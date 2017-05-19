Federal Agents Used a Stingray To Track an Immigrant's Phone (detroitnews.com) 7
An anonymous reader shares a report: Investigators from Immigration and Custom Enforcement as well as the FBI have been using controversial cell-spoofing devices to secretly track down undocumented immigrants, court records show. According to a report the Detroit News, which obtained an unsealed federal search warrant affidavit, FBI and ICE agents in Michigan used a Stingray device to ensnare a restaurant worker from El Salvador in March. The devices, which were originally intended for counter-terrorism use, have come under fire because there are currently no clear rules governing when law enforcement is allowed to deploy them. Even in cases where authorities have a clear target in mind, they run the risk of exposing personal information of other innocent people in range. Until 2015, Federal investigators were free to deploy the devices without a search warrant. At that point the Justice Department laid out a policy requiring investigators get approval to use the devices first.
I'm a bit curious as to this guy's history given the technology used to find him. Seems like a questionable use of resources to nab a busboy. Given that they didn't tell us why he was deported the previous two times I'm curious if they used it simply because he simply was two-time deportee that keeps coming back, or if he had any history of criminal activity involved in any of his deportation orders.