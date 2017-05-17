Region-Locked Content Drives UK Users To Try a VPN

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader writes: A new report has revealed that VPN usage in the UK has increased with almost one in six people now using a VPN alongside their internet connection. According to YouGov's 'Incognito Individual' report, 16 percent of British adults have used either a VPN or proxy server. This up-tick in users trying a VPN was often the direct result of trying access region-locked content or websites. Of those surveyed, 48 percent of respondents admitted to using a VPN or a proxy to access content they would otherwise be unable to view. VPNs are often used by security conscious individuals who are concerned with their privacy and not having their browsing data logged. YouGov's report found that 44 percent of VPN users utilised such a service for better security and that 37 percent did so for improved privacy.

  Re

    by pele ( 151312 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @12:47PM (#54434917) Homepage

    Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses should die off.
    And secondly, there were no such things as geo locks on the internet 10, 20 or 30 years ago so why should there be now? As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all. What's this crap about?

    • I do not think it is businesses driving this for purposes of somehow making money. As for the purposes of complying with regulation. If UK visitors have some special rule that must be applied to them or otherwise that company cannot do business in the UK. They will have to use some sort of geo lock to show a faithful effort at compliance.

    • Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses SHOULD die off.

      I'm afraid those businesses haven't read RFC 2119 [ietf.org].

    • > As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.

      Sure there were... they relied on the inconvenience of international delivery to allow for regionally-tiered pricing of physical media.

      You may blame the distributors, but in a lot of cases they're not the owners of the IP, and may only have a distribution deal covering a particular region, or they've landed the distribution contract on the basis of the ability to achieve maximum profit on a per-region basis.

      Ultimately, responsib

    Re:

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.

      At the time, the home video business broke the world into NTSC vs. PAL vs. PAL-M vs. SECAM vs. MESECAM.

    • What's this crap about?

      :-) I will assume the question is rhetorical...

      Needless to say (but I'll repeat it anyway), as long as we are chained to an ISP the situation cannot get any better.

    • A lot of geo locks involve the actual web content of the site such as software and Ebooks, to which some countries don't have the same patent or copyright laws as those like the U.S. or Japan does. The UK geo blocks people from their servers sometimes, but that's because they are a popular country (thanks to the Doctor) and don't have the bandwidth to support the traffic. But when you're too busy monitoring everyone, what do you expect? It's the same reason the FCC in the U.S. has been pushing so hard to al

    • As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all. What's this crap about?

      DVDs are 20 years old (for most of the world, 22 if you are Japanese as they had DVD two years before everyone else for some reason.) DVDs are region encoded.

      I have a vague memory that they weren't the pioneers, with some games consoles having region encoding even earlier, but I can't find a cite so...

      Before that though, there were limits that made crossing borders with electronic content more awkward an

  • https://github.com/jlund/streisand [github.com]

    Streisand sets up a new server running L2TP/IPsec, OpenConnect, OpenSSH, OpenVPN, Shadowsocks, sslh, Stunnel, a Tor bridge, and WireGuard. It also generates custom instructions for all of these services. At the end of the run you are given an HTML file with instructions that can be shared with friends, family members, and fellow activists.

  • "... and routes around it." - John Gilmore

    In this case "The Net" is a system including, not just the equipment, protocols, and administrators, but also the users. But it's another case where John's aphorism was dead-on.

  Bull

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @01:24PM (#54435201)

    Most users use a VPN in the UK to access the porn, that the ISPs must block by law.

    It's a bit of a stretch to call the region-blocking.

    • Technically that would be cock-blocking.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      There's also sport that isn't shown live on UK TV, (but is on NBCSN etc.) *Grumble* Saturday 3pm football matches *grumble*

    Re:

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      in US i use VPN to comcast sniff block. i don't even connect outside US.
      just a fuck you to comcast.

    Re:

      by rizole ( 666389 )
      I've never had problems accessing porn but have had problems accessing some media without having to find work arounds.

      Don't know of this porn block by law my ISP has that you talk about. There's a setting or check box I had to select to opt in if I recall correctly but then most ISP's used to have "family" filters you could opt into anyway. It's a minor difference in practice and I still get the same ol' filth down my tubes.

  "Region locked content"

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yeah I'm sure that's the reason, nothing to do with ISPs recording your every click and mandatory porn blocks you Orwellian fucks.

    VPN rations have increased
    BDSM has always been illegal in Oceania

  • Since when I VPN myself to a site within the U.S. Netflix freaks the hell out. So too Hulu.
  • If some people get use the whole world to lower their costs via cheap labor, then the surely, people can use the whole world to find the cheapest/easiest to access content. It's 20-fucking-17. Play globally or gtfo.

