Cisco To Cut 1,100 More Jobs Amid a Worse-Than-Expected Business Outlook

Posted by msmash from the in-hope-of-a-fix dept.
Cisco said this week that it will cut an additional 1,100 employees as part of an expanded restructuring plan. From a report: The cuts come on top of the 5,500 job cuts, or 7 percent of its workforce, announced in August 2016, the enterprise technology company said. Cisco said it plans to recognize hundreds of millions of pretax charges related to the restructuring, which will end around the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

  • They will never recover from this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    it's evident now that much, if not all, of U.S. communications technology will be compromised. Sometimes behind the manufacturer's back, and sometimes by themselves to comply.

    It's clear that this won't change, the NSA will not be shut down, and customers around the world realize that Chinese and in particular European manufacturers are more reliable, because they don't have this spy-on-the-whole-world agenda.

    But it's all good. In the end it means that after abandoning American manufacturers, the world gets

  • well its nice (Score:3)

    by zlives ( 2009072 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @02:58PM (#54443487)

    to at least once hear about cisco away from the US Cert alert emails. wonder why the outlook looks grim,
    build back doors, get caught... not profit.

  • No flaming about job losses? (Score:3)

    by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @02:58PM (#54443495) Journal

    Amid FortiNet and friends taking Cisco's business, nobody is flaming about jobs being lost in the industry while ignoring the growth in other competing businesses? Nobody's going to claim unemployment increases while unemployment continues to fall, even in the tech sector? Nobody's going to demand Cisco "just cut back profits" as they lose business and somehow keep paying their existing staff even as their customer base shrinks?

    What happened, Slashdot? All I see is Obama and Trump talk (both bullshit).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      It's early in the thread, but I'll bite:

      Nobody's going to demand Cisco "just cut back profits" as they lose business"

      Well, if they don't cut back profits, they *will* lose business. That's the problem with the leaders of these businesses, they demand growth, but cut back. Of *course* you can't sustain or grow your business if you are defeatist and ditch your people. A good business will accept lower profitability for the sake of investing in some way that delivers growth next go around.

      Of course, if you are consigned to a reality that you *won't* grow, go ahead and do the layoffs

  • I remember when I was selling a European made security appliance that one of the sale points was that unlike Cisco, it doesn't have a backdoor. It wasn't a conspiracy either it was just something everybody knew. And this was way before the NSA revealings. Also, american security appliances are strictly forbidden in the central EU institutions, with no exceptions. Personally I think they are the clunkiest hardest to use appliances of all, you need 6 certifications just to install it.

  • Even with Cisco making their own SDN gear, they have a pretty big problem - companies aren't as willing to spend the Cisco premium anymore, even those that do have big on-site footprints ("on-prem" makes me sound like a douchebag brogramming hipster, so I'll just use "on-site.") That means they're selling less gear and having to discount it more. Couple that with them trying to extract as much revenue as they can with their SmartNet contracts, which you have to buy if you want firmware upgrades, and it's no

    • The other part is that a 'normal' connection can be 100 gigabit, and most of even the more aggressive networking environments don't usually go beyond 10gbit a part, and the industry standard switch chips are readily available to do those at full line rate with large numbers of ports.

      With that, the things that used to be cisco's bread and butter (proprietary switch 'stacking', chassis switches, etc) become less relevant. In fact, in many product areas they allowed themselves to be leapfrogged in many perfor

