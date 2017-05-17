Chinese State Media Says US Should Take Some Blame For Cyberattack (cnbc.com) 36
An anonymous reader shares a CNBC report: Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry ransomware attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days. The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) should shoulder some blame for the attack, which targets vulnerabilities in Microsoft systems and has infected some 30,000 Chinese organisations as of Saturday, the China Daily said. "Concerted efforts to tackle cyber crimes have been hindered by the actions of the United States," it said, adding that Washington had "no credible evidence" to support bans on Chinese tech firms in the United States following the attack. The malware attack, which began on Friday and has been linked by some researchers to previous hits by a North Korean-run hacking operation, leveraged a tool built by the NSA that leaked online in April, Microsoft says.
Blame Microsoft.
Last time I read about Windows in China, most people were still using Windows XP. Does Microsoft still release patches for XP?
They did this weekend. https://www.microsoft.com/fr-F... [microsoft.com]
Agreed, blame the US TLAs for this. It falls *directly* on them in this particular case. Microsoft made a mistake, but they made a good-faith efforts to fix said mistake. And if you're going to castigate organizations for making security mistakes, there's no widely used OSes that haven't had their share of doozies in the last few years alone.
That being said, the last country I want to hear casting blame about regarding cyberattacks is China.
Of course the NSA has the largest share of the blame, because they lost ready-to use 0-day exploit code. That is about the worst thing possible.
The NSA is also to blame because they did not report the 0-day after a reasonable time, say 1 year or so.
That makes to major screw-ups or seriously criminal acts on the side of the NSA.
MS puts out shoddy software, but a) everybody knows that and b) a lot of others do it to. So some, but not a lot of blame to MS.
The the fuckups that used this code also have some blam
Well, that kind of "blame" is a step up from the traditional Chinese statements about the US:
Made in the USA... (Score:2)
Not just the Chinese saying this (Score:2)
These days, the US has just two things left: Being large and being very stupid. Hence electing Trump as president is fine, because he is an exceptionally appropriate representative of the US population.
If the National Security agency had actually given a shit about security, it would help companies fix these problems before they are exploited in the wild, rather than hoard and weaponize them. They made a conscious decision to attack security rather than enhance it. As a result, critical infrastructure such as hospitals have suffered, and we haven't seen the end of it yet.
It is a rogue agency, and needs to be brought to heel. When parts of the government start treating its own people as enemies, it's ti
70% of software in China is "unregistered" (Score:4, Informative)
According to Engaget [engadget.com] and other sources. So yea, the US is to blame for all the pirated un-patched installs of XP in China. Russia has purportedly Russia 64 percent. Isn't it strange that the NSA would code such and exploit. Live by the sword, die by the sword.
The larger problems (Score:2)
While it might have been the NSA that created the basis of the ransomware, there's really larger problems. Any hacker could have discovered the vulnerability and launched the same attack.
The first problem is that the malware affected Russia and China in greater numbers for the simple reason that many Windows installations there are pirated so they are not likely to receive patches. MS for their part did patch the vulnerability in the March cumulative update if I remember correctly.
The second problem is th
Wouldn't have helped China if NSA told Microsoft (Score:1)
Even if the NSA told Microsoft about this bug a year or more ago, it wouldn't have helped China at all. They're running tens of thousands of stolen copies of Windows and on old versions like XP so any patch Microsoft released would have never been installed anyway.
The blame here is on China and any other companies that kept using XP passed it's end of support date. They made that decision, they have to live with it. If they can't afford Windows, there are some perfectly usable Linux distributions out th
The U.S. should take a little blame... (Score:2)
... when the Chinese take a LOT of blame (all the blame?) for North Korea.
For over 50 YEARS, CHINA has been basically the SOLE supporter of a despotic regime that, in addition to crimes and atrocities only exceeded by the Holocaust, Stalin or "The Great Leap Foward", through forced labor, prison camps and also responsible for the DEATHS of MILLIONS of its citiizens (primarily through starvation), is now threatening the security of much of the world (even Putin made some nervous remarks). That the North Kor
