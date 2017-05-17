Region-Locked Content Drives UK Users To Try a VPN (itproportal.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: A new report has revealed that VPN usage in the UK has increased with almost one in six people now using a VPN alongside their internet connection. According to YouGov's 'Incognito Individual' report, 16 percent of British adults have used either a VPN or proxy server. This up-tick in users trying a VPN was often the direct result of trying access region-locked content or websites. Of those surveyed, 48 percent of respondents admitted to using a VPN or a proxy to access content they would otherwise be unable to view. VPNs are often used by security conscious individuals who are concerned with their privacy and not having their browsing data logged. YouGov's report found that 44 percent of VPN users utilised such a service for better security and that 37 percent did so for improved privacy.
Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses should die off.
And secondly, there were no such things as geo locks on the internet 10, 20 or 30 years ago so why should there be now? As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all. What's this crap about?
Then sell it to me in the US and let me worry about my local laws when I "import" the content.
You're putting the burden on whoever's in easy reach. Same shit as yelling at the messenger. Yelling at customer service to change something they don't have authority to access.
Meatspace operations are subject to those laws. Targeted operations are subjected to those laws.
I have zero obligation to put DRM or locks on my content published to the open internet. The "offenders" are the ones who get policed about their local laws.
Oh but it's hard to find out who's doing what? I don't care. You're the ones who w
I do not think it is businesses driving this for purposes of somehow making money. As for the purposes of complying with regulation. If UK visitors have some special rule that must be applied to them or otherwise that company cannot do business in the UK. They will have to use some sort of geo lock to show a faithful effort at compliance.
Aww, your business model fails when the internet touches it? Looks like your business model is shit.
Say there were a country whose law stated that anybody reproducing, importing, or exhibiting a copy of a film adaptation of Peter Pan in that country must pay a tax, and this tax made it unprofitable to offer the film for all-you-can-watch streaming. Would that mean the law is shit? Or would it mean that all-you-can-watch streaming in general is shit?
It turns out that there is such a country, by the name of Great Britain. Its Copyrights, Designs, and Patents Act recognizes a right to a royalty payable to th [wikipedia.org]
Businesses that rely on geo locks? Those businesses SHOULD die off.
I'm afraid those businesses haven't read RFC 2119 [ietf.org].
> As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.
Sure there were... they relied on the inconvenience of international delivery to allow for regionally-tiered pricing of physical media.
You may blame the distributors, but in a lot of cases they're not the owners of the IP, and may only have a distribution deal covering a particular region, or they've landed the distribution contract on the basis of the ability to achieve maximum profit on a per-region basis.
Ultimately, responsib
As a matter of fact there were no businesses that rely on geo locks at all.
At the time, the home video business broke the world into NTSC vs. PAL vs. PAL-M vs. SECAM vs. MESECAM.
What's this crap about?
Needless to say (but I'll repeat it anyway), as long as we are chained to an ISP the situation cannot get any better.
What the fuck are you talking about? Can you watch Tom&Jerry cartoons with the infamous blackface running gag (Tom looks into a teapot, Jerry blows up a cracker in it, boom, Tom looks like a N-word parody) on TV? I can. Show me one network in the US that would DARE to even come close to showing something like that.
When was the last time you saw a nipple on US TV? And I'm not talking about "nipplegate", the big scandal that was more considered a scandal for being a scandal over here. Fuck, our ads have m
I genuinely laughed out loud at that one. The "leftist government of the UK"?! Our current government is pretty far right of centre. In fact it's got more right of centre in the past few years as it tries to take over the position of far right parties like UKIP.
And it is that hard right government that has been introducing more and more censorship, often in the name of protecting people from bad thoughts like porn and "extremist" writing. It also strongly supports copyright enforcement and consumer abuse, w
"... and routes around it." - John Gilmore
In this case "The Net" is a system including, not just the equipment, protocols, and administrators, but also the users. But it's another case where John's aphorism was dead-on.
Most users use a VPN in the UK to access the porn, that the ISPs must block by law.
It's a bit of a stretch to call the region-blocking.
Technically that would be cock-blocking.