Facebook Now Battles Clickbait On a Post-by-Post Basis

Facebook is taking further steps to decrease the reach and prevalence of clickbait headlines on its social network. Facebook says it will target clickbait on an individual post level and not just by analyzing the bulk posts of a page. It will also look at two distinct signals: whether a headline "withholds information or if it exaggerates information separately." From a report: This should "more precisely" downplay the number of misleading stories cluttering your timeline, the social network says. Moreover, it's promising a more exacting approach when it looks at individual headlines. Until now, Facebook examined clickbait titles in a holistic way: it looked for both the exaggerated language ("you have to see this!") and deliberate attempts to withhold info ("eat this every day").
From an ocean of piss
In this case, it's worth putting emphasis on the ocean of piss being, using Roman terms, not a cloaca (sewerage) but an ammonia factory. Ie, it's not waste that they're trying to get rid of, but the very way they earn money.
Thank you for starting the title with "Facebook", so I know I can skip the whole thing.
You Wont Believe what Facebook is Doing to Stop Clickbait.
Facebook Stops Clickbait with this One Weird Trick (of actually reading posts).
Facebook Fights Clickbait Headlines -- Marketers Hate Them!
Facebook is specifically pushing clickbait in it's trending articles. Hypocrites, all of them!