'U Can't Talk to Ur Professor Like This'

Millennial college students have become far too casual when they talk with their professors, reads an opinion piece on The New York Times. Addressing professors by their first names and sending misspelled, informal emails with text abbreviations have become common practices (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; here's a syndicated source) among many students than educators would like, Molly Worthen, an assistant professor of history at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill adds. From the article: Over the past decade or two, college students have become far more casual in their interactions with faculty members. My colleagues around the country grumble about students' sloppy emails and blithe informality. "When students started calling me by my first name, I felt that was too far, and I've got to say something," Mark Tomforde, a math professor at the University of Houston said. Sociologists who surveyed undergraduate syllabuses from 2004 and 2010 found that in 2004, 14 percent addressed issues related to classroom etiquette; six years later, that number had more than doubled, to 33 percent. This phenomenon crosses socio-economic lines. My colleagues at Stanford gripe as much as the ones who teach at state schools, and students from more privileged backgrounds are often the worst offenders. [...] Insisting on traditional etiquette is also simply good pedagogy. It's a teacher's job to correct sloppy prose, whether in an essay or an email. And I suspect that most of the time, students who call faculty members by their first names and send slangy messages are not seeking a more casual rapport. They just don't know they should do otherwise -- no one has bothered to explain it to them. Explaining the rules of professional interaction is not an act of condescension; it's the first step in treating students like adults.
This is basic stuff, and they graduate high school without learning it. What did they put on their college application, a plagiarized form letter?
This is basic stuff, and they graduate high school without learning it.
First day of Junior Engineering in the eighth grade, the instructor told us that "Yo!" wasn't an appropriate classroom response. We also got advice on brushing our tongue when brushing our teeth and using deodorant.
nuf sed
Humor aside, your instructor was correct. Professional life requires the ability to effectively communicate to a large audience. Appeasing your friends and acquaintances is not the same thing. Sadly we have had educators claiming what "you" want is all that matters, to the detriment of millions of students.
Sadly we have had educators claiming what "you" want is all that matters, to the detriment of millions of students.
I don't blame the instructors for that. I blame the parents. If parents don't expect their children to behave, the children will have no expectations to follow. I grew up in a household that children were expect to be seen than heard or else the belt came out. Teachers always marveled how quiet and polite I was.
Re: h8 crymes (Score:4, Interesting)
Horseshit. This isn't about behaviour or politeness. This is about language. Specifically, English; which is an evolving language and has been since it separated from the Latin language. Go read the Declaration of Independence. There are missspellings there, if what you consider correct is what we have today -only-. The further on back you read, the harder it gets, 'cause the language evolved since then, and it will continue to evolve from now. And horseshit articles on the NYT isnt going to change that. The main point of a language is getting your thoughts across with the minimal amount of effort necessary for the listener to comprehend your ideas, meaning, and intent. If we can do so more efficiently, then awesome. If the professors didn't get what the students meant, ask them to rephrase themselves.
Language doesn't just transfer direct meaning, but also signifies social status, politeness, education etc. Having a lack of social graces will make your boss hate you and your professors not treat you seriously. It just reflects that we live in a society with socially-enforced hierarchies, and that is not going away any time soon (nor should it)
When, pray tell, was that?
When, pray tell, was that?
Probably the 16th century when Shakespeare started writing for the unwashed masses, as English was the commoner's language.
This is about language.
My mother graduated from high school and swore like a French whore. My father graduated from the sixth grade, joined the Army and built buildings, swore less than my mother. I didn't learn language until I was in the sixth grade and my classmates taught me all the swear words to fill out a barnyard. However, behavior, politeness and desire to sit down prevented me from using language around adults.
Specifically, English; which is an evolving language and has been since it separated from the Latin language.
English was for commoners. Latin for priests. French for royalty. And drawings of penises for the illiterate.
Hear, hear!!!
Goodness, I wonder when it was that what used to be common sense and basic public etiquette disappeared?
Junior engineering in junior high school? What sort of stuff did they teach?
This is basic stuff, and they graduate high school without learning it. What did they put on their college application, a plagiarized form letter?
Are you kidding?
40% of American High School GRADUATES (yes, graduates) can't read or write. They get graduated anyway. Front cover of Time Magazine.
These little assfaces get participation trophies for showing up and told that everyone is a winner. They think that they're ahead of their peers for knowing how to plagiarize a form letter.
And sadly, they're mostly not wrong.
Well, it doesn't even prevent you from becoming president (with some luck, if the other candidate is even worse).
How many of those graduates go on to college? Are you talking about the same group of people?
I'm not even sure this is the topic, it seems like the topic is the lack of formality and arbitrary forms of respect.
Quite appropriate (Score:2)
He thinks he is the boss and the students are subordinates.
The basic reality is quite the opposite
The students are the ones paying the professor's salary. So they can talk to him as appropriate to talk to "the help". In other words they can talk to the professor any way they damn please.
The professor on the other hand had better address his bosses AKA students as Mr. X or Ms. Y if he want to continue to be paid.
I suppose technically it qualifies as that [clipartfest.com].
Don't talk like that to ANYONE (Score:5, Insightful)
If you want to be taking just mildly serious, don't talk like that to anyone.
I see the problem on the other end of the pipe: Professional conduct doesn't fucking get you anywhere.
That's hyperbole, it does, but trivially. Put it on the pile labeled "Shit that should/supposedly matter and doesn't".
Meanwhile, adjust the carpet where we swept "Shit that actually gets results". It's full of unsightly things, uncomfortable truths. Influence, clout, Who You Know. "Favors". Cash. In the form of donations, campaign contributions, $euphemism.
Apparently that list has gotten so out of hand that
People get a pass once they have earned some respect. But initial introductions or letters are first impressions like any other. And communication is a critical part of just about every job.
Dude (Score:3)
cuz ur paper wuz g@y, lern 2 spell n1gga!
Depends on the school... (Score:2)
I went to a service academy; the instructors were called Sir or Ma'am - and in the third person as "Dr. ____" or by rank.
The community college I went to was pretty laid back with most instructors being called by their last name. The other community college in the district was more uptight with instructors insisting on being called "Instructor" before their last name. Never understood that stick-up-the-wazoo attitude, as they were teaching the same material and getting paid the same rate.
I'm a full time engineer who has taught a few classes. I felt like things worked better when I wasn't really positioned above the student. I taught the classes as I'm an engineer and I'm going to try to bring you up to the same level of knowledge. How you e-mail me, how you address me, I don't really care as long as it isn't offensive. When we get to homework or projects, I will tell the students up front it better be written up properly or it will be graded down. But there is time for being formal and
I don't mind if my students (Cambridge) call me by my first name. Formality can be polite, but it can also be a barrier to free exchange of ideas and that has no place in a university. I'd be very surprised if MPhil or PhD students didn't call me by my first name.
That said, if you write me an email and can't be bothered to write in grammatically correct sentences then you've obviously decided that your time writing the email is more valuable than mine reading it and I'll respond accordingly, if at all.
I don't mind if my students (Cambridge) call me by my first name.
That's perhaps even simpler in languages with T-V distinction, since not all formality disappears when using the first name. Nevertheless, at my local uni branch, some teachers have apparently dropped the Vs regardless (bidirectionally, that is).
You are Eric Raymond AICMFP (Score:2)
http://www.catb.org/esr/faqs/s... [catb.org]
"We've found by experience that people who are careless and sloppy writers are usually also careless and sloppy at thinking and coding (often enough to bet on, anyway). Answering questions for careless and sloppy thinkers is not rewarding; we'd rather spend our time elsewhere."
It's not Millennials (Score:4, Insightful)
The only person I know who uses "U" and "ur" in serious correspondence is over 50 years old. It's not a millennial problem. It's an idiot problem.
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed, where I work the email I get from on high is frequently littered with abbreviations and acronyms. Granted most of it wouldn't be mistaken for leet speak but it's the same attitude of expecting everyone else to understand what they mean so that they can be lazy. The number of spelling and grammar mistakes is also appalling, given that they are using the same email client as I do which handily identifies spelling and grammar mistakes.
Also, today's new college students are generally not millennials, since that is defined as being born between 1980 and 1996.
It's exactly like people complaining about the MTV generation with their short attention spans [xkcd.com].
No (Score:3, Insightful)
what are you, an old fogey from the 1980s?
No child should be left behind, ever. Every child must receive a world class college education, regardless of their IQ or high school performance. Get with the times, please.
Re: (Score:2)
Then send them to Indian diploma mills.
Re: (Score:2)
Students unable to communicate correctly should not have been admitted to college, because they shouldn't have received their high school diploma.
I graduated from the eighth grade, skipped high school and went to community college. I had college-level reading comprehension but fifth-grade skills in everything else. I didn't learn to properly communicate until I took Small Group Communications in my last semester.
It's not about that.
They're using modern speech patterns and etiquette. They're talking casually, which means using slang and first names. The mode of slang in text is ugly grammar, and that's not the thrust of it.
"When students started calling me by my first name, I felt that was too far, and I've got to say something,"
They're upset because it's not old-style etiquette.
I don't recall ever working for an employer where I called my superior Mr. anything. Go back 100 years and you called your boss Mr. Foreman and his secretary Ms. Goodbody. Today you just call your manager by his first name, hold informal
That's what you get when nlggers are allowed on universities.
Re:No (Score:4, Informative)
The problem is, some teachers could almost be accused of "promoting" overly casual correspondence with the kids in an attempt to look "hip" and to "connect with" the students.
My son's sarcasm and lack of correctness took a nose dive the last year of elementary school, his teacher was a bad influence and encouraged sarcasm, and lack of respect for authorities. Something we've seen continue into middle school where we are confounded by the teachers there who seem to find my son's lack of respect for them amusing. (he doesn't understand why he can't come home and use the same lack of respect and sarcasm towards us that his teachers find amusing). I don't think some of these teachers realize the disservice they are doing the kids.
When they get a job in the real world, 9 times out of 10, their employers won't be impressed with sarcasm, lack of proper communication skills, and lack of respect.
No. It is not the job of college professors to correct students unable to communicate correctly. That was the job of the high school teachers. Students unable to communicate correctly should not have been admitted to college, because they shouldn't have received their high school diploma.
Fuck, can't give you a +1 because I commented. But damned straight. Send them back to high school and make them get another participation award.
Send them back to high school and make them get another participation award.
B-But, how would that be fair to the kids who didn't participate?
Personalized personal pronouns (Score:2, Informative)
Re:Personalized personal pronouns (Score:4, Insightful)
It's almost as if both instructors and students prefer to be addressed in ways which make them comfortable and feel they deserve that basic level of respect.
Re:Personalized personal pronouns (Score:4, Funny)
Henceforward you will address me as "my lord", "sire" or "your majesty". Failure to do so will result in failing this class.
In class, I would almost never say "well, remember what she / or he said." Normally I would say "well, remember what Jane / or Jim / or you [pointing] said."
This is because like most people (in my experience), I only tend to use 3rd person pronouns when people are absent.
Moreover, what if their pronoun were "they"? Can you imagine how uninformative, unclear, or even ridiculous, it would be to say, "well, remember what they said?"
So I have never understood this request, unless they are demanding me to refe
Re:Personalized personal pronouns (Score:4, Interesting)
But on the other hand, some students are starting to demand that professors address them according to the personal pronouns with which they personally identify.
To which all professors should respond with some variant of "You're welcome to your own self-image, but I am not required to participate in it."
Re: Personalized personal pronouns (Score:4, Insightful)
(S)he who pays the bills... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd never have used a professor's first name unless the age gap was minimal, and they had explicitly said it was OK... BUT... we walked half-way across campus in 95-degree heat in 90% humidity, to a temporary/portable building that sat maybe 30 students... Then we get told that unlike just about every other class we'd been in, this philosophy teacher (a condescending hippy, ironically, enough) didn't allow drinks... I watched an argument get pretty heated once, and started wondering, hey, who's paying who to be here?
In my experience (Score:2, Interesting)
People have gotten much more informal with EVERYONE. They have no respect or perception of authority or seniority.
Hell, 10+ years ago, Scrubs even did an episode where the (older) Kelso was trying to get through to this overweight girl about the dangers of surgery and she basically talked over him and Google'd everything as he spoke and he went on about how back-in-the-day, being a doctor "meant something" and you got things like free hair cuts, not to mention RESPECT.
So if a comedy show noticed this 10+ ye
It's not necessarily unintentional (Score:2)
Students addressing their professors by their first names isn't necessarily a sign of entitlement, poor manners, or bad judgement. On the contrary, it is sometimes a clumsy attempt at social engineering. You try to make the professor think of you as a friend or peer, and that makes it less likely that your "friend" will give you a bad grade.
As a means of manipulation, it doesn't cut much mustard in engineering. Very few of my colleagues would tolerate it, and very few students I have met attempted it. B
the usa is ranked round 23rd in math and god knows what in literacy
*Around
your all doomed there ok , if you want to teach kids that might actually learn move to another nation
*You're
I'd also like to see proper sentence capitalization, and punctuation usage other than excessive exclamation marks. Really, do 13 exclamation marks somehow add more to a sentence than a single one?
Overall I give that post a D. While comprehensible, it needs a lot of work.
I think you missed the point. It appears AC was deliberately making as many mistakes as possible.
This Isn't The Problem (Score:2, Insightful)
Doesn't really matter that they talk to their professors....
The problem is that they are writing papers like this. And communicating to potential employers like this. There's an entire generation if kiddiespeaking illiterate sons of bitches that can't figure out why their attempts to get meaningful employment go unanswered.
It goes both ways (Score:2)
Re:It goes both ways (Score:4, Insightful)
Two different problems. (Score:2)
This is 2 different problems.
1) Not being able to write appropriately. "U" isn't a word, and using it as such is never appropriate. When you write a formal report, it should be using appropriate words and phrasing.
2) Calling an instructor by their first name. I'm not sure I can understand the problem here. If I hire a plumber, do I have to address him by some weird title, or can I simply call him by his first name? Why is it different if I hire a teacher? Does the teacher address the students as Master/Mist
So you start out calling people by their first name, then gradually start calling them by their title over time?
Calling someone by a title doesn't indicate respect, it indicates obedience.
I don't demand that others call me by a title. And I've never requested it of my students either, but then again, I teach in a professional setting where we assume people are adults and don't use childish tricks like this to make them "prove it" to us.
Re: (Score:2)
No, using a title doesn't show respect, it shows obedience. And "etiquette" was long ago ignored by those very same institutions.
As for "Look it up sometime", I'm pretty sure I see neither respect nor etiquette in your response, so it seems rather ironic that you'd be defending it.
Teacher Truth Bomb (Score:4, Informative)
Look to your left. Now look to your right. None of you are going to have jobs after you graduate, and you'll each be in debt for a couple of hundred grand. So it doesn't matter how you fucking address the fucking professor. You're still gonna be fucked.
reading books, or the lack thereof. (Score:1)
Everyone makes the occasional mistake, but a common attribute I see in people who use "u" and "ur" is that almost all of their reading is comprised of internet forums where those constructs are ubiquitous. They do not spend time reading books as a form of entertainment. The misspellings have been deeply ingrained until they start to look correct, and there is no counterbalancing force from exposure to correct spelling and grammar.
nobody told them (Score:3)
> They just don't know they should do otherwise -- no one has bothered to explain it to them.
Or, their parents have explained it to them, like, a bazillion times, and they just roll their eyes and do whatever the hell they were going to do anyway.
Do you address them by their first names? That didn't used to be the case either you know. If you want them to call you Mr. Lastname, you should be calling them Mr/Ms Lastname as well.
I teach in a professional setting, we would never dream of asking our students to address us by anything other than our first names, they're adults, and we treat them as such.
Insisting that they use a title to address you, while not doing so in return indicates that you are trying to demonstrate that you are "better" than they
meh (Score:2)
I was in college in the mid-90's and forms of address were part of departmental culture. For one of my majors, we addressed professors by their first name. The other, "Professor." My students now call me either by my first name or Professor, and I don't particularly care which. Academics who need the social validation are not particularly charming (the worst are PhDs who insist on being called "Dr." in their off-campus lives).
Yeah (Score:2)
Question ? (Score:2)
Do the professors and instructors address the students as Mr. or Ms. Student ? Show the respect you demand and you will often find the respect you deserve. My advisors always addressed me as Sir or Mr. except in the most informal of circumstances. In the later years we were on a first name basis outside of campus but always a formal basis in class, lecture or lab.