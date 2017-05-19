Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Government Privacy Security The Courts The Internet

Federal Agents Used a Stingray To Track an Immigrant's Phone (detroitnews.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the what'-happening dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Investigators from Immigration and Custom Enforcement as well as the FBI have been using controversial cell-spoofing devices to secretly track down undocumented immigrants, court records show. According to a report the Detroit News, which obtained an unsealed federal search warrant affidavit, FBI and ICE agents in Michigan used a Stingray device to ensnare a restaurant worker from El Salvador in March. The devices, which were originally intended for counter-terrorism use, have come under fire because there are currently no clear rules governing when law enforcement is allowed to deploy them. Even in cases where authorities have a clear target in mind, they run the risk of exposing personal information of other innocent people in range. Until 2015, Federal investigators were free to deploy the devices without a search warrant. At that point the Justice Department laid out a policy requiring investigators get approval to use the devices first.

Federal Agents Used a Stingray To Track an Immigrant's Phone More | Reply

Federal Agents Used a Stingray To Track an Immigrant's Phone

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Word = 1 Millipicture

Close