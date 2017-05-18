Cisco To Cut 1,100 More Jobs Amid a Worse-Than-Expected Business Outlook (cnbc.com)
Cisco said this week that it will cut an additional 1,100 employees as part of an expanded restructuring plan. From a report: The cuts come on top of the 5,500 job cuts, or 7 percent of its workforce, announced in August 2016, the enterprise technology company said. Cisco said it plans to recognize hundreds of millions of pretax charges related to the restructuring, which will end around the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.
Cisco To Cut 1,100 More Jobs Amid a Worse-Than-Expected Business Outlook More | Reply Login
Cisco To Cut 1,100 More Jobs Amid a Worse-Than-Expected Business Outlook
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals