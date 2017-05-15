The Reign of the $100 Graphing Calculator Required By Every US Math Class Is Finally Ending (engadget.com) 78
If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet. Fast forward to today, and the Texas Instruments 84 -- or the TI 84-Plus, or the TI-89 or any of the other even more expensive hardware variants -- is quickly losing relevance. Engadget adds: Thanks to a new deal, they'll soon get a free option. Starting this spring, pupils in 14 US states will be able to use the TI-like Desmos online calculator during standardized testing run by the Smarter Balanced consortium. "We think students shouldn't have to buy this old, underpowered device anymore," Desmos CEO Eli Luberoff said. The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device. It'll also be available to students in grades 6 through 8 and high school throughout the year. The calculator is free to use, and the company makes money by charging organizations to use it, according to Bloomberg.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think I've actually ever used a graphing calculator, but I do *require* one that uses RPN, which pretty much means HP...
On Android, I've been pretty satisfied with RealCalc [google.com] as an RPN calculator (no graphing though). I used to use some HP-48 emulator, but found RealCalc easier to use on my phone. I lost my real HP-48 in a move once... it may still be packed away in a box somewhere. My venerable HP-15C was stolen from my car years ago, I've been tempted to buy a new used one, but $200+ is a lot to spend on a something I use so rarely.
it's not $127 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
a hot air balloon ride.
Is that a euphemism? It's so hard to keep up with the lingo...
Re: (Score:3)
Based on your UID (plus I know you've been hanging around these parts for a long while) I would wager you are not a student in a US math class. This story isn't about you, so maybe hover your finger over the submit button before clicking to decide whether you are contributing to the conversation.
If you are a student, or (more precisely, because we pay for these devices) a parent of a student in the school system, this story has some relevance, because it's about what the bureaucracy requires whether you li
Re: (Score:2)
Then use one on your phone for free: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Free? Or Not Free? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sounds like it is not free to me.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like a step backwards (Score:2)
Meh! Graphing Calculator we used (think it was an HP) allowed for programming on it. So we played games on it during class.
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
Re: (Score:2)
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
Re: (Score:3)
Which is why the TI-85 was better than the TI-81. You could fake the reset screen perfectly.
RaspPi ? (Score:2)
It is now common practice to do a full memory reset just before any standardized examination.
I'm wondering
:
Nowadays with extremely powerful (relatively to calculators) CPUs available in very small form factors -
has anyone attempted to built one (say a RaspPi Zero) inside a calculator sell,
programmed to mimick the "exam mode memory reset" in a believable way, but then unleash all its potential to the end user (full blown programmability, ability to use modern math language like R, Octave, Maxima, etc. Scripting with Python/Perl)?
Re: (Score:2)
Then when it was time for exams, we wrote the formulas we were supposed to memorise into programs on the calculator.
Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming. I made a helper program on my calculator and distributed it to a few friends who distributed it to their friends, and so on. The program had a few options (depending on what was being asked, how the question was worded, etc.), prompted the user for the 'givens', and printed the result neatly in the center of the screen. Being young and naive, I simply wrote the result to the screen with an offset, then wrote a few blank spaces over the ten-thousandths an
Re: (Score:2)
Same. Gave me my most valuable lesson in programming
There were two groups of people, some just typed in the equations and edited the program during the test. Others build full programs. By time I got to the test it was muscle memory because I had to do dozens of test cases by hand to make sure my program was right.
Even printed out every 'step' so that I could show my work on the test.
Re: (Score:2)
If the students are allowed online for the tests now, they might find this webapp helpful: https://www.wolframalpha.com/ [wolframalpha.com]
TI has coasted for long enough. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think it's the lack of updating the product that did it in, there's no way they could have realistically competed with the average smartphone. In fact, they haven't been able to compete with the average smart phone for many years now.
What TI apparently failed to do was update their brib^H^H^H^Hlobbying. After all this was a government mandated profit stream, you have to work to maintain those!
Re: (Score:2)
Just download this emulator: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] and get the original TI ROM image from the TI website.
Re: (Score:2)
Why should they? f(x)=sin(x) hasn't changed in decades... or is it centuries?
This whole "updating" merry-go-round is just a symptom of our sickness as a culture.
My TI-92 Plus also allowed for programming and defining units. More memory and faster processor would be welcome.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, I'd argue that as a mostly-single-task device it did that one task very well and didn't do very well things that made it easy to cheat on tests.
Sure it was possible to type-in cheat sheets, but the end user of the calculator had to do a fair amount of work to create cheat sheets that were meaningful to them. That in itself helps the student learn.
Yes, there were games on the TI82/83/84, but they were not terribly good games, and they did not offer enough distraction to blow-off one's homework entirel
Re: (Score:2)
This whole "updating" merry-go-round is just a symptom of our sickness as a culture.
It's not a sickness to realize that there are better options available for a lower price.
If they couldn't figure out how to make it cheaper, easier to use, and more durable in the last 20 years then maybe they don't deserve any money anymore.
The keyboards on those things are worse than Blackberries, and there is no need for dedicated hardware when there are web apps and smartphone apps with comparable functionality.
Anyone who does math for a living has access to better tools anyway, be it MatLab, SAP, or an
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textb (Score:2)
unlimted student loans drive this as well as textbooks that get changed all the time with little real change but with lot's of profit / and kick backs to schools.
Re: (Score:2)
I use an HP48 emulator [google.com] on my smartphone. But I can understand students being upset about classes requiring a TI calculator because the teachers ban smartphones during tests. I remember when the HP28C was first released, some enterprising students figured out a way to use its IR transmitter/receiver to communicate with each other du
It's about time! (Score:4, Insightful)
A couple of decades ago it almost made sense, but now that every student has a more powerful device in their pocket already, it's ridiculous that they've been forced to shell out so much money for such an antiquated device.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think to some degree though the "antiquated device" is a an anti-cheating tool. A smartphone is so powerful that it's hard to allow them in a classroom without rampant cheating being easily accomplished. I mean heck you could even send pictures of questions to another person and have them doing them and sending answers back.
With a graphing calculator you're limited to at most unapproved programs (or storing equations into the programming mode).
Re: (Score:2)
The device in their pocket is no help during testing scenarios. The graphics calculator also no more powerful than being able to do everything that it needs. There's nothing antiquated about it.
One part of your post rings true though, there's no reason anyone should shell out that much money for a device with a $10 BOM. I say keep the graphics calculator as they are and instead do something about the price.
a elegant cacluator for a more civilized time (Score:2)
Not hotdog.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, although I like the TI and HP emulators on Android for nostalgic reasons, I prefer to do real wotk with this https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] (or the paid version https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]). Much better interface than those old calculators.
Re: (Score:2)
The point is that they are deliberately limiting the power available to you.
You're not allowed to use Macsyma, access Wolfram databases, etc.
You're supposed to know how to solve the problem using a particular
tool set that happens to be implemented by the authorized device.
That's what the test is.
Re: (Score:3)
Even then, it was been a problem. Casio have offered competitively priced calculators for decades that are approved for all the major tests.
Teachers however know how to use a TI calculator and therefore won't allow or actively discourage the use of the cheaper alternative.
Slide Rule (Score:3)
Whats wrong with a $10 calculator? (Score:2)
When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how
Re: (Score:2)
You had stupid classes, nothing more. We used our graphics calculators and their functionality quite extensively, and they are still far better to use than cheap scientific calculators.
There's nothing in them to justify their price, but they are an invaluable tool.
because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter.
Calculus is about the equation. A graphics calculator is of little help for calculus. Calculus is also only a small part of mathematics, and if you get to engineering then nothing is more important than the final answer.
You don't get part marks if
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need more than a $10, simple, scientific calculator, it will have all the features you need. Instead of giving kids a tool that prevents them from learning the concepts, why not have them learn the concepts and provide them a simple tool to help them along the way.
When I took calculus, advanced calculus, and vector calculus, we weren't allowed to have a calculator in the classroom or exams, because once you got the equation you needed, in the right form, the answer didn't matter. This is how every child should learn math.
Even in engineering school, I don't remember actually needing my calculator for very much, besides crunching a final answer, which was a very small amount of the overall work.
So you didn't need to use a calculator except to find the actual answer? What if the question is "Plot a curve of this function", do you get out the graph paper, calculate the values at a number of points along the curve and then draw it by hand?
Re: (Score:2)
No more? (Score:2)
Obligitory XKCD (Score:4, Interesting)
and so now the network / internet need to be up fo (Score:3)
and so now the network / internet need to be up for the test??
If it drops will they add time even if they need to keep kids late?
Will an network drop force you to start over?
Will kids put down fun still like 404 error on there test?
Why do you even _need_ a calculator? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The number of engineering problems you can solve with a calculator on a test is a much larger set than those you can solve on a test without one.
Our tests even had Maple portions of the the tests so that you could do even more difficult problems.
How is it embedded into tests? (Score:2)
How is this phone app embedded into standardized testing, which I assume is done on normal computers without touchscreens? Using a calculator is clunky without a touchscreen - typing numbers using the keyboard may be easy, but clicking on other buttons (or memorizing keyboard shortcuts) sounds like it'll slow them down.
Invasion Of Privacy (Score:2)
So now they can watch you actually push the buttons on the calculator in real time.
I am sure this will be mined for scientific research about how students
solve particular wordings of problems in a testing environment.
It will also be used for R&D purposes by the SaaS company,
and ultimately for marketing purposes.
The information will not be adequately protected.
And most importantly, the human subjects have not really given informed consent.
Which makes me wonder what other information is already being coll
For me, it's a slide rule (Score:2)
...If you took a math class at some point in the US, there is likely a bulky $100 calculator gathering dust somewhere in your closet.
...
Though I do also still have the HP-35 calculator that replaced my slide rule.
Not underpowered (Score:2)
What more power could you want for a device that instantly spits out the answer you give it? The TI calculators aren't underpowered in the slightest, they are simply over priced.
As for "bulky" the vast majority of the size is made up of lovely big and easy to use buttons. I don't think any device would be better served with a context menu and a touchscreen or god forbid endless amounts of whitespace with every useful function buried somewhere 4 menus deep without context of where in in the system you curren
Re: (Score:2)
Good point! The TI calculators could be slightly improved, but those would be very minor improvements, mostly centered around a better-quality screen.
I will say, a smartphone app is a great companion. If I had to do some serious calculations, I'd rather have real buttons. But I'd also like to have an equivalent app on my phone for those times when I don't have my calculator with me.
Ti? Pffft! (Score:2)
Real math majors used HP-28S calculators.
Brilliant piece of gear. Still works flawlessly nearly 30 years later. And of course, the best feature was RPN.
So take your Ti toys away, I've got real work to do.
(/h)
Re: (Score:2)
As a parent (Score:2)
How do tests work these days? (Score:2)
The Desmos calculator will be embedded directly into the assessments, meaning students will have access during tests with no need for an external device.
Back when I was in school, tests were done on paper, written with pencil. Is that no longer the case? The reason I ask is: partial credit. If a student did a good job, showing their work, but ultimately got the wrong answer, a teacher could still give credit for the portions that were correct. Is that sort of thing possible on modern tests? (Unfortunately, the article doesn't describe how they work - it just assumes I already know.)