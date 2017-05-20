Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Is Russia Conducting A Social Media War On America? (time.com) 60

Posted by EditorDavid from the foreign-friend-requests dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Time magazine ran a cover story about "a dangerous new route for antidemocratic forces" -- social media. "Using these technologies, it is possible to undermine democratic government, and it's becoming easier every day," says Rand Waltzman of the Rand Corp., who ran a major Pentagon research program to understand the propaganda threats posed by social media technology." The article cites current and former FBI and CIA officials who now believe Russia's phishing emails against politicians were "just the most visible battle in an ongoing information war against global democracy." They cite, for example, a March report by U.S. counterintelligence which found "Russians had sent expertly tailored messages carrying malware to more than 10,000 Twitter users in the Defense Department." Each message contained links tailored to the interests of the recipient, but "When clicked, the links took users to a Russian-controlled server that downloaded a program allowing Moscow's hackers to take control of the victim's phone or computer -- and Twitter account...

"In 2016, Russia had used thousands of covert human agents and robot computer programs to spread disinformation referencing the stolen campaign emails of Hillary Clinton, amplifying their effect. Now counterintelligence officials wondered: What chaos could Moscow unleash with thousands of Twitter handles that spoke in real time with the authority of the armed forces of the United States?" The article also notes how algorithms now can identify hot-button issues and people susceptible to suggestion, so "Propagandists can then manually craft messages to influence them, deploying covert provocateurs, either humans or automated computer programs known as bots, in hopes of altering their behavior. That is what Moscow is doing, more than a dozen senior intelligence officials and others investigating Russia's influence operations tell Time."
The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife. Meanwhile, this week Time's cover shows America's White House halfway-covered with Kremlin-esque spires -- drawing a complaint from the humorists at Mad magazine, who say Time copied the cover of Mad's December issue.

  • The S in USSR (Score:3)

    by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples&gmail,com> on Saturday May 20, 2017 @01:55PM (#54455467) Homepage Journal

    Crimea invasion and now this? It looks like long-time KGBer Vladimir Putin is serious about rebuilding the Union of Soviet Social-ist Republics.

    • Re: The S in USSR (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Crimea....that was the direct result of the US meddling in Ukraine's government. Remember the leaked phone conversations from the state department? Now Ukraine went from a shitty, corrupt government sympathetic to Russia to a shitty,corrupt (arguably worse) government aligned with the US.

      • An advice for you, Ivan — do not post anonymously. Don't you have access to some stolen /.-accounts as described in TFA? Use that — you will be believed for a 5 seconds longer...
    • If only we had know Lenin was talking about social media when he said socialism, we'd have had more empathy.
      Because indeed that would have been a cause worth fighting against.
  • The vast majority of the article can be summed as, "astroturfing." I think we've known for a while that various governments pay people to enter forums and post messages trying control the narrative.

    There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.

    Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.

    • "The vast majority of the article can be summed as, "astroturfing.""

      I'd add that it's not even astrotufing about the old two-blocks world.

      The titular should be something like "Is Time Conducting a News War on Social Media?"

      As the likes of Twitter, Facebook, etc. are killing the "old way" Time represents, Time, of course, counterattacks in a desperate attempt to stay relevant: in USA one of the worst things you can call somebody is "communist"; you'd better call somebody son-of-a-bitch than communist; Russia

    • I think we've known for a while that various governments pay people to enter forums and post messages trying control the narrative.

      I haven't heard of any other nation coming close to the scale of Russia:

      "Russia's information war [businessinsider.com] might be thought of as the biggest trolling operation in history,"

      There is a paragraph about phishing that largely is quoted in the summary. The article doesn't make clear whether these are phishing attacks from the Russian government, or just from Russia.

      Uh, yes, TFA does say it came straight from Russian soldiers:

      In one case last year, senior intelligence officials tell TIME, a Russian soldier based in Ukraine successfully infiltrated a U.S. social media group by pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife and weighing in on political debates with specially tailored messages.

      Overall, the article is an example of the breathless hyperbole that fills every news article these days.

      Heh TFA says "the Russians would consider it a success if you questioned the truth of your news sources". Hrm.

  • "The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife".

    Blown right away. There are no Russian soldiers in Ukraine. And if there were, they would be too busy fighting off the crazed Ukrainian soldiers and Nazi battalions to do a lot of social media.

    • There are no Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

      Rriight [informnapalm.org]...

      crazed Ukrainian soldiers

      Yes, sure. Defending one's Motherland from invaders is "crazy".

      Nazi battalions

      The last National Socialist left Ukraine in 1944... He was in a hurry...

    • "The article describes a Russian soldier in the Ukraine pretending to be a 42-year-old American housewife".

      Blown right away. There are no Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

      Kadyrov, is that you [independent.co.uk]?

      Oh, wait, maybe you're Mahmoud [youtube.com], I guess since you've been barred [nytimes.com] from running again, now you're ./ing from your Mom's basement :P

  • Occam's Razor says it's not "The Russians." "The Russians" do not have the resources to control U.S. (social) media. It does appear that some entity is using the media to create deeper political division in the U.S. It must be very expensive to do this but, it would be much less expensive for U.S. government agencies to do this instead of a foreign entity. Occam's Razor says this is an inside-job. If any entity is influencing the media it is much more likely to be the CIA rather than the Kremlin.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by doom ( 14564 )

      "Occam's Razor says it's not 'The Russians.'

      Occam's Razor says you don't understand Occam's Razor very well: RAZING_CONSPIRACY [obsidianrook.com]

      What you're actually making is a plausibility argument based on a (dubious) claim that Russia's resources are too limited to have any effect in this realm.

      If you wanted to make the point that multiple different player's are out there astroturfing as web surfers-- including, for example, Hillary's Brock puppets who were such a joy to deal with during the Democratic primary-- y

  • ITT (Score:2)

    by sfled ( 231432 )
    Accordingly, everyone in this thread is potentially a Russian social media meddler.

    • I hope they know where to send the paycheck... I also apparently shill for big corporations, the Jews, the Illuminati, both the Republican and Democratic parties... and yet even though they know me well enough to bring me into their conspiracies, they apparently don't know where to send the damned payoff.

  • Blaming Russia is one thing, but if your official fucking email is GMAIL OR HOTMAIL and you use it for official party/government correspondence AND you're dumb enough to be phished, then Russia can only take part of the blame.
    • Blaming thieves is one thing, but if you primary residence has a door, and you spend most of your time there AND you're dumb enough to answer the door when a well-disguised attacker knocks, then the thief can only take part of the blame.

  • No (Score:3)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Saturday May 20, 2017 @02:14PM (#54455553)
    This is mental insanity because there isn't any evidence at all of electoral fraud, vote rigging or coercion of voters. You know, the kind of hard evidence you'd need to substantiate an allegation of 'hacking' or 'influencing' the election.

    All we get is this kind of brain damage about completely unsubstantiated Russian 'bots' and some bizarrely incredibly mind control project Putin has.
  • After 9/11, I was listening to a interview with Rudy Giuliani. He made a joke, that while as some other countries might have the best engineers, America has the best Madison Avenue. He was referring to the propaganda pipeline, and how the US worked hard to make itself hear around the world and exerts its influence globally.
    I remember hearing [re-]broadcasts by Ronald Reagan via "Voice of America" broadcast into Afghanistan in the 1970's. He went off the deep end and talked about how there are plenty o
  • This is ridiculously well documented by our Intelligence Community. Yes. Yes they are. What the hell is wrong with our media that they can't just report facts anymore without questioning them. If I got shot and read about it in the paper the headline would probably be "Are balls of lead waging a war on rsilvergun?".

  • The administrations of recent history are doing a fine job of undermining democracy all on their own.

