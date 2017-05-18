Firefox 55: Flash Will Become 'Ask To Activate' For Everyone (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Starting with the release of Firefox 55, the Adobe Flash plugin for Firefox will be set to "Ask to Activate" by default for all users. This move was announced in August 2016, as part of Mozilla's plan to move away from plugins built around the NPAPI technology. Flash is currently the only NPAPI plugin still supported in Firefox, and moving its default setting from "Always Activate" to "Ask to Activate" is just another step towards the final step of stop supporting Flash altogether. This new Flash default setting is already live in Firefox's Nightly Edition and will move through the Alpha and Beta versions as Firefox nears its v55 Stable release. By moving Flash to a click-to-play setting, Firefox will indirectly start to favor HTML5 content over Flash for all multimedia content. Other browsers like Google Chrome, Brave, or Opera already run Flash on a click-to-play setting, or disabled by default. Firefox is scheduled to be released on August 8, 2017.
Badger? (Score:2)
You mean they won't let me get my daily fix of Badger Badger Badger?
(To say nothing of Magical Trevor.)
I used to blame flash for everything too (Score:2)
I used to blame flash for everything too, but since the Internet has become a whole lot more flash-free I now get by without it even being installed, but both Firefox and Chrome still keep regularly freezing/crashing, in fact more than ever, on both Windows and Linux.
Autoplay abuse (Score:2)
Advertisers like it.
We, speaking of the majority, variously known as "the product" or "the victim", depending on how honest one is being at any particular moment, don't count. Because we, again speaking of the majority, will continue to return to sites that abuse us in this fashion.
I highly recommend a local blacklist. When a site does this, slap a 127.0.0.1 into your hosts file for the site name. This will prevent the site from ever loadin
I've started adding auto-play video domains to my hosts only a few months ago, adding domains manually every time. I think I only have about 50 in my list and it's already pretty rare to see something auto-play.
Yes it's easier if you get your hosts file somewhere else, but from my own habits and from what I've read, most people only visit a small number of known websites so it's not like adding domains to hosts is a permanent job.
To make matters worse, they hid the "click to activate" setting for HTML5 video in some obscure about:config entry. At the very least, it should be in the main config dialogs.
I've had it on ask to activate for years (Score:2)
Fixed that for you.
What do you mean by "convert flash to HTML5"?