Chinese State Media Says US Should Take Some Blame For Cyberattack

Posted by msmash from the blame-game dept.
An anonymous reader shares a CNBC report: Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry ransomware attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days. The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) should shoulder some blame for the attack, which targets vulnerabilities in Microsoft systems and has infected some 30,000 Chinese organisations as of Saturday, the China Daily said. "Concerted efforts to tackle cyber crimes have been hindered by the actions of the United States," it said, adding that Washington had "no credible evidence" to support bans on Chinese tech firms in the United States following the attack. The malware attack, which began on Friday and has been linked by some researchers to previous hits by a North Korean-run hacking operation, leveraged a tool built by the NSA that leaked online in April, Microsoft says.

  • Don't blame the U.S.A. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Blame Microsoft.

    • no this is on the government i have no problem with the government having tools however they should still inform microsoft so they can make a patch that can be sent out asap if one of those tools gets loose

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Of course the NSA has the largest share of the blame, because they lost ready-to use 0-day exploit code. That is about the worst thing possible.
      The NSA is also to blame because they did not report the 0-day after a reasonable time, say 1 year or so.

      That makes to major screw-ups or seriously criminal acts on the side of the NSA.
      MS puts out shoddy software, but a) everybody knows that and b) a lot of others do it to. So some, but not a lot of blame to MS.
      The the fuckups that used this code also have some blam

  • Well, that kind of "blame" is a step up from the traditional Chinese statements about the US:

    “If the U.S. monopoly capitalist groups persist in pushing their policies of aggression and war, the day is bound to come when they will be hanged by the people of the whole world. The same fate awaits the accomplices of the United States.”

    “Under the white population of the United States of America only the reactionary classes oppress the black population. Under no circumstance can they represent

  • If only the NSA reported the vulnerabilities to Microsoft first.

  • they have a point. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the National Security agency had actually given a shit about security, it would help companies fix these problems before they are exploited in the wild, rather than hoard and weaponize them. They made a conscious decision to attack security rather than enhance it. As a result, critical infrastructure such as hospitals have suffered, and we haven't seen the end of it yet.

    It is a rogue agency, and needs to be brought to heel. When parts of the government start treating its own people as enemies, it's ti

    • You are aware that the vulnerability was patched in the March Cummulative update for Windows, right? Now MS didn't release patches for out-of-support versions of Windows (XP, Vista, etc) until recently but it had been patched already.

  • 70% of software in China is "unregistered" (Score:4, Informative)

    by spoot ( 104183 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @11:54AM (#54434507) Homepage

    According to Engaget [engadget.com] and other sources. So yea, the US is to blame for all the pirated un-patched installs of XP in China. Russia has purportedly Russia 64 percent. Isn't it strange that the NSA would code such and exploit. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

  • While it might have been the NSA that created the basis of the ransomware, there's really larger problems. Any hacker could have discovered the vulnerability and launched the same attack.

    The first problem is that the malware affected Russia and China in greater numbers for the simple reason that many Windows installations there are pirated so they are not likely to receive patches. MS for their part did patch the vulnerability in the March cumulative update if I remember correctly.

    The second problem is th

  • Even if the NSA told Microsoft about this bug a year or more ago, it wouldn't have helped China at all. They're running tens of thousands of stolen copies of Windows and on old versions like XP so any patch Microsoft released would have never been installed anyway.

    The blame here is on China and any other companies that kept using XP passed it's end of support date. They made that decision, they have to live with it. If they can't afford Windows, there are some perfectly usable Linux distributions out th

  • ... when the Chinese take a LOT of blame (all the blame?) for North Korea.

    For over 50 YEARS, CHINA has been basically the SOLE supporter of a despotic regime that, in addition to crimes and atrocities only exceeded by the Holocaust, Stalin or "The Great Leap Foward", through forced labor, prison camps and also responsible for the DEATHS of MILLIONS of its citiizens (primarily through starvation), is now threatening the security of much of the world (even Putin made some nervous remarks). That the North Kor

  • There 'Murica, I fixed that for you. The "NIA" has turned bloated, slow, unaccountable, and has gone rogue. Only congress can reign them in but they have to expect very dirty fight-back from them, the CIA, and the Pentagon. Who's going to effectively take on the deep state?

