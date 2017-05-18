Tesla Factory Workers Reveal Pain, Injury and Stress: 'Everything Feels Like the Future But Us' (theguardian.com) 78
Workers at Tesla's California car factory have been passing out and requiring rides in ambulances, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday. The conditions at the factory suggest the lengths the company is going to in order to meet its extremely ambitious production goals, and the tension employees feel between their pride in being part of the company and the stress and exhaustion the company's goals are causing them, according to the report. From the article: Ambulances have been called more than 100 times since 2014 for workers experiencing fainting spells, dizziness, seizures, abnormal breathing and chest pains, according to incident reports obtained by the Guardian. Hundreds more were called for injuries and other medical issues. In a phone interview about the conditions at the factory, which employs about 10,000 workers, the Tesla CEO conceded his workers had been "having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs," but said he cared deeply about their health and wellbeing. His company says its factory safety record has significantly improved over the last year. Musk also said that Tesla should not be compared to major US carmakers and that its market capitalization, now more than $50bn, is unwarranted. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he said, pointing out his company produces just 1% of GM's total output. "We're a money-losing company," Musk added. "This is not some situation where, for example, we are just greedy capitalists who decided to skimp on safety in order to have more profits and dividends and that kind of thing. It's just a question of how much money we lose. And how do we survive? How do we not die and have everyone lose their jobs?" The article also sheds light on the kind of manager Musk is. In early 2016, Musk slept on the factory floor in a sleeping bag "to make it the most painful thing possible. I knew people were having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs. I wanted to work harder than they did, to put even more hours in," he was quoted as saying. "Because that's what I think a manager should do."
Robots don't complain.
Tesla should automate the getting sick part so the humans can be more productive and increase shareholder value.
Unless they access databases,
that is such an underrated comment.
Overvalued flash in the pan company is running at a loss and grinding its employees to a pulp.
Instead of sleeping on the factory floor to show solidarity, perhaps he should have spent his time better analyzing production lines for improvement. A good manager doesn't work harder, a good manager works smarter. Add a person here, add a person there, lighten the individual load. Cross train and move multidiscipline employees to various stations based on demand, then move elsewhere when demand lowers.
On top of all that, his vehicles are shit, but that's another story altogether.
I'm sure Elon Musk is now sitting on a pile of money in his mansion crying over your insult.
Elon Musk is not an idiot. Maybe the people that bought his cars are; maybe the people overvaluing his company are... but you will have to do a lot better than that to convince me that he is.
You raise valid points, he's riding high on his pile of money conning investors and duping buyers into his shit cars. He knows what he is doing in that regard.
Re:Musk is an idiot (Score:4, Insightful)
Instead of sleeping on the factory floor to show solidarity, perhaps he should have spent his time better analyzing production lines for improvement. A good manager doesn't work harder, a good manager works smarter.
Add a person here, add a person there, lighten the individual load. Cross train and move multidiscipline employees to various stations based on demand, then move elsewhere when demand lowers.
A good manager is seen by employees working harder than those employees. If you question that, you're probably aliterate.
Are there other things that are also important? Of course. It has been widely reported that improvements in the production line are one of the things that Tesla is doing that differently than other automakers, because a lot more engineering work has gone into the cars themselves than the factories. Duh. Read moar peas.
On top of all that, his vehicles are shit, but that's another story altogether.
The vehicles get high ratings from people who actually own them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
Manager Musk Must Mean More Money!
How cute, the idea that gas will go back above 3 dollars a gallon* outside of severe govt. interference within the next 50 years is hilarious.
*adjusted for inflation.
On top of all that, his vehicles are shit, but that's another story altogether.
Care to elaborate on that?
Meanwhile in an old economy factory... (Score:3)
This sudden media push against Tesla couldn't be part of a United Autoworker's Propaganda campaign to unionize Tesla. The UAW has nothing to lose when Tesla becomes the first company to fully automate car assembly (including the interior and wiring). Other automaker's would never copy Tesla's new automated assembly lines, reducing the number of autoworkers by a large percentage. Unionized Tesla employees would never go on strike to prevent increases in automated assembly. Nothing to see here. Move along.
...Elon Musk, Bill gates...
If you want to perform for these guys, you gotta give it all. Sometimes - that price is just too high.
"Ambulances have been called more than 100 times" (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's call it 120 time. In 3.5 years for 10,000 workers.
How far is that from the normal number of times that people in a modest sized city will call for ambulances?
Re:"Ambulances have been called more than 100 time (Score:4, Insightful)
10^348 is larger than 100, but when people read "more than 100", it's designed to make people think "a little more than 100". If The Guardian meant 500, they should have written it.
That's still a rate of 0.017 ambulance calls per worker per year, which isn't much, compared to how many times that ambulances get called in cities of 10,000.
Did TFA compare that to GM, Ford & Chrysler?
If you can find numbers that specific please do provide them. In my experience it is hard to get public numbers that specific; managers that need those numbers pay consultants for them!
My guess from the descriptions is that most of these people were suffering panic attacks... thats a lot of panic attacks for a workplace.
Re:"Ambulances have been called more than 100 time (Score:4, Interesting)
Well, we've had ambulances called to the office complex that I work from probably three times in the last year. If I look at the map of the parking lot there are about 400 numbered parking spaces, so assuming that some workers carpool or use some other form of transportation I'd guess there are around 450 employees.
So, for my workplace for one year is 3/450 =
.667%
By contrast Tesla's workplace with your numbers is (120/3.5)/10000 =
.343%
True, but there probably aren't a bunch of pensioners working at tesla, you would want to look at the number of transports of people within a reasonable working age range.
Also you want to eliminate hospital to hospital transfers which may or may not be in your original data set.
I couldn't get numbers just on workers, but I did find that in 2009 there were 28,004,624 medical transports resulting from 911 calls. Population that year was 306,800,000. That's one medical transport per year per 11 people.
120 transports in 3.5 years for 10,000 people is one transport per 23 people.
While workers are more healthy than the average person, they're also a lot more likely to accept a medical transport for things like dizziness where a person at home would likely just stop painting for the day
And this is why labor unions are still a thing (Score:3)
Yeah, because they want more money..
Explains the timing of the story, especially considering that the number of ambulance transports is less than half the rate from the general population. Factory workers are healthier than the average person, but the job is also more dangerous than average. It would take a lot of additional numbers to show it being high. But it sounds like it must be high if they bothered to quote it in a story!
In my workplace experiences, the places with good worker treatment had more people advocating to join a union than
The hospitalization rate for people aged 18-44 [ahrq.gov] is 78.9 per 1000. The rate for people aged 45-65 is 108.8 per 1000. So the rate for ages 18-65 is 2 / (1/78.9 + 1/108.8) = 91.5 per 1000.
Basically you're advocating that Tesla employees should unionize because Tesla is mistreating them by keeping them 30x healthier at work than they are at home.
"...Tesla is mistreating them by keeping them 30x healthier at work than they are at home."
-1.
Bad math, since you don't include the numbers for Tesla employees calling 911 from home, or otherwise get hospitalized outside working hours..
External environmental and social factors also influence how many job-site injuries occur. By your logic, number of ambulance calls is also a bad metric by which to judge how this factory's workers are treated.
Long Hours (Score:5, Interesting)
I worked in an Aircraft Depot for the F15 Fighter as a civilian. Many times during periods like the Gulf Wars we would often work 12 hour shifts 7 days a week. They usually tried to limit that to 2 or 3 weeks because eventually it took a toll on people. After two weeks it's like time starts to blur. You make more mistakes and people get very stressed. Several times people almost came to blows on the job. I remember one guy walking down the back of a fighter and he stepped over an air duct and almost went off the side to the concrete floor. I watched helpless as another guy reached up and grabbed his shirt and snatched him back. We all felt energized by the emergency and the overtime was great but I was glad for some time off. Damn I wish I was 30 again. 100 degree summer heat in a hanger climbing over and inside jets. It would kill me now.
How many seizures did that overwork cause?
That's not what I asked.
Sounds like they need a Union (Score:1, Insightful)
Which is why the workers at all the auto plants are in unions.
And rechargable cars won't work anyway. (Score:3)
Plugging your car in at home and allowing it to charge overnight avoids all those annoying trips to the gas station.
No, you are showing your ignorance what is wanted in the real world. Recharging a car in under 15 minutes is what is wanted, and there are fast charging systems being developed that can do that. No one wants to wait for more than an hour when taking a long trip or driving more than 200 miles in a day to recharge.
So my driveway isn't "the real world"? When I park my electric vehicle and charge it overnight, does it transport itself to an alternative universe? Another reality?
I live with an electric vehicle. I suspect I know a lot more than you do about what's realistic.
Those long trips? They are the exception and, as you pointed out, even faster charging is coming soon.
Today, if you have a Tesla, you probably only need to wait about 30 minutes, and
another skill that's also part talent. Only in this case the talent portion seems to be taken up with the ability for public performance and not so much with the ability to manage.
Look, common suffering only goes so far when you don't do anything to alleviate the conditions which lead to the suffering. So sleeping on the concrete is easily seen as nothing but a show for the workers not solidarity with them. Solidarity with them would to open examine why they're having to work so many extra hours and to find
For a few years I was annoyed about the uniform adoration Mr. Musk was getting on Slashdot and in other circles. Then hit-pieces like this one started appearing...
Would the insufferable conditions described in TFA have been described at all — or described using the same terms — if he were still the Progressives' darling for championing "green" causes?
Or has the tone switched [theatlantic.com], because Musk is a Trump-administration supporter (sort of [theverge.com]) — and there is a well-organized smear and boycott [bloomberg.com] camp
Or has the tone switched [theatlantic.com], because Musk is a Trump-administration supporter (sort of [theverge.com]) — and there is a well-organized smear and boycott [bloomberg.com] campaign against him as a result?
Anyone who thinks the tone switched only recently hasn't been paying attention. People started grousing about Musk long before "The Donald" became a serious presidential contender.
ALL his companies are run like this. Space-x is known for grinding people 60-80 hours a week as the expected minimum, salary or not. and if you don't then you won't have a job for long. To him people are an expendable resource to be burned out and tossed aside.. I for one would never work for Elon.
