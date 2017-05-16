Big Banks Will Fall First To AI, China's Most Famous VC Predicts (qz.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: Wall Street will be one of the first and largest industries to be automated by artificial intelligence, predicts Kai-Fu Lee, China's most famous venture capitalist and former Microsoft and Google executive. Lenders, money managers, and analysts -- any jobs that involve crunching numbers to estimate a return -- are at risk. "Banks have the curse of the baggage they have, like Kodak letting go of film," Lee says. "Their DNA is all wrong." [...] The big banks that dominate now, the venture capitalist predicts they will be outmaneuvered by smaller startups able to deploy new technology much faster.
"I don't worry about the return on my investment. I worry about the return *of* my investment."
That's something to keep in mind with the coming wave of new-fangled financial services outfits, starting with Capital One, which is apparently Google-like in its determination to collect and harvest every ounce of data about how their customers spend their time and money. Slow-moving and a bit set in their ways can be a good thing.
Part of the housing bubble was due to AI with automatic underwriting and property valuation. Back in the stone age banks had people visit homes to determine their condition and value compared to local sales. By 2006 we had AI doing the estimates to squeeze every cent of profit from the transaction. Same with underwriting. A lot of the loans had the final decision made by computer instead of an underwriter.
Seriously, who uses banks anymore? (Score:2)
You get higher returns with a credit union and the fees are lower and they have debit cards and credit cards and cheaper loans too.
Just saying.
Entirely possible. (Score:3)
Banks do not have to be have perfect records of make smart choices with loans, they just need to come out with a positive margin of profit. I could foresee applying for a loan online, filling out a bunch of forms and then waiting for the server to approve or deny a loan. As they get more profit this model could easily expand to serve people in more locations until they are global. Bankers aren't magic, they are just analyze data.
Proof-reading isn't magic, but trying to comprehend the beginning of that comment was...
Anyways, I'm in total agreement, I'm honestly surprised that it isn't already the case.
Proof-reading isn't magic, but trying to comprehend the beginning of that comment was...
You can have dyslexic me or you can have Trump me, choose.
You should choose Trump me because I have the best most smartest comments you have ever read - everyone says they're great because they are and you wouldn't believe the view from here because I'm rich, I'm really rich. People say mean things because they don't like that I'm rich, they wanna be rich but I'm rich, not them. Before you thank me for my great writing skills, which people do all the time - like this one time I wrote this big wonderful re
Time for crooks n' spooks around the world to stop looking for boring elementary software design or coding flaws, and turn their focus on the higher-learning discipline of how to influence AI systems to do one’s bidding.
You can replace all those bloated wall street assholes with a small script.