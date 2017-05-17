Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Region-Locked Content Drives UK Users To Try a VPN

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: A new report has revealed that VPN usage in the UK has increased with almost one in six people now using a VPN alongside their internet connection. According to YouGov's 'Incognito Individual' report, 16 percent of British adults have used either a VPN or proxy server. This up-tick in users trying a VPN was often the direct result of trying access region-locked content or websites. Of those surveyed, 48 percent of respondents admitted to using a VPN or a proxy to access content they would otherwise be unable to view. VPNs are often used by security conscious individuals who are concerned with their privacy and not having their browsing data logged. YouGov's report found that 44 percent of VPN users utilised such a service for better security and that 37 percent did so for improved privacy.

Region-Locked Content Drives UK Users To Try a VPN

  • Re (Score:2)

    by pele ( 151312 )

    Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses should die off.
    And secondly, there were no such things as geo locks on the internet 10, 20 or 30 years ago so why should there be now? As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all. What's this crap about?

    • I do not think it is businesses driving this for purposes of somehow making money. As for the purposes of complying with regulation. If UK visitors have some special rule that must be applied to them or otherwise that company cannot do business in the UK. They will have to use some sort of geo lock to show a faithful effort at compliance.

    • Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses SHOULD die off.

      I'm afraid those businesses haven't read RFC 2119 [ietf.org].

    • > As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.

      Sure there were... they relied on the inconvenience of international delivery to allow for regionally-tiered pricing of physical media.

      You may blame the distributors, but in a lot of cases they're not the owners of the IP, and may only have a distribution deal covering a particular region, or they've landed the distribution contract on the basis of the ability to achieve maximum profit on a per-region basis.

      Ultimately, responsib

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.

      At the time, the home video business broke the world into NTSC vs. PAL vs. PAL-M vs. SECAM vs. MESECAM.

    • What's this crap about?

      :-) I will assume the question is rhetorical...

      Needless to say (but I'll repeat it anyway), as long as we are chained to an ISP the situation cannot get any better.

    • A lot of geo locks involve the actual web content of the site such as software and Ebooks, to which some countries don't have the same patent or copyright laws as those like the U.S. or Japan does. The UK geo blocks people from their servers sometimes, but that's because they are a popular country (thanks to the Doctor) and don't have the bandwidth to support the traffic. But when you're too busy monitoring everyone, what do you expect? It's the same reason the FCC in the U.S. has been pushing so hard to al

  • "... and routes around it." - John Gilmore

    In this case "The Net" is a system including, not just the equipment, protocols, and administrators, but also the users. But it's another case where John's aphorism was dead-on.

  • Bull (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @01:24PM (#54435201)

    Most users use a VPN in the UK to access the porn, that the ISPs must block by law.

    It's a bit of a stretch to call the region-blocking.

