. This approach makes a lot more sense, and what's m
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textb (Score:2)
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textbooks that get changed all the time with little real change but with lot's of profit / and kick backs to schools.
Re: (Score:3)
I use an HP48 emulator [google.com] on my smartphone. But I can understand students being upset about classes requiring a TI calculator because the teachers ban smartphones during tests. I remember when the HP28C was first released, some enterprising students figured out a way to use its IR transmitter/receiver to communicate with each other du
What are you smoking? [hp.com]
This new model [hp.com] is pretty modern - touchscreen, apps, wireless, and even has a software emulator for iOS, Android, and Windows.
They've had a good run of doing nothing and not updating their hardware or software in any kind of meaningful way for the past couple decades. No other company would have been so neglectful to such a profitable product line.
You don't understand, nor do those who upvoted you. TI has been updating their product lines all along, and that's the problem. What???!!?!?
The newer, better calculators have all sorts of wonderful features, like the ability to totally cheat in several ways. Ultimately, they can store text, so kids can put all kinds of stuff on there.
The TI-84 was basically the last calculator that they made which is good for helping students with calculation but not with cheating.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
You don't understand as well as you think you do.
Maintaining this tired, obsolete technology in long-term stasis is a feature not a bug, and it's priced accordingly.
Whether this remains the right testing methodology is another question entirely.
Malcolm Gladwell on Why We Shouldn't Value Speed Over Power [heleo.com] — 13 A
Why should they? f(x)=sin(x) hasn't changed in decades... or is it centuries?
This whole "updating" merry-go-round is just a symptom of our sickness as a culture.
My TI-92 Plus also allowed for programming and defining units. More memory and faster processor would be welcome.
Hell, I'd argue that as a mostly-single-task device it did that one task very well and didn't do very well things that made it easy to cheat on tests.
Sure it was possible to type-in cheat sheets, but the end user of the calculator had to do a fair amount of work to create cheat sheets that were meaningful to them. That in itself helps the student learn.
Yes, there were games on the TI82/83/84, but they were not terribly good games, and they did not offer enough distraction to blow-off one's homework entirel
This whole "updating" merry-go-round is just a symptom of our sickness as a culture.
It's not a sickness to realize that there are better options available for a lower price.
If they couldn't figure out how to make it cheaper, easier to use, and more durable in the last 20 years then maybe they don't deserve any money anymore.
The keyboards on those things are worse than Blackberries, and there is no need for dedicated hardware when there are web apps and smartphone apps with comparable functionality.
Anyone who does math for a living has access to better tools anyway, be it MatLab, SAP, or an
They released a new model in 2015 that was thinner and more comfortable to use compared to the older ones.
It's still ridiculous they have a $149 MSRP on these things. Better calculators can be had for less, but when you have a monopoly locked in the schools, you charge what you want.
I do miss the old HP's though.
It's about time! (Score:5, Insightful)
A couple of decades ago it almost made sense, but now that every student has a more powerful device in their pocket already, it's ridiculous that they've been forced to shell out so much money for such an antiquated device.
Re:It's about time! (Score:4, Insightful)
I think to some degree though the "antiquated device" is a an anti-cheating tool. A smartphone is so powerful that it's hard to allow them in a classroom without rampant cheating being easily accomplished. I mean heck you could even send pictures of questions to another person and have them doing them and sending answers back.
With a graphing calculator you're limited to at most unapproved programs (or storing equations into the programming mode).
The device in their pocket is no help during testing scenarios. The graphics calculator also no more powerful than being able to do everything that it needs. There's nothing antiquated about it.
One part of your post rings true though, there's no reason anyone should shell out that much money for a device with a $10 BOM. I say keep the graphics calculator as they are and instead do something about the price.
a elegant cacluator for a more civilized time (Score:2)
Not hotdog.
Indeed, although I like the TI and HP emulators on Android for nostalgic reasons, I prefer to do real wotk with this https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] (or the paid version https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]). Much better interface than those old calculators.
The point is that they are deliberately limiting the power available to you.
You're not allowed to use Macsyma, access Wolfram databases, etc.
You're supposed to know how to solve the problem using a particular
tool set that happens to be implemented by the authorized device.
That's what the test is.
Even then, it was been a problem. Casio have offered competitively priced calculators for decades that are approved for all the major tests.
Teachers however know how to use a TI calculator and therefore won't allow or actively discourage the use of the cheaper alternative.
Having gone to college in the '80s, I can't imagine why you would need a graphing function on a calculator when taking a test, or even for doing homework. A plain old Casio non-programmable scientific/financial calculator should be more than sufficient. Even that algebraic entry crap is excessive.
I'm sort of okay with using a screen that size like adding machine tape to make sure you entered stuff correctly, but you should still be writing down intermediate results most of the time anyhow.
Slide Rule (Score:5, Funny)
Whats wrong with a $10 calculator? (Score:5, Insightful)
When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how every child should learn math.
Even in engineering school, I don't remember actually needing my calculator for very much, besides crunching a final answer, which was a very small amount of the overall work.
You had stupid classes, nothing more. We used our graphics calculators and their functionality quite extensively, and they are still far better to use than cheap scientific calculators.
There's nothing in them to justify their price, but they are an invaluable tool.
because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter.
Calculus is about the equation. A graphics calculator is of little help for calculus. Calculus is also only a small part of mathematics, and if you get to engineering then nothing is more important than the final answer.
You don't get part marks if
You don't need more than a $10, simple, scientific calculator, it will have all the features you need. Instead of giving kids a tool that prevents them from learning the concepts, why not have them learn the concepts and provide them a simple tool to help them along the way.
When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how every child should learn math.
Even in engineering school, I don't remember actually needing my calculator for very much, besides crunching a final answer, which was a very small amount of the overall work.
So you didn't need to use a calculator except to find the actual answer? What if the question is "Plot a curve of this function", do you get out the graph paper, calculate the values at a number of points along the curve and then draw it by hand?
You don't need more than a $10, simple, scientific calculator, it will have all the features you need. Instead of giving kids a tool that prevents them from learning the concepts, why not have them learn the concepts and provide them a simple tool to help them along the way. When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how every child should learn math. Even in engineering school, I don't remember actually needing my calculator for very much, besides crunching a final answer, which was a very small amount of the overall work.
Maybe if you weren't allowed to use a real graphing calculator with symbolic algebra sure. But when I took my calculus exams, and in classes using applied calculus and time consuming calculations (one exam took 7 pages of hand written equations for a single problem) students who could afford a Ti or other calculator had a major advantage. Being able to check your work quickly, get the answer and backtrack, among many other advantages was massive. True story in that a friend didn't use one, missed a minus
Wow, really? So you got full credit because your calculator solved the problem for you, but they guy that made a stupid mistake but showed he understood the concepts better using his brain got half credit? Glad I wasn't in that class...
My parents bought me an HP-48 because the university said I had to have one. Graduated with honors in Mechanical Engineering, and the ONLY thing I used the HP-48 for was to play tetris. (Yeah, okay there was one math class where we graphed a couple of equations one week to
Obligitory XKCD (Score:5, Interesting)
and so now the network / internet need to be up fo (Score:3)
and so now the network / internet need to be up for the test??
If it drops will they add time even if they need to keep kids late?
Will an network drop force you to start over?
Will kids put down fun still like 404 error on there test?
How is it embedded into tests? (Score:2)
How is this phone app embedded into standardized testing, which I assume is done on normal computers without touchscreens? Using a calculator is clunky without a touchscreen - typing numbers using the keyboard may be easy, but clicking on other buttons (or memorizing keyboard shortcuts) sounds like it'll slow them down.
Invasion Of Privacy (Score:3)
So now they can watch you actually push the buttons on the calculator in real time.
I am sure this will be mined for scientific research about how students
solve particular wordings of problems in a testing environment.
It will also be used for R&D purposes by the SaaS company,
and ultimately for marketing purposes.
The information will not be adequately protected.
And most importantly, the human subjects have not really given informed consent.
Which makes me wonder what other information is already being collected.
Bob took 4:39 to solve problem number 117, and here was his approach.
Bob is therefore highly qualified for problem categories 114-A and 96-Y,
but performs poorly along the 191 axis of all problems with time limit G.
If the problem involves "donuts" his performance goes up by 0.3 %.
You always knew this would be on your Permanent Record,
don't say you weren't warned.
This may be controversial, but I actually think this is getting close to communism, something the USA had been fighting against for decades. Giving stuff for free to the people in exchange for their privacy and having control over how/when it's used/can be used. Not owning stuff anymore, just being allowed to used it for a limited time and conditions. Isn't that ironical? Am I the only one getting this nauseous impression?
As to the actual calculator
For me, it's a slide rule (Score:2)
...If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet.
Though I do also still have the HP-35 calculator that replaced my slide rule.
Not underpowered (Score:4, Insightful)
What more power could you want for a device that instantly spits out the answer you give it? The TI calculators aren't underpowered in the slightest, they are simply over priced.
As for "bulky" the vast majority of the size is made up of lovely big and easy to use buttons. I don't think any device would be better served with a context menu and a touchscreen or god forbid endless amounts of whitespace with every useful function buried somewhere 4 menus deep without context of where in in the system you currently are.
Good point! The TI calculators could be slightly improved, but those would be very minor improvements, mostly centered around a better-quality screen.
I will say, a smartphone app is a great companion. If I had to do some serious calculations, I'd rather have real buttons. But I'd also like to have an equivalent app on my phone for those times when I don't have my calculator with me.
Ti? Pffft! (Score:2)
Real math majors used HP-28S calculators.
Brilliant piece of gear. Still works flawlessly nearly 30 years later. And of course, the best feature was RPN.
So take your Ti toys away, I've got real work to do.
As a parent (Score:2)
How do tests work these days? (Score:2)
The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device.
Back when I was in school, tests were done on paper, written with pencil. Is that no longer the case? The reason I ask is: partial credit. If a student did a good job, showing their work, but ultimately got the wrong answer, a teacher could still give credit for the portions that were correct. Is that sort of thing possible on modern tests? (Unfortunately, the article doesn't describe how they work - it just assumes I already know.)
Yes and no. In class - lower levels often use response clickers for tests projected on smart boards, but higher math classes (late MS and HS) still have paper tests, at least in our school district. Partial credit is at the discretion of the teacher. However, all standardized state tests are on computer. You get a standard calculator (TI graphing style) from a common supply and pencil/paper for scratch, but that's it. You add 2 and 2 and get 5 on a Calculus exam and the whole problem is marked wrong.
my first programming environment (Score:2)
I'm just feeling nostalgic... I knew a little about programming when I was in school, so I wrote tons of programs on my TI calculator. Basically, in every lesson, when I learned a new math concept, I'd write a little program that could do most of the work for me. This meant that I was learning both math and programming. Naturally, I'd tend to forget a lot of those math concepts after I'd finished writing the program, but that pretty much describes my day job now.
Gathering dust? (Score:2)
I still use my TI-85, twenty years later. Sure, it's antiquated at this point, but by now I've just gotten so used to the layout and functions that I don't know what I'm going to do when it finally goes.
There's a TI-81 around here somewhere also; that one I don't use any more.
"Rich" kids will still buy the calculator (Score:3)
There is not much substitute for the ease of entering in equations the way you see them written in books than the TI line of calculators.
Rather than schools spending $100 to get a physical device that will last decades, they've been roped in by Pearson's (of course) to a subscription model.
So now instead of having a small dedicated device that's exceptional at doing math and will last 20-30 years, you get to have a bulky laptop and internet connection and subscription.
Which somehow is cheaper for schools than buying TI calculators.
TI doesn't upgrade the calculators much because again, they're intended to last decades. They're not in the business of making things obsolete like textbook companies such as Pearson.
Maybe if Pearson could make a decent textbook that doesn't need yearly updates, schools could afford proper tools for their students.
Not likely (Score:2)
Math teachers aren't necessarily good with gadgets and computers. Teaching is an entirely different skill set.
This may be a stupid question... (Score:2)
It's sounds like a lot of dosh for something they'll use once, but why don't they sell them on to the next cohort after the exam?
You could plot the price progression on the calculator.
Inaccurate (Score:2)
There's a reason why you don't use Win Calc much (Score:2)
Can somebody explain how this works (Score:3)
Two words (Score:4, Insightful)
20 years from now (Score:4, Insightful)
Wait long enough and start-ups like Desmos will be gone. But my TI-85 still works and I still have my data from when I was in high school,
... 20 years ago.
I don't think I've actually ever used a graphing calculator, but I do *require* one that uses RPN, which pretty much means HP...
On Android, I've been pretty satisfied with RealCalc [google.com] as an RPN calculator (no graphing though). I used to use some HP-48 emulator, but found RealCalc easier to use on my phone. I lost my real HP-48 in a move once... it may still be packed away in a box somewhere. My venerable HP-15C was stolen from my car years ago, I've been tempted to buy a new used one, but $200+ is a lot to spend on a something I use so rarely.
Re:it's not $127 (Score:5, Funny)
a hot air balloon ride.
Is that a euphemism? It's so hard to keep up with the lingo...
You had it lucky. I turned up to an exam one Friday and they said "you can't use that one, it's Tuesday's model."
Thank $deity for my trusty log tables & slide rule! But you tell that to kids today...
But if you happen to still have a bound paper Chemical Rubber Handbook in your college attic box, your grandkids will think it's the Book of Kells.
Re: Meh. (Score:2)
Based on your UID (plus I know you've been hanging around these parts for a long while) I would wager you are not a student in a US math class. This story isn't about you, so maybe hover your finger over the submit button before clicking to decide whether you are contributing to the conversation.
If you are a student, or (more precisely, because we pay for these devices) a parent of a student in the school system, this story has some relevance, because it's about what the bureaucracy requires whether you li
If you are a student, or (more precisely, because we pay for these devices) a parent of a student in the school system, this story has some relevance, because it's about what the bureaucracy requires whether you like it or not. This is good news for those people.
.
While I agree with you this is good from a financial perspective I wonder what data on students the calculator company gets? TINSTAAFL, and I would not be surprised if tehy "discounted" their prices in exchange for user data.
A broader question is does the test actually test math knowledge or the ability to use a calculator to get an answer? I graded papers at one point and would get 8 significant digit answers from 3 digit data and wondered if the students actually understood the concepts behind the problem
Nonetheless, the ability to use a hammer to drive a nail is not physics knowledge. It's carpentry knowledge.
The ability to use a calculator to get an answer is not math knowledge. It's not even arithmetic knowledge. And, unlike using a hammer, it's so trivial to learn that it counts for nothing at all.
Based on your UID (plus I know you've been hanging around these parts for a long while) I would wager you are not a student in a US math class. This story isn't about you, so maybe hover your finger over the submit button before clicking to decide whether you are contributing to the conversation.
If you are a student, or (more precisely, because we pay for these devices) a parent of a student in the school system, this story has some relevance, because it's about what the bureaucracy requires whether you like it or not. This is good news for those people.
You, Mr. Frosty Piss, can use whatever calculator you want. Have fun with that.
Kind of dickish.
Kind of dickish.
Welcome to Slashdot. You must be new here!
Then use one on your phone for free: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
Re:Meh. (Score:4, Funny)
We had to do graphs by hand - graphing calculators were explicitly banned. Generally they were easy questions. Find the roots & find f(0) - you know where it crosses the axes. Diff=0 for the minima/maxima. Double diff=0 for the inflection points. I forget now how you find the asymptotes. Disembowel a goat, maybe.
We had to do graphs by hand - graphing calculators were explicitly banned.
One semester I couldn't afford to buy a graphing calculator. I had my HP RPN calculator and did the graphs by hand throughout the semester, being the only student in that situation.
I still have the physics/chemistry one, it's got corrections pasted in it because they redetermined the densities of phlogiston & aether.
There was a maths one too. Maybe it's at my mom's place. I'll pop upstairs and look.
While it's nice to have the book the teacher emphasised that if you need to look up Sin^2 + Cos^2 you're penalising yourself timewise, and I agree. Your brain is the fastest cache there is.
The number of engineering problems you can solve with a calculator on a test is a much larger set than those you can solve on a test without one.
Our tests even had Maple portions of the the tests so that you could do even more difficult problems.
You clearly haven't read standardized tests lately. The figures are (I presume intentionally) not to scale (a 45-35-100 triangle will be represented by an equilateral triangle on the figure), some answers cannot be properly solved with the information give (ex: assuming symmetry, or parallelism which is not explicitly defined, or forgetting/having to ignore basic combinatorial math that is 3 classes beyond the level of student to "solve").
Actual PE here; 10 years as rocket scientist, 20 years in private practice, 15 years as a consulting firm owner. HP48GX or GTFO. Of course I expect to be able to estimate anything to within 10-15% on a post-it, but when you have to be precise you should use a proper tool (and, to be fair, it's not always a calculator). They give you a cheap calculator so you can't cheat. In practice, if you don't "cheat" (aka use shortcuts and other time saving methods for things you know) it means you're not efficient. Th
This. As a Computer Engineer myself (Though I hesitate to call myself that, as I don't have my designation), in my view the sign of a competent Engineer is someone who can make an initial estimate reliably. Of course those are backed up by calculations later, but the first pass can always be a reasonable estimate.