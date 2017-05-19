Federal Agents Used a Stingray To Track an Immigrant's Phone (detroitnews.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: Investigators from Immigration and Custom Enforcement as well as the FBI have been using controversial cell-spoofing devices to secretly track down undocumented immigrants, court records show. According to a report the Detroit News, which obtained an unsealed federal search warrant affidavit, FBI and ICE agents in Michigan used a Stingray device to ensnare a restaurant worker from El Salvador in March. The devices, which were originally intended for counter-terrorism use, have come under fire because there are currently no clear rules governing when law enforcement is allowed to deploy them. Even in cases where authorities have a clear target in mind, they run the risk of exposing personal information of other innocent people in range. Until 2015, Federal investigators were free to deploy the devices without a search warrant. At that point the Justice Department laid out a policy requiring investigators get approval to use the devices first.
Your tax dollars at work
As has been said before: Anything that is not forbidden is mandatory.
I may be jaded, but I simply assume if a technology is at the disposal of investigators, it will be deployed. Any legislation that requires t
If there's anything to feel good about, it's that the law now requires at least a search warrant to be deployed.
Exactly. I don't might the feds spying on me as long as it for a good cause, like stopping people from illegal waitressing.
Won't that make America great again?
1984 (Score:2)
So what is difference? How is citizen dissenter like illegal alien invader?
Warrant (Score:1)
Sooooo... These guys are upset that the Feds followed the law and got a warrant???
Sooooo... These guys are upset that the Feds followed the law and got a warrant???
Except we were promised these things won't be used except for matters of national security.
Also, Stingrays have no way to selectively MitM only the target, so they spy (in violation of the 4th Amendment) on every single innocent person in a large radius.
No it's he fact that resources are spent on finding illegals even though the amount of violent crime and murders have reduced dramatically since the 1990s even though we had a huge influx of illegals. Lazy government wants to capture restaurant workers instead of rapists and murderers. Many rape cases are not even investigated, let alone solved. In some cities even homicides are not looked at properly. Now we want to spend resources hunting restaurant workers? Assuming 1% of illegals are violent criminals (
Sooooo... These guys are upset that the Feds followed the law and got a warrant???
No. We are upset that the law allows the feds to do this at all. Here is the 4th Amendment:
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
The "location" should not be "within 5 km of our stingray" and the persons should n
Curious about the history with this guy (Score:2)
I'm a bit curious as to this guy's history given the technology used to find him. Seems like a questionable use of resources to nab a busboy. Given that they didn't tell us why he was deported the previous two times I'm curious if they used it simply because he simply was two-time deportee that keeps coming back, or if he had any history of criminal activity involved in any of his deportation orders.
Re; Stingray for a deportation..
Why is this bad? He was in the USA illegally and shouldn't be here. Some unemployed high school or college kid (which we are neck deep in in this country) could maybe have had that 'busboy' job instead..
Kudos on ICE on finding him and deporting him.
If they know where he's working, just scoop him up after he gets off of work. If ICE is getting that lazy, maybe they should hire some Mexicans. I've heard they're pretty hard working.
Seems like a questionable use of resources to nab a busboy.
It's more expensive and dangerous to go after members of MS13, instead of Jose Busboy.
But hey, the CIA needs MS13, so I guess they're just fine.
http://www.duffelblog.com/2015... [duffelblog.com]
Gotta fund the unofficial wars
/somehow/.
I'm a bit curious as to this guy's history given the technology used to find him. Seems like a questionable use of resources to nab a busboy. Given that they didn't tell us why he was deported the previous two times I'm curious if they used it simply because he simply was two-time deportee that keeps coming back, or if he had any history of criminal activity involved in any of his deportation orders.
This [observer.com] says he was first apprehended in 2005, but wasn't deported (the first time) until 2012. Possibly when he was first snagged he was released with an order to appear for a hearing, and then skipped the hearing; this is fairly common with the "catch and release" protocol that's been in use for some time. But that's just a guess.
When you say, "I'm curious if they used it simply because he simply was two-time deportee that keeps coming back, or if he had any history of criminal activity involved in any of h
DUI and hit and run are not serious crimes? (Score:5, Informative)
Um...if the dude's that dangerous, yes, please, kick him out. There are plenty of cooks that aren't threats to innocent people.
I think your vehicle should be taken from you and not returned after you get to 4 DWIs. Same with texting while driving.
This is in addition to all the standard mandatory counseling and jail time they normally get at that stage.
*Only* 4 DWIs?
Clearly... (Score:1)
" FBI and ICE agents in Michigan used a Stingray device to ensnare a restaurant worker from El Salvador in March. "
Clearly he was a threat to all of the patrons of that restaurant by not having the proper paperwork.[sneer]
It's obvious that ICE and the FBI are going after the low-hanging fruit to look "productive" instead of "protecting us"
I feel so protected because they're going after Jose or Josephine immigrant that poses no threat to anyone.
You should talk to the FCC about that then.
Need to fix cell phone protocols (Score:3)
The fact that such a device exists is clear evidence that the protocols for cellular phones need to be fixed so that they will only connect to a master list of cellular towers that are in specific locations. What you may not know about cellular phones is that much more than this is possible. You can push an "update' from a tower to your cell phone and it's all done without any consent. Even if you have the latest security focused Blackphone, your phone will still accept any update pushed to your phone by any tower. The reason for this is that the baseband modem functions independently and always trusts that the network is not compromised.
will only connect to a master list of cellular towers
Then they'd just order the cell site operators to include their stingray devices as "allowed". While there are security issues with the cell network, the biggest issue is unrestrained "law enforcement" breaking the law themselves.
"Follow the rules and you'll be fine" rhetoric - check.
"Work builds character" rhetoric - check.
"Equal chances" bull$h1t - check.
"Cultural supremacy 'cuz we fucking deserve it" BS - check.
"I know I'm right because I used to be one of $THEM, but then I saw the light" - BINGO!