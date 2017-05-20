Is Russia Conducting A Social Media War On America? (time.com) 60
An anonymous reader writes: Time magazine ran a cover story about "a dangerous new route for antidemocratic forces" -- social media. "Using these technologies, it is possible to undermine democratic government, and it's becoming easier every day," says Rand Waltzman of the Rand Corp., who ran a major Pentagon research program to understand the propaganda threats posed by social media technology." The article cites current and former FBI and CIA officials who now believe Russia's phishing emails against politicians were "just the most visible battle in an ongoing information war against global democracy." They cite, for example, a March report by U.S. counterintelligence which found "Russians had sent expertly tailored messages carrying malware to more than 10,000 Twitter users in the Defense Department." Each message contained links tailored to the interests of the recipient, but "When clicked, the links took users to a Russian-controlled server that downloaded a program allowing Moscow's hackers to take control of the victim's phone or computer -- and Twitter account...
"In 2016, Russia had used thousands of covert human agents and robot computer programs to spread disinformation referencing the stolen campaign emails of Hillary Clinton, amplifying their effect. Now counterintelligence officials wondered: What chaos could Moscow unleash with thousands of Twitter handles that spoke in real time with the authority of the armed forces of the United States?" The article also notes how algorithms now can identify hot-button issues and people susceptible to suggestion, so "Propagandists can then manually craft messages to influence them, deploying covert provocateurs, either humans or automated computer programs known as bots, in hopes of altering their behavior. That is what Moscow is doing, more than a dozen senior intelligence officials and others investigating Russia's influence operations tell Time."
The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife. Meanwhile, this week Time's cover shows America's White House halfway-covered with Kremlin-esque spires -- drawing a complaint from the humorists at Mad magazine, who say Time copied the cover of Mad's December issue.
Seriously people. Stop treating government as a sporting contest where you cheer for your team to crush the other team.
The government is the police and the military. They arrest and imprison people. They carry out drone strikes and bombings. They ruin people's lives. They take ~25% of everything everyone produces every year.
It's not a game. It's not a TV show. It's not a comedy. And it's not about you feeling good about yourself -- you're not a storybook hero. It's a grownup thing. Time to start th
That's not a war on America. That's what America wants.
Media outlets live and die by ratings. They've tried appealing to people's logic before. Audiences tune it out.
Actually, this is a general metaphor for most of the modern world. Big bad "corporations" get blamed for the general preferences and assholishness of the general public. Want to know why all food is such cheap shit? McDs tries to sell salads, but nobody buys. Want to know why all the characters in horror movies are so stupid, and hit TV shows m
And politically -- and this also applies to intelligent people as well -- nobody wants information. All they want is validation.
That's well-said. Good point.
And politically -- and this also applies to intelligent people as well -- nobody wants information. All they want is validation.
While we are at that, would suggest you having a look at commentaries on Russia affairs by Mark Ames [exiledonline.com], which are more on the information side I believe.
If anyone is conducting a (metaphorical) war on America, it's the news media. How many hyped up bullshit stories is it going to take before news media consumers realize it's 95% storytelling and 5% actual events?
I see it a little differently:
Celebrated by western media, funded by western NGOs, increased the power of Islamist and destabilized the region.
If the mainstream media is honest, they are honestly fucking incompetent and dangerous.
I kinda hope Russia just nukes us already. Clearly this is what the media wants, let's get it over with.
Don't joke like that, dude. Not funny.
The S in USSR (Score:3)
Crimea invasion and now this? It looks like long-time KGBer Vladimir Putin is serious about rebuilding the Union of Soviet Social-ist Republics.
Crimea....that was the direct result of the US meddling in Ukraine's government. Remember the leaked phone conversations from the state department? Now Ukraine went from a shitty, corrupt government sympathetic to Russia to a shitty,corrupt (arguably worse) government aligned with the US.
Russians on Slashdot (Score:2)
Because indeed that would have been a cause worth fighting against.
Hype is hype (Score:2)
There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.
Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.
"The vast majority of the article can be summed as, "astroturfing.""
I'd add that it's not even astrotufing about the old two-blocks world.
The titular should be something like "Is Time Conducting a News War on Social Media?"
As the likes of Twitter, Facebook, etc. are killing the "old way" Time represents, Time, of course, counterattacks in a desperate attempt to stay relevant: in USA one of the worst things you can call somebody is "communist"; you'd better call somebody son-of-a-bitch than communist; Russia
I think we've known for a while that various governments pay people to enter forums and post messages trying control the narrative.
I haven't heard of any other nation coming close to the scale of Russia:
"Russia's information war [businessinsider.com] might be thought of as the biggest trolling operation in history,"
There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.
Uh, yes, TFA does say it came straight from Russian soldiers:
In one case last year, senior intelligence officials tell TIME, a Russian soldier based in Ukraine successfully infiltrated a U.S. social media group by pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife and weighing in on political debates with specially tailored messages.
Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.
Heh TFA says "the Russians would consider it a success if you questioned the truth of your news sources". Hrm.
Rubbish (Score:1)
"The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife".
Blown right away. There are no Russian soldiers in Ukraine. And if there were, they would be too busy fighting off the crazed Ukrainian soldiers and Nazi battalions to do a lot of social media.
Lying Russians (Score:2)
Rriight [informnapalm.org]...
Yes, sure. Defending one's Motherland from invaders is "crazy".
The last National Socialist left Ukraine in 1944... He was in a hurry...
"The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife".
Blown right away. There are no Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
Kadyrov, is that you [independent.co.uk]?
Oh, wait, maybe you're Mahmoud [youtube.com], I guess since you've been barred [nytimes.com] from running again, now you're
./ing from your Mom's basement :P
90% of social media promotes the left-wing agenda (Score:1)
Occam's Razor says it's not "The Russians." "The Russians" do not have the resources to control U.S. (social) media. It does appear that some entity is using the media to create deeper political division in the U.S. It must be very expensive to do this but, it would be much less expensive for U.S. government agencies to do this instead of a foreign entity. Occam's Razor says this is an inside-job. If any entity is influencing the media it is much more likely to be the CIA rather than the Kremlin.
Occam's Razor says you don't understand Occam's Razor very well: RAZING_CONSPIRACY [obsidianrook.com]
What you're actually making is a plausibility argument based on a (dubious) claim that Russia's resources are too limited to have any effect in this realm.
If you wanted to make the point that multiple different player's are out there astroturfing as web surfers-- including, for example, Hillary's Brock puppets who were such a joy to deal with during the Democratic primary-- y
ITT (Score:2)
I hope they know where to send the paycheck... I also apparently shill for big corporations, the Jews, the Illuminati, both the Republican and Democratic parties... and yet even though they know me well enough to bring me into their conspiracies, they apparently don't know where to send the damned payoff.
Seriously (Score:2)
No (Score:3)
All we get is this kind of brain damage about completely unsubstantiated Russian 'bots' and some bizarrely incredibly mind control project Putin has.
They learned it from the USA (Score:2)
I remember hearing [re-]broadcasts by Ronald Reagan via "Voice of America" broadcast into Afghanistan in the 1970's. He went off the deep end and talked about how there are plenty o
Yes (Score:2)
Russia isn't necessary (Score:2)
The administrations of recent history are doing a fine job of undermining democracy all on their own.