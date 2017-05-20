Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Is Russia Conducting A Social Media War On America?

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader writes: Time magazine ran a cover story about "a dangerous new route for antidemocratic forces" -- social media. "Using these technologies, it is possible to undermine democratic government, and it's becoming easier every day," says Rand Waltzman of the Rand Corp., who ran a major Pentagon research program to understand the propaganda threats posed by social media technology." The article cites current and former FBI and CIA officials who now believe Russia's phishing emails against politicians were "just the most visible battle in an ongoing information war against global democracy." They cite, for example, a March report by U.S. counterintelligence which found "Russians had sent expertly tailored messages carrying malware to more than 10,000 Twitter users in the Defense Department." Each message contained links tailored to the interests of the recipient, but "When clicked, the links took users to a Russian-controlled server that downloaded a program allowing Moscow's hackers to take control of the victim's phone or computer -- and Twitter account...

"In 2016, Russia had used thousands of covert human agents and robot computer programs to spread disinformation referencing the stolen campaign emails of Hillary Clinton, amplifying their effect. Now counterintelligence officials wondered: What chaos could Moscow unleash with thousands of Twitter handles that spoke in real time with the authority of the armed forces of the United States?" The article also notes how algorithms now can identify hot-button issues and people susceptible to suggestion, so "Propagandists can then manually craft messages to influence them, deploying covert provocateurs, either humans or automated computer programs known as bots, in hopes of altering their behavior. That is what Moscow is doing, more than a dozen senior intelligence officials and others investigating Russia's influence operations tell Time."
The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife. Meanwhile, this week Time's cover shows America's White House halfway-covered with Kremlin-esque spires -- drawing a complaint from the humorists at Mad magazine, who say Time copied the cover of Mad's December issue.

  • The media is (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If anyone is conducting a (metaphorical) war on America, it's the news media. How many hyped up bullshit stories is it going to take before news media consumers realize it's 95% storytelling and 5% actual events?

    • Re:The media is (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, 2017 @01:59PM (#54455481)

      Seriously people. Stop treating government as a sporting contest where you cheer for your team to crush the other team.

      The government is the police and the military. They arrest and imprison people. They carry out drone strikes and bombings. They ruin people's lives. They take ~25% of everything everyone produces every year.

      It's not a game. It's not a TV show. It's not a comedy. And it's not about you feeling good about yourself -- you're not a storybook hero. It's a grownup thing. Time to start thinking and acting like grownups.

      • Consensus government (Score:5, Interesting)

        by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:55PM (#54455743) Homepage

        Stop treating government as a sporting contest where you cheer for your team to crush the other team.

        Some countries like Switzerland have not a single head of executive, but a council of 7 people.

        It the same was practiced in your country, that would lead to totally different campaigns.
        It would be very difficult for the candidate of one or the other of your bipartite system, to spend time arguing that the other is "an incompetent idiot", because with such system, they are guaranteed to then later have to work together reaching a consensus.

        Hard to crush a team, when all the team *must in practice* work together.

        The only big suspense would be who out of the minor parties are going to get the last of the coucil seats.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        I could not agree more. If you, for example, vote for a party that promised to do a real war and then they do it as result of being elected, you very much share the responsibility for the killing that ensues, just the same as if you had done it personally.

        As to the matter at hand, a "war" is were people a lot of people get killed without actually deserving it individually. A war is not something you can overlook or misunderstand. If you are in a war, you _will_ know. That is another grown-up thing: Do not u

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by StevenMaurer ( 115071 )

      That's not a war on America. That's what America wants.

      Media outlets live and die by ratings. They've tried appealing to people's logic before. Audiences tune it out.

      Actually, this is a general metaphor for most of the modern world. Big bad "corporations" get blamed for the general preferences and assholishness of the general public. Want to know why all food is such cheap shit? McDs tries to sell salads, but nobody buys. Want to know why all the characters in horror movies are so stupid, and hit TV shows m

      • And politically -- and this also applies to intelligent people as well -- nobody wants information. All they want is validation.

        That's well-said. Good point.

      • And politically -- and this also applies to intelligent people as well -- nobody wants information. All they want is validation.

        While we are at that, would suggest you having a look at commentaries on Russia affairs by Mark Ames [exiledonline.com], which are more on the information side I believe.

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by StevenMaurer ( 115071 )

          While we are at that, would suggest you having a look at commentaries on Russia affairs by Mark Ames [exiledonline.com], which are more on the information side I believe.

          Thank you for that source. I read it, and it provides some very interesting facts about the murky nature of the FBI, and how that organization has been used for, what I will characterize as, political malfeasance. However, I don't agree with the author's belief that "The FBI isn't even legal". I'm pretty sure if it were, the courts, Congress, and the President would have taken note of it by now.

          To clarify my comments above, let me state the following:

          • Trump is irrefutably up to his eyeballs in debt to Putin

          • Thank you for that source.

            You are welcome. Meanwhile, have you noticed that it's just the latest article in a series of (currently) six? There are links to other articles at the bottom of the page, some of which are more in line with the series name ("Russia blog").

            While it's an interesting piece about the FBI, the major strength of Mark Ames as a journalist comes from the fact that he ran a newspaper in Russia in 1990s. In 2000s they got some issue with the Russian Government and preferred to shut down (or as Mark Ames puts it, hi

      • Re:The media is (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Sarcasmooo! ( 267601 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:41PM (#54455687)

        This isn't really true at all. Two of the highest rated news programs in America are 60 Minutes and NPR's All Things Considered (google it). They even outperform FOX News. The most critically acclaimed entertainment shows are also often the most watched shows.

        The reason crap is crap, is that crap is cheap to make and good things are more expensive to make. The formula for TV is not a singular pursuit of the highest possible ratings (though that is always nice I'm sure), it's a mix of the best ratings possible for the cheapest price possible, maximizing ad revenue.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        That's what America wants.

        Sounds like something a tobacco company CEO might say. Sure it's poisonous, but they keep buying it, LOL. News media are the moral equivalent of cigarette salesmen.

    • Heh "the Russians would consider it a success if you questioned the truth of your news sources".

      If anyone is conducting a (metaphorical) war on America, it's the news media. How many hyped up bullshit stories is it going to take before news media consumers realize it's 95% storytelling and 5% actual events?

      Hrm.

      • Just because he's aligned with Russian interests doesn't mean he's Russian.

        I like that the ability of the western media to influence politics with international progressivism is being weakened. The threats that the big bad bear will come invade Europe if we don't stop him now are fucking laughable. He's playing games in his backyard, those games are less relevant to me than the games the west is playing in the ME.

        That he's pushing nativism to weaken the EU, fucking great. I don't want minarets calling for I

    • I see it a little differently:

      • 5% actual events from on-site reporters
      • 10% second-tier news services reporting the syndicated details.
      • 25% aggregators like Slashdot repeating "curated" news with editorial additions
      • 50% pundits and commentators discussing the impact of the events and how this proves that their particular perspective is the right one.
      • 5% expert commentary expecting the results of the court case, committee decision, or other normal systematic process.
      • 5% actually following up with the final outcome

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      The problem is that "the media" picks up all kind of "fake news" from social media. If something is trending on Twitter or Facebook, etc., the media will just parrot it... the more sensational, the better. This makes the media uniquely susceptible to these kind of Russian attacks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      If anyone is conducting a (metaphorical) war on America, it's the news media

      Spasibo, tovarishch

    • If anyone is conducting a (metaphorical) war on America, it's the news media.

      So, ignore the facts of Russian influence on the election, especially if you were one of the pinko patsies slurping down the Russian disinformation campaign. The only way Trump supporters can avoid admitting they were tools of Moscow is to deny it ever happened. Part of that is attacking the media reporting the story.

      That either makes you a dupe or Russian soldier killing some spare time. Not much of a choice.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      Actually, it's obvious that Russia (or some country, but let's assume Russia) is conducting such a campaign. Just look at the post of Fox News, for example. You'll run into posts that sound like they were supposed to be written by an American, but have phrases that no American would ever write. It's pretty clear sometimes that you are dealing with someone who didn't get the top grade in the Russian info-war school.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
        I called out a Chinese paid poster on CNN years ago. While their english was good and their posts were well constructed, there were a few subtleties that clued me in that this was not "Robert from Iowa" claiming the Japanese are the territorial aggressors. My wife is Japanese and her english is also good, however english is a tricky fucking language because our structure differs from pretty much every other modern language. Being use to her speaking/writing made it very clear to me the person was Asian.
    • Wrong.
      Other than Faux, for instance, the Media got it right.
      Iraq
      NO WMD and no excuses for claiming there were any
      Emails
      No crime
      Benghazi
      Purest bullsh!t
      etc..
      Thus, the "fake news" is alt-right "news" like the Swedish gang rape and German New Years Riot
      Pure lies of the right.

      • 'Emails, No Crime' may prove to be an interesting circus. Remember, the new special investigator just set up doesn't have a very limited scope. There is still plenty of room to continue investigating.

        I, for one, look forward to a vigorous investigation of 'manipulation' in the election. Because the long tails revealed don't necessarily point toward Trump's campaign exclusively.

        We have all sorts of matters and evidence to look into. For instance, media people who leaked the Debate Questions to the Clinto

  • Disinformation of Hillary Clinton? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My understanding is that most of the emails were in fact true. The DNC never claimed the emails were false, just complaining that their dirty laundry got out for everyone to see.

  • The S in USSR (Score:2, Insightful)

    by tepples ( 727027 )

    Crimea invasion and now this? It looks like long-time KGBer Vladimir Putin is serious about rebuilding the Union of Soviet Social-ist Republics.

    • If only we had know Lenin was talking about social media when he said socialism, we'd have had more empathy.
      Because indeed that would have been a cause worth fighting against.
    • they were a dictatorship that borrowed socialist rhetoric to excuse their excesses. I know, I know, No True Scottsman and all that rot. But did you stop to think that people can, in fact, misrepresent their intentions? Here's another crazy thought: They can outright lie.

      • Alternatively: Socialism/Communism/Marxism concentrates too much power, that power corrupts whoever is in charge.

    • Crimea invasion and now this?

      Russia already had a base in Crimea. If that's an invasion, then the U.S. invades Japan/Germany/England/Saudi Arabia each and every time it moves troops through its bases in those countries.

      And....its the U.S. that overthrew the elected government of Ukraine. Not Russia. In some alternate universe where Putin extended the Warsaw Pact to surround the United States and then overthrew the government of Canada, you wouldn't be throwing stones if the U.S. let Ontario join it by de

  • Hype is hype (Score:5, Insightful)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @01:56PM (#54455473) Journal
    The vast majority of the article can be summed as, "astroturfing." I think we've known for a while that various governments pay people to enter forums and post messages trying control the narrative.

    There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.

    Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.

    • "The vast majority of the article can be summed as, "astroturfing.""

      I'd add that it's not even astrotufing about the old two-blocks world.

      The titular should be something like "Is Time Conducting a News War on Social Media?"

      As the likes of Twitter, Facebook, etc. are killing the "old way" Time represents, Time, of course, counterattacks in a desperate attempt to stay relevant: in USA one of the worst things you can call somebody is "communist"; you'd better call somebody son-of-a-bitch than communist; Russia

    • Re:Hype is hype (Score:5, Informative)

      by acrimonious howard ( 4395607 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:24PM (#54455609)

      I think we've known for a while that various governments pay people to enter forums and post messages trying control the narrative.

      I haven't heard of any other nation coming close to the scale of Russia:

      "Russia's information war [businessinsider.com] might be thought of as the biggest trolling operation in history,"

      There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.

      Uh, yes, TFA does say it came straight from Russian soldiers:

      In one case last year, senior intelligence officials tell TIME, a Russian soldier based in Ukraine successfully infiltrated a U.S. social media group by pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife and weighing in on political debates with specially tailored messages.

      Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.

      Heh TFA says "the Russians would consider it a success if you questioned the truth of your news sources". Hrm.

      • Ours is simply more sophisticated, relies on soft pressure and tends to have plausible deniability ... instead of outright money streams paying liars.

        They get every almost polling service to say Hillary will win by complete coincidence, Russia has to be a little more forceful.

        • They get every almost polling service to say Hillary will win by complete coincidence, Russia has to be a little more forceful.

          How dare you? Don't you know polls are Scientific, and we all know Scientific means UNEQUIVOCAL TRUTH ! Why do you hate Science? Why do you hate Truth? Are you an anti-science heretic? All hail the glory of SCIENCE ! SCIENCE!

          • It was know in the campaign that Drumph supporters were told to say they would vote for Hellary if asked by pollsters. Who told them? idk, maybe your average Crumb supporter on the web,.. oh wait.

      • Heh TFA says "the Russians would consider it a success if you questioned the truth of your news sources"

        If that is truly the goal of Russian hackers, then they are doing us a favor.
        Now if only we can get people to doubt news sources they agree with.

      • Uh, yes, TFA does say it came straight from Russian soldiers:

        No. I'm going to point out that you fell for the exact trick the article wanted you to do, and mixed up phishing, hacking, and atro-turfing. The article purposely conflates those, but you did it accidentally. You need to turn off your emotions and turn on your brain. This article is attempting to deceive you.

        I'll give you another hint: when it says "successfully infiltrated a social media group" what it means is "signed up for an account."

  • ITT (Score:2)

    by sfled ( 231432 )
    Accordingly, everyone in this thread is potentially a Russian social media meddler.

    • I hope they know where to send the paycheck... I also apparently shill for big corporations, the Jews, the Illuminati, both the Republican and Democratic parties... and yet even though they know me well enough to bring me into their conspiracies, they apparently don't know where to send the damned payoff.

      • Hey we should, like, make a Facebook group or something, Ive been missing those checks for years too!

  • Seriously (Score:3)

    by Dunbal ( 464142 ) * on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:11PM (#54455535)
    Blaming Russia is one thing, but if your official fucking email is GMAIL OR HOTMAIL and you use it for official party/government correspondence AND you're dumb enough to be phished, then Russia can only take part of the blame.
    • Blaming thieves is one thing, but if you primary residence has a door, and you spend most of your time there AND you're dumb enough to answer the door when a well-disguised attacker knocks, then the thief can only take part of the blame.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by HornWumpus ( 783565 )

        In the USA? The cops steal five times as much stuff, year in year out as burglars do.

        Also, some bendejho federal judge has recorded an opinion that opening your door amounts to inviting the cops into the front room. Hence, security screen door with a good solid lock. Talk to people through it, stop push ins before they start. Keeps 'the hounds' from being unintentionally released.

        Works for all criminals, not only those that wear blue.

  • No (Score:2, Informative)

    by segedunum ( 883035 )
    This is mental insanity because there isn't any evidence at all of electoral fraud, vote rigging or coercion of voters. You know, the kind of hard evidence you'd need to substantiate an allegation of 'hacking' or 'influencing' the election.

    All we get is this kind of brain damage about completely unsubstantiated Russian 'bots' and some bizarrely incredibly mind control project Putin has.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Because the alternative is admitting that Hillary lost because she's terrible and because her views are out of step with the public.

      And that can't be true, right? If it were, Republicans would also control the House and the Senate and the majority of the state governorships [ballotpedia.org] and the state legislatures [ballotpedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      This is mental insanity because there isn't any evidence at all of electoral fraud, vote rigging or coercion of voters.

      You're a liar.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well that's good, because there isn't any accusation of electoral fraud, vote rigging or coercion of voters (except by Trump).

      Like a good infowarrior you erected a poor strawman to avoid recognition of the actual concern.

      Good job, man!

      Glad Russia didn't have any trouble manipulation social media. You are a poster child.

    • This is perfectly sane because there's a massive amount of evidence of Russia running propaganda farms pushing specific messages over the internet. Our intelligence community has come right out and said they're doing this. None of this is unsubstantiated. Spend 20 minutes on google and you can prove that to yourself. There are tons of meticulously sourced articles about it.

      Also, you're straw manning. We're not discussing vote rigging or coercion, we're discussing propaganda campaigns.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Russia doesn't get involved directly... They just take advantage of useful idiots, the alt-right in this case. Organised trolling and conspiracy theory mongering on social media goes a long way when idiots amplify it for you.

      Interestingly GCHQ uses the same tactics, according to leaks from Snowden. I wonder if Russia learned from them, or if it's a case of parallel evolution.

  • They learned it from the USA (Score:5, Interesting)

    by deodiaus2 ( 980169 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:16PM (#54455561)
    After 9/11, I was listening to a interview with Rudy Giuliani. He made a joke, that while as some other countries might have the best engineers, America has the best Madison Avenue. He was referring to the propaganda pipeline, and how the US worked hard to make itself hear around the world and exerts its influence globally.
    I remember hearing [re-]broadcasts by Ronald Reagan via "Voice of America" broadcast into Afghanistan in the 1970's. He went off the deep end and talked about how there are plenty of jobs for Afghan defectors. This was such bullshit, as there were lots of unemployed Americans, so I just didn't understand how shit like this would be believed (by the East). Apparently, it was reasonably successful, for the amount of descent it would cause. Similarly, most of the strikes in Gdansk Poland were strongly influenced by the US, with the help of the catholic church. All sorts of nonsense was promised to the workers in the shipyards, most ironically, that they would get Western wages if they broke away from the Eastern block. After the bankruptcy of the Gdansk shipyards and the fall of the Soviet Union, "Johnson and Johnson" negotiated purchasing the shipyards. The workers were getting around $.25/hour before the changes and managed to get $.50 /hr, but with the changes in the economy, prices skyrocketed because the economy was opened up to the West (shook capitalism, it was called). Probably the biggest source of propaganda came during the 2007 TARP. If the American people did not bail out the banks who had been holding CMOs, the economy would be devastated. All the wrong people would have the money, so the richest 1% had to work hard to maintain the status quo.

    • Probably the biggest source of propaganda came during the 2007 TARP. If the American people did not bail out the banks who had been holding CMOs, the economy would be devastated.

      This one really gets my goat. The big banks got off so easy at the expense of taxpayers. Then they lobbied so successfully for Dodd-Frank that it became a present wrapped for them in a bow.

    • this kind of propaganda's been around since Hilter & Co. And they didn't invent it because they were geniuses, it was just because that was right around the time mass media of the kind we have today came into existence.

      The Mega Corps own all of big media. There's a few little guys running off Youtube but they can be shut down anytime Google (another Mega Corp) wants.
  • This is ridiculously well documented by our Intelligence Community. Yes. Yes they are. What the hell is wrong with our media that they can't just report facts anymore without questioning them. If I got shot and read about it in the paper the headline would probably be "Are balls of lead waging a war on rsilvergun?".

  • The administrations of recent history are doing a fine job of undermining democracy all on their own.

  • There is no Trumpism without Putinism. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Pentomino ( 129125 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:56PM (#54455745) Homepage Journal

    I've been noticing since the election how odd it is that whenever I meet a Trump supporter, or a Hillary hater, If I bring up Russia, their nationalistic sense of American sovereignty will completely evaporate. To a person, they deflect concern about Russian hacking or Putin's oligarchy with such skill as if they've attended an 8-week media training course. They'll claim the Russians did us a favor by exposing Democratic corruption, and even shed a tear for the plight of the Russian people suffering under Obama's sanctions.

    When I meet someone who says they "don't support Trump" but somehow only attacks liberals, I can just imagine the Facebook group that got their hooks in them. I keep seeing groups for political causes that used to have their own identities, but now only post pro-Trump or anti-liberal messages. "Being Libertarian" had a perfect example – libertarianism is diametrically opposed from authoritarianism, and yet it showed up in my feed because a friend of mine clicked "Like" on a picture of a parody of that one poem. It said "They came for the socialists, and I said nothing. Then everything was better and they stopped coming for people." Thousands of likes, each one from someone who labels themselves "libertarian" but totally signed off on the rounding-up of their political enemies, and declared their trust that strongman authority only takes away rights temporarily.

    And that's what is worrying, because even if Trump gets impeached, the national psyche is already gravely wounded, and the Kremlin has a fresh truckload of salt for us every day to stop it from healing.

    • Now hold up a mirror and do a similar analysis of positions you do like. You do a good job deconstructing groups you don't like.

  • Many shadowy parties are reported to be involved in this sort of thing, another is American Billionaire Robert Merce who has also been implicated in unlawful campaigning in the UK Referendum and General Elections, illegally under UK election regulations.

    https://www.theguardian.com/te... [theguardian.com]

    • The worst of it is on K street, where the people who actually win don't care who won the election. They donate to both sides.
  • You mean like the troll army over at Correct the Record?
  • it's pretty easy to check shibboleth. you can study a culture all you want, but if you don't live it, you won't know it. For example, you can see every Hollywood movie you want, but if you try to sound like jersey based on Kevin Smith's movies, you'll sound like you are off your rocker. I suppose the slashdot editors failed the shibboleth right there. They mistook Time magazine for a news source. Oh, and before anyone tries to defend them, do tell why subverting resources of the Democratic party to favo

  • Is American Government Conducting a Propaganda War (Score:3, Interesting)

    by hackus ( 159037 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @04:24PM (#54456071) Homepage

    Yep.

    Countless times it has been shown how half the twitter followers espousing such things as open boarders, free food, health care, housing free everything (unless you are an american citizen of course) are pretty much fake.

    Accounts for Congressional members on twitter are and their followers numbers probably fake too.

    I mean have you watched the news lately? You know, there are other things more important going on right now than trying to remove a individual from office because the oligarchs don't like him.

    I would like to see more news coverage on what is being done in the middle east to reduce the conflict there, or how trade is working out for this country.

    I am so sick and tired of the new programs airing nothing but Dump Trump crapola 24/7.

  • That's Not the Kremlin! (Score:4, Informative)

    by cervesaebraciator ( 2352888 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @04:49PM (#54456145)
    Time probably meant to use the Kremlin, but that's not the Kremlin [washingtonexaminer.com]. That's the Cathedral of St. Basil [wikipedia.org]. This is the Kremlin [wikipedia.org]. This is the equivalent of a Russian reporter confusing the US Capitol with the Washington National Cathedral [wikipedia.org].

    It's worth noting that whatever Time might have intended, the error here isn't just on the part of the Slashdot summary. Just about every media outlet that mentions the Time cover calls it the Kremlin.

    This reflects a truth about the depth of the media's knowledge and understanding of Russia.

  • We're just screwing ourselves... (Score:3)

    by Dutchmaan ( 442553 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @06:04PM (#54456355) Homepage
    When security becomes a paradigm.. thus rises the god of fortresses (the perfection of security), which in turn becomes a prison for all of us.

  • Not News (Score:3)

    by KermodeBear ( 738243 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @07:56PM (#54456743) Homepage

    The Russians have been abusing social media and comments sections of websites for a long time now.

    Russia Targets The Blaze [glennbeck.com]
    Documents Show How Russia’s Troll Army Hit America [buzzfeed.com]
    Russian Trolls and the US Election [soundcloud.com]

    Not news; if it is to you, you haven't been paying much attention. :P

