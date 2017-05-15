The Reign of the $100 Graphing Calculator Required By Every US Math Class Is Finally Ending (engadget.com) 33
If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet. Fast forward to today, and the Texas Instruments 84 -- or the TI 84-Plus, or the TI-89 or any of the other even more expensive hardware variants -- is quickly losing relevance. Engadget adds: Thanks to a new deal, they'll soon get a free option. Starting this spring, pupils in 14 US states will be able to use the TI-like Desmos online calculator during standardized testing run by the Smarter Balanced consortium. "We think students shouldn't have to buy this old, underpowered device anymore," Desmos CEO Eli Luberoff said. The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device. It'll also be available to students in grades 6 through 8 and high school throughout the year. The calculator is free to use, and the company makes money by charging organizations to use it, according to Bloomberg.
Meh. (Score:2)
I don't think I've actually ever used a graphing calculator, but I do *require* one that uses RPN, which pretty much means HP...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think I've actually ever used a graphing calculator, but I do *require* one that uses RPN, which pretty much means HP...
On Android, I've been pretty satisfied with RealCalc [google.com] as an RPN calculator (no graphing though). I used to use some HP-48 emulator, but found RealCalc easier to use on my phone. I lost my real HP-48 in a move once... it may still be packed away in a box somewhere. My venerable HP-15C was stolen from my car years ago, I've been tempted to buy a new used one, but $200+ is a lot to spend on a something I use so rarely.
Re: (Score:2)
Based on your UID (plus I know you've been hanging around these parts for a long while) I would wager you are not a student in a US math class. This story isn't about you, so maybe hover your finger over the submit button before clicking to decide whether you are contributing to the conversation.
If you are a student, or (more precisely, because we pay for these devices) a parent of a student in the school system, this story has some relevance, because it's about what the bureaucracy requires whether you li
Re: (Score:2)
Then use one on your phone for free: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
Free? Or Not Free? (Score:3)
Sounds like it is not free to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like a step backwards (Score:2)
Meh! Graphing Calculator we used (think it was an HP) allowed for programming on it. So we played games on it during class.
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
Re: (Score:2)
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
TI has coasted for long enough. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think it's the lack of updating the product that did it in, there's no way they could have realistically competed with the average smartphone. In fact, they haven't been able to compete with the average smart phone for many years now.
What TI apparently failed to do was update their brib^H^H^H^Hlobbying. After all this was a government mandated profit stream, you have to work to maintain those!
Re: (Score:2)
Just download this emulator: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] and get the original TI ROM image from the TI website.
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textb (Score:2)
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textbooks that get changed all the time with little real change but with lot's of profit / and kick backs to schools.
It's about time! (Score:4, Insightful)
A couple of decades ago it almost made sense, but now that every student has a more powerful device in their pocket already, it's ridiculous that they've been forced to shell out so much money for such an antiquated device.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think to some degree though the "antiquated device" is a an anti-cheating tool. A smartphone is so powerful that it's hard to allow them in a classroom without rampant cheating being easily accomplished. I mean heck you could even send pictures of questions to another person and have them doing them and sending answers back.
With a graphing calculator you're limited to at most unapproved programs (or storing equations into the programming mode).
Re: (Score:2)
The device in their pocket is no help during testing scenarios. The graphics calculator also no more powerful than being able to do everything that it needs. There's nothing antiquated about it.
One part of your post rings true though, there's no reason anyone should shell out that much money for a device with a $10 BOM. I say keep the graphics calculator as they are and instead do something about the price.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, although I like the TI and HP emulators on Android for nostalgic reasons, I prefer to do real wotk with this https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] (or the paid version https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]). Much better interface than those old calculators.
Slide Rule (Score:2)
Whats wrong with a $10 calculator? (Score:2)
When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how
No more? (Score:2)
Obligitory XKCD (Score:2)
and so now the network / internet need to be up fo (Score:2)
and so now the network / internet need to be up for the test??
If it drops will they add time even if they need to keep kids late?
Will an network drop force you to start over?
Will kids put down fun still like 404 error on there test?
Why do you even _need_ a calculator? (Score:2)
How is it embedded into tests? (Score:2)
How is this phone app embedded into standardized testing, which I assume is done on normal computers without touchscreens? Using a calculator is clunky without a touchscreen - typing numbers using the keyboard may be easy, but clicking on other buttons (or memorizing keyboard shortcuts) sounds like it'll slow them down.