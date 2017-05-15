Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Reign of the $100 Graphing Calculator Required By Every US Math Class Is Finally Ending

Posted by msmash from the your-time-is-up dept.
If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet. Fast forward to today, and the Texas Instruments 84 -- or the TI 84-Plus, or the TI-89 or any of the other even more expensive hardware variants -- is quickly losing relevance. Engadget adds: Thanks to a new deal, they'll soon get a free option. Starting this spring, pupils in 14 US states will be able to use the TI-like Desmos online calculator during standardized testing run by the Smarter Balanced consortium. "We think students shouldn't have to buy this old, underpowered device anymore," Desmos CEO Eli Luberoff said. The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device. It'll also be available to students in grades 6 through 8 and high school throughout the year. The calculator is free to use, and the company makes money by charging organizations to use it, according to Bloomberg.

  • Free? Or Not Free? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dj245 ( 732906 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:02PM (#54421155) Homepage
    The calculator is free to use, and the company makes money by charging organizations to use it, according to Bloomberg.

    Sounds like it is not free to me.

  • Meh! Graphing Calculator we used (think it was an HP) allowed for programming on it. So we played games on it during class.

    Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.

    • It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by OhPlz ( 168413 )

        Which is why the TI-85 was better than the TI-81. You could fake the reset screen perfectly.

      • It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.

        I'm wondering :
        Nowadays with extremely powerful (relatively to calculators) CPUs available in very small form factors -
        has anyone attempted to built one (say a RaspPi Zero) inside a calculator sell,
        programmed to mimick the "exam mode memory reset" in a believable way, but then unleash all its potential to the end user (full blown programmability, ability to use modern math language like R, Octave, Maxima, etc. Scripting with Python/Perl)?

    • Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.

      Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming. I made a helper program on my calculator and distributed it to a few friends who distributed it to their friends, and so on. The program had a few options (depending on what was being asked, how the question was worded, etc.), prompted the user for the 'givens', and printed the result neatly in the center of the screen. Being young and naive, I simply wrote the result to the screen with an offset, then wrote a few blank spaces over the ten-thousandths an

      • Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming

        There were two groups of people, some just typed in the equations and edited the program during the test. Others build full programs. By time I got to the test it was muscle memory because I had to do dozens of test cases by hand to make sure my program was right.

        Even printed out every 'step' so that I could show my work on the test.

    • If the students are allowed online for the tests now, they might find this webapp helpful: https://www.wolframalpha.com/ [wolframalpha.com]

  • TI has coasted for long enough. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dslauson ( 914147 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:05PM (#54421189) Journal
    They've had a good run of doing nothing and not updating their hardware or software in any kind of meaningful way for the past couple decades. No other company would have been so neglectful to such a profitable product line.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      I don't think it's the lack of updating the product that did it in, there's no way they could have realistically competed with the average smartphone. In fact, they haven't been able to compete with the average smart phone for many years now.

      What TI apparently failed to do was update their brib^H^H^H^Hlobbying. After all this was a government mandated profit stream, you have to work to maintain those!

    • unlimted student loans drive this as well as textbooks that get changed all the time with little real change but with lot's of profit / and kick backs to schools.

    • HP quit the scientific calculator business in 2003 [hpcalc.org]. Til then, they were the main competitor with TI for the high-end calculator business. TI has had a free ride since then.

      I use an HP48 emulator [google.com] on my smartphone. But I can understand students being upset about classes requiring a TI calculator because the teachers ban smartphones during tests. I remember when the HP28C was first released, some enterprising students figured out a way to use its IR transmitter/receiver to communicate with each other du

  • It's about time! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by green1 ( 322787 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:05PM (#54421193)

    A couple of decades ago it almost made sense, but now that every student has a more powerful device in their pocket already, it's ridiculous that they've been forced to shell out so much money for such an antiquated device.

    • I have Maxima on my phone. I could even add Octave if I wanted, but the use case for that is somewhat less clear. (There's also the Xcas Pad, but I'm slightly less comfortable with using it, even if it is largely compatible with my HP Prime.)

    • I think to some degree though the "antiquated device" is a an anti-cheating tool. A smartphone is so powerful that it's hard to allow them in a classroom without rampant cheating being easily accomplished. I mean heck you could even send pictures of questions to another person and have them doing them and sending answers back.

      With a graphing calculator you're limited to at most unapproved programs (or storing equations into the programming mode).

    • The device in their pocket is no help during testing scenarios. The graphics calculator also no more powerful than being able to do everything that it needs. There's nothing antiquated about it.

      One part of your post rings true though, there's no reason anyone should shell out that much money for a device with a $10 BOM. I say keep the graphics calculator as they are and instead do something about the price.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by johanw ( 1001493 )

      Indeed, although I like the TI and HP emulators on Android for nostalgic reasons, I prefer to do real wotk with this https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] (or the paid version https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]). Much better interface than those old calculators.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cstacy ( 534252 )

      The point is that they are deliberately limiting the power available to you.
      You're not allowed to use Macsyma, access Wolfram databases, etc.
      You're supposed to know how to solve the problem using a particular
      tool set that happens to be implemented by the authorized device.
      That's what the test is.

    • Even then, it was been a problem. Casio have offered competitively priced calculators for decades that are approved for all the major tests.

      Teachers however know how to use a TI calculator and therefore won't allow or actively discourage the use of the cheaper alternative.

  • Slide Rule (Score:3)

    by MountainLogic ( 92466 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:12PM (#54421275) Homepage
    I'm waiting for a kid to get expelled for bringing in his grandfather's real slide rule because the slide rule is an unauthorized "cheating device" not covered by a school board approved EULA.
  • You don't need more than a $10, simple, scientific calculator, it will have all the features you need. Instead of giving kids a tool that prevents them from learning the concepts, why not have them learn the concepts and provide them a simple tool to help them along the way.

    When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how

    • You had stupid classes, nothing more. We used our graphics calculators and their functionality quite extensively, and they are still far better to use than cheap scientific calculators.

      There's nothing in them to justify their price, but they are an invaluable tool.

      because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter.

      Calculus is about the equation. A graphics calculator is of little help for calculus. Calculus is also only a small part of mathematics, and if you get to engineering then nothing is more important than the final answer.

      You don't get part marks if

      • I agree with your final statement, but that's it. Of course the final answer matters, but if you got the point where you just need to plug in the numbers to get your answer, then use your calculator, but if you needed handholding to get to that point, then I don't want to drive on that bridge.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      You don't need more than a $10, simple, scientific calculator, it will have all the features you need. Instead of giving kids a tool that prevents them from learning the concepts, why not have them learn the concepts and provide them a simple tool to help them along the way.

      When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how every child should learn math.

      Even in engineering school, I don't remember actually needing my calculator for very much, besides crunching a final answer, which was a very small amount of the overall work.

      So you didn't need to use a calculator except to find the actual answer? What if the question is "Plot a curve of this function", do you get out the graph paper, calculate the values at a number of points along the curve and then draw it by hand?

      • Yes, you get out graph paper and plot it by hand, showing you know how to actually handle the equation. Of course if the work involved had to do with getting to the point of the equation that the curve came out of, and the final part of the answer, after all the work is done, is to graph it, then sure, just plug it into the calculator, but make sure you know what you're doing from the start.
  • So buying up all those calculators at rummage sales isn't going to pay for my retirement after all? Damnit!

  • and so now the network / internet need to be up for the test??

    If it drops will they add time even if they need to keep kids late?

    Will an network drop force you to start over?

    Will kids put down fun still like 404 error on there test?

  • Why do you even _need_ a calculator? (Score:3)

    by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:22PM (#54421387)
    Really? Why a calculator? No problems in math apart from specialized areas should require a calculator.

    • The number of engineering problems you can solve with a calculator on a test is a much larger set than those you can solve on a test without one.

      Our tests even had Maple portions of the the tests so that you could do even more difficult problems.

  • How is this phone app embedded into standardized testing, which I assume is done on normal computers without touchscreens? Using a calculator is clunky without a touchscreen - typing numbers using the keyboard may be easy, but clicking on other buttons (or memorizing keyboard shortcuts) sounds like it'll slow them down.

  • So now they can watch you actually push the buttons on the calculator in real time.

    I am sure this will be mined for scientific research about how students
    solve particular wordings of problems in a testing environment.
    It will also be used for R&D purposes by the SaaS company,
    and ultimately for marketing purposes.

    The information will not be adequately protected.
    And most importantly, the human subjects have not really given informed consent.
    Which makes me wonder what other information is already being coll

  • ...If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet. ...

    Though I do also still have the HP-35 calculator that replaced my slide rule.

  • What more power could you want for a device that instantly spits out the answer you give it? The TI calculators aren't underpowered in the slightest, they are simply over priced.

    As for "bulky" the vast majority of the size is made up of lovely big and easy to use buttons. I don't think any device would be better served with a context menu and a touchscreen or god forbid endless amounts of whitespace with every useful function buried somewhere 4 menus deep without context of where in in the system you curren

    • Good point! The TI calculators could be slightly improved, but those would be very minor improvements, mostly centered around a better-quality screen.

      I will say, a smartphone app is a great companion. If I had to do some serious calculations, I'd rather have real buttons. But I'd also like to have an equivalent app on my phone for those times when I don't have my calculator with me.

  • Real math majors used HP-28S calculators.
    Brilliant piece of gear. Still works flawlessly nearly 30 years later. And of course, the best feature was RPN.

    So take your Ti toys away, I've got real work to do.

    (/h)

    • Still have my HP 48G. While it looks like a dinosaur now compared to other tools, that thing was great for doing a lot of stuff back in the 90s. And it still works great today. You just have to throw in some AAAs to get it going again. (Just don't pull out the last AAA or you lose your data ;)).
  • For my son's middle school we had to purchase a TI-84 Plus at the start of the school year. My son was excited at first, because it looked complex and that somehow made it exciting to use. This quickly waned and he found it frustrating. It was even more frustrating as his math teacher used Desmos in class during instruction. After a frustrating night, he downloaded Desmos to his android phone and the TI-84 hasn't been picked up since then. Between Desmos, HiPER Calc, and Math 42 apps on his phone, the days

  • The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device.

    Back when I was in school, tests were done on paper, written with pencil. Is that no longer the case? The reason I ask is: partial credit. If a student did a good job, showing their work, but ultimately got the wrong answer, a teacher could still give credit for the portions that were correct. Is that sort of thing possible on modern tests? (Unfortunately, the article doesn't describe how they work - it just assumes I already know.)

