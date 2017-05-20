Aftermath From The Net Neutrality Vote: A Mass Movement To Protect The Open Internet? (mashable.com) 32
After Thursday's net neutrality vote, two security guards pinned a reporter against a wall until FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly had left the room, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Writers Guild of America calls the FCC's 2-to-1 vote to initiate a repeal of net neutrality rules a "war on the open internet," according to The Guardian. But the newspaper now predicts that online activists will continue their massive campaign "as the month's long process of reviewing the rules begins." The Hill points out that Mozilla is already hiring a high-profile tech lobbyist to press for both cybersecurity and an open internet, and in a blog post earlier this week the Mozilla Foundation's executive director sees a larger movement emerging from the engagement of millions of internet users. Today's support for net neutrality isn't the start of the Internet health movement. People have been standing up for an open web since its inception -- by advocating for browser choice, for open source practices, for mass surveillance reform. But net neutrality is an opportunity to propel this movement into the mainstream... If we make Internet health a mainstream issue, we can cement the web as a public resource. If we don't, mass surveillance, exclusion and insecurity can creep into every aspect of society. Hospitals held hostage by rogue hackers can become the status quo.
Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that it's not till the end of the FCC's review process that "a final FCC vote will decide the future of internet regulation," adding that however they vote, "court challenges are inevitable."
Open and free Internet (Score:5, Insightful)
Well put!
The central idea of the Internet is that every service has the same priority, so any user and company can deliver data over the Internet without having to pay way tolls. FCC regulations were in place to ensure this neutrality, and now they are about to be taken away. If they are taken away, the Internet in the US will be gone. It will be a "data delivery service to whoever can afford to pay" network and small Internet companies can close their shops in the US.
FCC regulations were in place to ensure this neutrality, and now they are about to be taken away.
The FCC regulations to reclassify under Title II were ruled in February 2015, but were not yet in effect. Furthermore, those regulations did not exist before 2015. Thus the internet spent almost its entire existence without the regulation people are convinced is essential. Somehow, it managed.
Re:Open and free Internet (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes. The same way the key to open and free roads ist the power of the government to make laws how everyone can use said roads.
Both, internet and roads, are essential infrastructure for society to actually work and therefore cannot be left in the hands of private interests. So even if either of them are (partially) privatized, one still needs very strict laws and regulations.
Yes, the government's biggest job is to ensure a free environment. E.g. there are laws that forbid people to rob or kill others. This allows you to freely roam the country without fear of being robbed or killed. Of course, you could say such rules are just government intervention, and require private armies to be set up, or gated communities, etc. But generally, gated communities are not a good solution to the problem, as a) it is only a solution for people who can afford it and b) it impairs freedom.
Let me see if I have this right: the key to an open and free Internet, and limiting mass surveillance, is empowering the government to thoroughly regulate the Internet?
No, not regulate the Internet itself but rather thoroughly regulate your connection to the Internet.
Re:Open and free Internet (Score:4, Insightful)
Let me see if I have this right
No, you do not have it right. If the market for ISPs was competitive, then Net Neutrality would not be needed, because if consumers didn't like their ISP's policies, they could just switch to another. But the ISP market is NOT competitive, not even close. Most consumers have a choice of exactly one broadband provider.
Regulating monopolies to prevent them from abusing their dominance is a legitimate role of government.
Wrong! The key to an open and free Internet is to regulate the Internet providers.
A little disingenuous of you to lump everything under the same "regulation" umbrella, don't you think?
Anti-trust laws, consumer right regulations and criminalizing murder are also "regulation".
It all depends on the actual and specific mandate.
Trump's real legacy (Score:3, Insightful)
This is Trump's legacy: thugs employed by the government feel immune to any restraint. The stories just keep on coming about this type of behaviour from government employees, for example, the abuses committed by ICE.
Look at the assaults committed by Erdogan's bodyguards. Yes, Erdogan has immunity as head of state, but his bodyguards don't. Why hasn't anyone been arrested and charged?
I'll believe Trump is finally on his way out, willingly or not, when I see a Washington Walmart that has a huge lineup of rats trying to buy life jackets.
And yet, it is liberal Blue States that support all those welfare leech Red States. It's working out great for the Red Staters, as long as they don't piss off liberals so much they finally kick all those slope-headed conservative moochers to the curb.
We're gonna need somebody else in charge (Score:2)
Could we just invent a Citizen Internet? (Score:2)
Base the whole thing on Wifi, and a very few strategic tunneled internet hops?
Government neutrality (Score:2)
Mozilla is already hiring a high-profile tech lobbyist to press for both cybersecurity and an open internet
When your so called democracy has paid high-speed lanes, what do you expect from your Internet service?