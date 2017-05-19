Americans No Longer Have To Register Non-Commercial Drones With the FAA (recode.net) 24
A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a federal rule that required owners of recreational drones and other model aircraft to register the devices with the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had announced the rule in 2015 in response to growing reports of drones flying near manned aircraft and airports. Drones have become increasingly popular with hobbyists and more than 550,000 unmanned aircraft were registered within the first year it was required. From a report: The court ruled that the FAA's drone registration rules, which have been in place since 2015, were in violation of a law passed by Congress in 2012. That law, the FAA Modernization and Reform Act, prohibited the FAA from passing any rules on the operation of model aircraft -- in other words, rules that restrict how non-commercial hobbyist drone operators fly. Now, if a person buys a new drone to fly for fun, they no longer have to register that aircraft with the FAA. But if flying for commercial purposes, drone buyers still need to register. The lawsuit was won by John Taylor, a model aircraft enthusiast, who brought the case against the FAA in January 2016. Since first opening the FAA's registration system in December 2015, more than 820,000 people have registered to fly drones.
I"m curious...why do commercial drones have to be registered, but hobbyist do not?
I mean, the rules about where you fly them are the same, etc....so, why is it that commercial still have to be registered, but un-payed fliers do not? You have just as good or stupid drone operators regardless if they are making a buck at it or not...
Is this just for the govt to get its fees?
Commercial flights are entirely different. The section 107 is actually a waiver that states you have permission to violate flight restrictions provided you use minimization and efforts predescribed to fly, via putting in for a NOTAM. Since you have passed a test you are legally able to fly in restricted airspace, such as across from an airport, or similar. A hobbyist can't fly a drone in a no fly zone, while a section 107 approved commercial flight may.
Registering or not registering a drone will not change the behavior of idiots who use them dangerously.
The number of drone incidents, either as a whole or as a percentage, is so vanishingly tiny in context that it's really a non-issue covered by criminal negligence and other laws and regulations already on the books. People using them dangerously is just the excuse fed to the public to justify registration. The actual reason is to be better able to track down and destroy video evidence of illegal & unconstitutional acts perpetrated by authorities obtained using civilian commercial camera-drones, and sile
Sure it would. RC aircraft have existed for more than 50 years yet most people used them responsibly. The reason for that is that RC planes used to be hard to fly, and that has kept the idiots away. Now that drones have removed the difficulty barrier, registration can create another. Most drone purchases are impulse buy Christmas presents for 5 year old Bobby, if buying a drone included a registration process only people serious about them would get one.
Unsurprising (Score:4, Insightful)
The 2012 law explicitly prohibited the FAA from doing exactly what it did. The court's opinion [uscourts.gov] is only 10 pages and gets directly to the point:
In short, the 2012 FAA Modernization and Reform Act provides that the FAA “may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft,” yet the FAA’s 2015 Registration Rule is a “rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft.” Statutory interpretation does not get much simpler. The Registration Rule is unlawful as applied to model aircraft.
Then why is registration still in place for "commercial use"? If we are going to regulate drones, it should be done based on weight, altitude, payload (cameras, machine guns, etc.) and location (near airports or flight paths). It should not be based on whether the operator is earning some money to feed his family.
Surely there can be some middle ground:
Because Section 336(a)(1) of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act specifically restricts the FAA's ability to regulate model aircraft if "the aircraft is flown strictly for hobby or recreational use".
Commercial pilots of traditional aircraft have stricter qualification requirements because they are likely to fly heavier aircraft, they are likely to fly more often, and they are likely to operate in busier airspaces. As a consequence, commercial fli
The 2012 law explicitly prohibited the FAA from doing exactly what it did.
That's right. And that 2012 law expires 4 months from now. What will happen next? From TFA: “The goal of the registration rule was to assist law enforcement and others to enforce the law against unauthorized drone flights, and to educate hobbyists that a drone is not just a toy and operators need to follow the rules,” said Lisa Ellman, an attorney and specialist on the drone regulation with the law firm Hogan Lovells. “These are worthy goals, so if this ruling stands it wouldn't surprise u
Woo hoo! (Score:2)
Now I can operate my Telemaster (big, cheap RC plane) anywhere and any way I want, and nobody can tell me that I can't because they can't make any rules about model aircraft operations. It was in the news, it must be true.
