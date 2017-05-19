Americans No Longer Have To Register Non-Commercial Drones With the FAA (recode.net) 113
A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a federal rule that required owners of recreational drones and other model aircraft to register the devices with the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had announced the rule in 2015 in response to growing reports of drones flying near manned aircraft and airports. Drones have become increasingly popular with hobbyists and more than 550,000 unmanned aircraft were registered within the first year it was required. From a report: The court ruled that the FAA's drone registration rules, which have been in place since 2015, were in violation of a law passed by Congress in 2012. That law, the FAA Modernization and Reform Act, prohibited the FAA from passing any rules on the operation of model aircraft -- in other words, rules that restrict how non-commercial hobbyist drone operators fly. Now, if a person buys a new drone to fly for fun, they no longer have to register that aircraft with the FAA. But if flying for commercial purposes, drone buyers still need to register. The lawsuit was won by John Taylor, a model aircraft enthusiast, who brought the case against the FAA in January 2016. Since first opening the FAA's registration system in December 2015, more than 820,000 people have registered to fly drones.
Unsurprising (Score:5, Insightful)
The 2012 law explicitly prohibited the FAA from doing exactly what it did. The court's opinion [uscourts.gov] is only 10 pages and gets directly to the point:
In short, the 2012 FAA Modernization and Reform Act provides that the FAA “may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft,” yet the FAA’s 2015 Registration Rule is a “rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft.” Statutory interpretation does not get much simpler. The Registration Rule is unlawful as applied to model aircraft.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Then why is registration still in place for "commercial use"? If we are going to regulate drones, it should be done based on weight, altitude, payload (cameras, machine guns, etc.) and location (near airports or flight paths). It should not be based on whether the operator is earning some money to feed his family.
Re: (Score:2)
Surely there can be some middle ground:
https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Because Section 336(a)(1) of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act specifically restricts the FAA's ability to regulate model aircraft if "the aircraft is flown strictly for hobby or recreational use".
Commercial pilots of traditional aircraft have stricter qualification requirements because they are likely to fly heavier aircraft, they are likely to fly more often, and they are likely to operate in busier airspaces. As a consequence, commercial fli
Re: (Score:2)
Commercial pilots of traditional aircraft have stricter qualification requirements because they are likely to fly heavier aircraft, they are likely to fly more often, and they are likely to operate in busier airspaces.
That is stupid reasoning. If heaviness, frequency, and location are problems, then they should be regulated directly, rather than regulating commerce just because it is correlated with these things. Many commercial operators use tiny drones. Many hobbyists use big drones. The regulation should be based on the size not the motivation of the user.
Re: (Score:3)
"Because Section 336(a)(1) of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act specifically restricts the FAA's ability to regulate model aircraft if "the aircraft is flown stri
Re: (Score:2)
Blah, blah, blah, private citizen breaks the law and goes to jail...
Blah, blah, blah, agency violates the law and can't send the private citizen to jail... just like what happened here.
No. It's not. Just like it's not entirely correct for me to kill you for advocating anarchy. But keep it up, I may become convinced... of both.
Re: (Score:2)
No, because the AMA's lobbyist did a great job getting that language put into the act. The AMA doesn't care about commercial users, just their membership.
Re: (Score:1)
We do.
Sec 336(a)(3):
Sec 336(a)(5):
Re: (Score:3)
Commercial use is where all the money is, and that's where Congresspeople can get donations to stop getting in the way of things.
This is the way most of the world operates. It is just lessened and pushed even more underground in the US and Europe.
BTW, they want tax simplification, as was done in the 1980s, to get rid of most loopholes so they can hand them back out again in upcoming years.
Learn from history.
Re: (Score:2)
Then why is registration still in place for "commercial use"?
Because "model aircraft" is already well defined in those other laws, and it only covers hobbyist use. "Model" being an important word there. When used commercially it is no longer a mere "model" of an aircraft, but rather is a fully functional flying tool.
It makes perfect sense using plain English. But only if you assume that words have specific, known meanings.
Re: (Score:2)
The 2012 law explicitly prohibited the FAA from doing exactly what it did.
That's right. And that 2012 law expires 4 months from now. What will happen next? From TFA: “The goal of the registration rule was to assist law enforcement and others to enforce the law against unauthorized drone flights, and to educate hobbyists that a drone is not just a toy and operators need to follow the rules,” said Lisa Ellman, an attorney and specialist on the drone regulation with the law firm Hogan Lovells. “These are worthy goals, so if this ruling stands it wouldn't surprise u
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Unsurprising (Score:2)
Because the law says that its use of "model aircraft" is limited to hobbyist/non-commercial flight, as the court was quoted above. Resolving questions like yours is a major reason that laws have "definitions" sections.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, my Phantom class UAVs look like a pair of Flying Bananas [wikipedia.org] glued together.
Sort of a demented model aircraft, if you will.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it's not so clear and may very well be overturned on appeal. The problem is this. (Excerpt from ruling which quotes the Act which supposedly makes the FAA's regulation illegal.):
The Act defines “model aircraft” as “an unmanned aircraft that is — (1) capable of sustained flight in the atmosphere; (2) flown within visual line of sight of the person operating the aircraft; and (3) flown for hobby or recreational purposes."
The problem is part (2): "flown within visual line of sight of the person operating the aircraft." Drones do not need to be in the operators visual line of sight because they typically have an on board camera which the operator can use to navigate even when the drone is out of the visual line of sight. That's what dis
Re: Unsurprising (Score:2)
That's neither tricky nor grounds to overturn the law. A model airplane ceases to be one when its operator flies it out of his or her line of sight (subject to reasonable exceptions for momentary, accidental, breaks in the line of sight). Any model aircraft could be flown out of the operator's sight -- that doesn't mean the FAA suddenly gets to regulate them all.
Re: (Score:2)
I think this is an obvious error on the part of the Court of Appeal and I expect the ruling will be overturned.
Putting aside the question of whether the U.S. Supreme Court would find an issue like this interesting enough to burn one of its 60ish annual grants of certiorari, there's actually no error on which to base a cert petition in the issue you're raising. From the opinion (worth a read -- it's short):
Lest there be any doubt about whether the Registration Rule is a rule “regarding a model aircraft” for purposes of Section 336, the Registration Rule states that its “definition of ‘model aircraft’ is identical to the definition provided in section 336(c) of Public Law 112–95,” the FAA Modernization and Reform Act.
So there are no nits to pick here -- that which the FAA required to be registered is that which falls under the Section 336 definition, and the Court of Appeals held that registration requirement unlawful. Game o
Woo hoo! (Score:2)
Now I can operate my Telemaster (big, cheap RC plane) anywhere and any way I want, and nobody can tell me that I can't because they can't make any rules about model aircraft operations. It was in the news, it must be true.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re:Woo hoo! (Score:5, Informative)
No, you can't. The Fine Regulation states that you can only fly according to AMA (Academy of Model Aircraft [modelaircraft.org]) rules. Anything else is subject to fines, jail time and the Spanish Inquisition.
Re: (Score:2)
But pretty much everyone here expects that phrase as the next comment.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure you are trying to be funny (no sweat, I try and fail at that all the time), but I'm also pretty sure that you are trying to make a broader point - and I'm not really catching it.
Re: (Score:2)
What the heck are they?
Good news or bad news? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not on 50k per year, that's for sure.
Something like the DJI Phantom P3 [amzn.to] would be bought by my side business and written off as a tax expense.
This is kinda what I was wondering (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
$500 drones generally don't weigh enough to cause a major airline accident, not on the first few tries at least.
What you are gonna have is a rash of "near miss" reports and potentially a few drone strikes, maybe even an expensive engine intake of one - but the engine intake scenario is probably 1:100 for the near miss reports. The population center is at even less risk of the engine intake causing a failure to land at an airport situation, but when it eventually does happen it will likely be over a major p
Re:This is kinda what I was wondering (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't think it's every going to be a 'rash' (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Unlikely, most drones that are operated recklessly are the cheap toy ones. They would damage the engine for sure if sucked in, but so would a big bird.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm wondering if we're gonna have to have a major airline accident over a population center from some kid's $500 drone before somebody takes action.
The hobbyists with money are going to be the ones to worry about. If the drone used to pull Casey Neistat on skies flew around an airport, it might cause problems.
http://dronelife.com/2016/12/20/custom-drone-ski-lift-neistat/ [dronelife.com]
Re: (Score:2)
A major airliner in the worst case sucks in a drone, loses an engine, and lands safely at the nearest airport.
The real airplane danger would be a military fighter jet hitting one and taking some damage, and the pilot ejecting leaving the plane to crash in a neighborhood.
Unlikely, but possible.
But the big threat to the public isn't airplanes, it is helicopters. They crash easy, and they suck things in easy.
That isn't why the government wants to regulate. The government wants to regulate because private drone
Mod Parent up (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Define "high altitudes". Most commercial aircraft fly at 39k feet, I doubt many consumer grade drones can go 7 miles up.
The tallest buildings in San Jose are 27 stories or less and situated on either side of the flight path to the San Jose International Airport. Buildings closest to the flight path are shorter in height. The city tore out a residential neighborhood and put in a park next to the airport because airplanes were coming in above the roof lines. It wouldn't take much for a drone to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Refund? (Score:1)
I want my 5 dollars!
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you can sue for less than the filing fee, and since you won't have to pay it again you can't claim you'll be harmed by enough to meet the threshold.
A class action could sweep in people who were harmed at the $5 level, but you still need an original plaintiff who was harmed enough to have standing.
The easiest route to a refund would be to stand in front of the FAA for a few months with a sign. If you have a few hundred other people with you, maybe you'll get noticed!
Re: (Score:2)
Make it a RICO suit since this was obviously nothing more than a racket/money grab.
Money Back (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If violating the requirements caries few consequences then why not. It's why most people broadcasting on GMRS frequencies or powers didn't bother filing for the FCC's GMRS license even though it's a 1 page registration process with no test, but $70. (I think it lasts for 5 years?)
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody understands the law. Common people don't understand what is legal and what is not legal. And government bureaucratic don't either. The legislature are frequently unsure of the laws they are supposed to read and vote on as well. Courts are about the only way anything gets done, it's not a real law until it's been tested in court. I don't have to be a lawyer to give you this advice: you don't want to be the guinea pig used for testing a new law.
Nice (Score:2)
Another win for Trump!
remember people (Score:2)
posting monetized flight videos on youtube is
/still/ commercial use.
Re:Democrats strike again (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
This!!
I"m curious...why do commercial drones have to be registered, but hobbyist do not?
I mean, the rules about where you fly them are the same, etc....so, why is it that commercial still have to be registered, but un-payed fliers do not? You have just as good or stupid drone operators regardless if they are making a buck at it or not...
Is this just for the govt to get its fees?
Re: (Score:3)
Commercial flights are entirely different. The section 107 is actually a waiver that states you have permission to violate flight restrictions provided you use minimization and efforts predescribed to fly, via putting in for a NOTAM. Since you have passed a test you are legally able to fly in restricted airspace, such as across from an airport, or similar. A hobbyist can't fly a drone in a no fly zone, while a section 107 approved commercial flight may.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that an individual machine that weights about the same as a stick of butter must registered for one person, but not for the other, is st
Re: (Score:2)
It still bothers me the FAA knowingly tried to land grab, and forced a lot of people to pay for a registration, that they had no right to mandate.
Putting aside whether they had the right to do it or not, they allowed free registrations - and the free registration period did not expire until after the holidays, where lots of people would have gotten drones for presents. So everyone that had a drone on or before Jan 20, 2016 could register it for free. Even paid, we are talking $5 here. They could have easily made the fee so expensive it would have killed the market.
Re: (Score:2)
See my accidental AC post
...
I agree with everything you said.
Re: (Score:3)
I"m curious...why do commercial drones have to be registered, but hobbyist do not?
Because the type of people that become entrepreneurs and the type that become bureaucrats are polar opposites. People in government often have a reflexive hostility toward anything to do with commerce.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Registering or not registering a drone will not change the behavior of idiots who use them dangerously.
The number of drone incidents, either as a whole or as a percentage, is so vanishingly tiny in context that it's really a non-issue covered by criminal negligence and other laws and regulations already on the books. People using them dangerously is just the excuse fed to the public to justify registration. The actual reason is to be better able to track down and destroy video evidence of illegal & unconstitutional acts perpetrated by authorities obtained using civilian commercial camera-drones, and sile
Re: Democrats strike again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's it! You're brilliant!
We need to register soccer balls and skis!
(And bathtubs and toasters while we're at it. No problemo, they're all going to be connected to the Internet anyway.)
Re: (Score:1)
What about when some peeping tom uses one to film your backyard?
I think that if some boob runs a drone over his neighbors yard the neighbor should be allowed to knock it down. It is already like this with other intrusions. In most places if a tree crosses the property line your neighbor can trim it. Registration might have curbed some of this as the neighbor could have alerted authorities to the drone.
Re: (Score:2)
What about when some peeping tom uses one to film your backyard? I think that if some boob runs a drone over his neighbors yard the neighbor should be allowed to knock it down.
Are you going to shoot me down in my little Cessna 172 at 1000ft as well? Because I can effectively do the same thing.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure it would. RC aircraft have existed for more than 50 years yet most people used them responsibly. The reason for that is that RC planes used to be hard to fly, and that has kept the idiots away. Now that drones have removed the difficulty barrier, registration can create another. Most drone purchases are impulse buy Christmas presents for 5 year old Bobby, if buying a drone included a registration process only people serious about them would get one.
Re: (Score:2)
Most drones bought for 5-year-old Bobby are cheap, plastic pieces of shit that can barely work outside - let alone pose more of a hazard to aircraft than, say, a goose. This whole thing is solving an imaginary problem.
Re: (Score:2)
They _all_ work outside, what they have huge problems with is wind more than 1 mph.
Re: (Score:1)
Have you (personally) actually had a problem with a drone? Or is this just getting ped off cause its fun?
Re: (Score:2)
But it will change the cost to find and prosecute said idiots after damages have been done. Don't forget, scaring the public is very expensive.
Re: (Score:1)
But isn’t the “rule of law” (FAA Modernization and Reform Act) EXACTLY what is being followed here?
Re: (Score:2)
Democrats? How do you know the guy who fought this law is a Democrat? I would suspect he could very well be a Republican who wants the government to be less restrictive.
Point is you're an idiot for pointing fingers at a political party.
Re: (Score:2)
It is already illegal for model aircraft and manned aircraft to share the same airspace, and there are rules to prevent this and organizations such as AMA operate airfields for hobbyists specifically to prevent this.
But it still happens, I recall reports of a giant scale model plane (1/2 scale!) crashing into a small aircraft and while there were no injuries it was thousands of dollars of damage and a very pissed off pilot. It was another case where R/C event was held at a private airfield normally used for
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with the club field argument is that if you want to use a drone for photography it gets pretty boring to just take pictures of the club field. I enjoy flying my quadcopter, but if all I could do with it is fly it just for the sake of flying it I wouldn't have bothered.
Two different hobbies.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with the club field argument is that if you want to use a drone for photography it gets pretty boring to just take pictures of the club field. I enjoy flying my quadcopter, but if all I could do with it is fly it just for the sake of flying it I wouldn't have bothered.
Two different hobbies.
And this is the problem. If you fly without regard for AMA rules, then you are not part of the AMA and don't deserve the same protection. It's precisely why some people want to have everyone register their drones and pay a fee for each flight.
Some people are behaving quite reasonably. They are flying quad copters on on private property, outside of FAA restricted airspace, and below the FAA ceiling for models. This eliminates interactions between model and manned aircraft, it still annoys people on the groun
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
A court decision, based on a regulation promulgated under Obama, is now the responsibility of Trump ? Oh my...
No, the LAW, passed by congress in 2012 is the law. Period. The Obama administration decided to violate that law by conjuring up a pointless new regulatory limitation and fine threat outside the bounds of that law. The court just decided that the Obama administration's over-reach needed to be smacked down, as it deserved to be. That doesn't suddenly make the Trump administration newly responsible for anything. The law said that the FAA could act as if it had responsibility or authority in this area, and th
Re: (Score:2)
Ooops! Silly me, you have no idea what's actually going on here, and are just acting like a ch