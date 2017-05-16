Microsoft Commits $5 Million To 'Landmark' United Nations Technology Partnership (venturebeat.com) 9
Microsoft and the United Nations (UN) have announced a five-year "landmark" partnership to develop technology to "better predict, analyze and respond to critical human rights situations," according to a statement issued today. From a report: Additionally, Microsoft will support work being carried out by the UN Human Rights Office by contributing $5 million to a grant in what the UN called an "unprecedented level of support" from a private organization. An example of the kind of technology the duo have been working on is an information dashboard called Rights View that gives UN employees access to real-time aggregated data on rights violations by country. This, it's hoped, will "facilitate analysis, ensure early warning of emerging critical issues, and provide data to guide responses," according to Microsoft.
Really.
That's "million". That's with an "m" not a "b". With all this talk of it being a "landmark" partnership and whatnot, I figured it was supposed to be a "b", but the article says "million" as well.
So, $5M, which is about enough to pay the salaries of, say, 100 people working for one year, or 20 people working for five years? Don't get me wrong, that's great and all, and the cause is good, but it seems as if whoever wrote this press release is laying the hyperbole on thick.
The $5 million will be paid in copies of Windows XP which will be distributed to underdeveloped Microsoft markets and will serve as vectors for the next malware attack, forcing them to "upgrade" to the next version of Microsoft malware host software.
I'm sure they'll be spending $20M to advertise how great they are for doing this.
Good. If you ever actually study human rights, you'll discover it's terrible in a way you can hardly conceptualize. Doing what we can to reduce problems like state-sanctioned torture, the modern-day slave trade, the kidnapping and elimination of those who speak out against tyrants, the use of rape as a weapon of war, the genocides we see today, and many other very basic problems should be a core priority of the United Nations. It is an effort that people and businesses and political parties of all stripes s