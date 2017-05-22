Bitcoin Price Hits Fresh Record High Above $2,200 (cnbc.com) 44
An anonymous reader writes: Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day -- the moment a programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz spent 10,000 bitcoin on two Papa John's pizzas. More important than the episode being widely recognized as the first transaction using the cryptocurrency is what it tells us about the bitcoin rally that saw it break through the $2,100 mark on Monday. Bitcoin was trading as high as $2,185.89 in the early hours of Monday morning, hitting a fresh record high, after first powering through the $2,000 barrier over the weekend, according to CoinDesk data. Throughout the weekend, the value of cryptocurrency was looming around $2,000.
$11 million dollar pizzas (Score:2)
Man, $11 million dollars for a pizza; I hope it was damn good!
Must have been with anchovies!
10,000 Bitcoins * USD$2,185.89 = USD$21,858,900.
I don't know how you ended up with 11 million dollars.
He bought 2 pizza's
A combination of math and reading comprehension, perhaps?
Lets see if we get this right..... (Score:2)
Deflation (Score:3)
I don't know if you suddenly turned into irony, if it was irony from your first comment, or if it still is honest obliviousness to whatever you're saying being the actual problems of current currencies (and the "solutions" eventually found to "counter" the problems).
Deflation and Inflation are not a bad thing on their own.
If their rate is in balanced with the rest of the economy it isn't that big of a deal. If the economy slows a relative deflation is a good thing, because it will make our prices cheaper so it would be purchased more from other economies.
Inflation when the economy is good is also a good sign. As we can purchase more from cheaper economies.
The problem is when these go at a rate faster then the growth of the actual economy.
Deflation during a strong econ
I see a problem emerging when someone says they want to get paid in a fixed amount of bitcoin per hour.
That's not how it will work.... they'll say they want to be paid 4 Extra-Large Pizzas per Hour with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Settled in Bitcoins.
OR "$40US/Hour, Settled in Bitcoins"
Exchange rate risk and fixed money supplies (Score:2)
Bit coin is slowly limiting the supply of new bit coin (by design), which drives up the price of bitcoin.
Correct. This is because the makers of bitcoin were under the (incorrect) belief that having no ability to adjust the money supply quickly (ala the gold standard) is beneficial and failed to understand why such a system failed [quora.com]. Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
So every time you go to buy a good or service you spend less bitcoin because its value has increased.
Not necessarily true. Just because the supply of bitcoins is (roughly) fixed it doesn't mean the demand for them is fixed. The price can and does go both up and down with great regularity.
I see a problem emerging when someone says they want to get paid in a fixed amount of bitcoin per hour.
That would be no different than s
Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
I didn't learn this shit from history. I didn't even learn this shit from an economics class. I just modeled a bunch of different monetary policies in my head and identified that fiat with fractional reserve provides massive advantages and gives the greatest long-term stability, while commodity currency (e.g. gold) suffers from deflationary problems and commodity instability (new, productive gold mine means sudden inflation).
That would be no different than saying you want to be paid a fixed number of dollars per hour
Bitcoins are deflationary and somewhat unstable in the short-term.
Right now no one values things by bitcoin without checking its value against the dollar. If people want to go onto an actual bitcoin economy that is indenpendant of the dollar they are
This may lead to its actual demise. With the value increasing so much so fast, with the designed supply limit. Means actually buying anything with bitcoins will be a loss. With the average 3% inflation of the US dollar, that is values is derived from a complex economy. It means I am willing to spend my Dollar, on things that may grant a temporary reward ($20 for a Pizza) or a long term reward such as investment in some company that actually makes something. Because after 7 years that $20 Pizza would
How's that problem any different from the other one, where you are told to get paid a fixed amount of $currency, only to see it become less and less valuable?
Oh, right, because it works in favor of the recipient of a salary. How silly of me.
Spread your transactions over a few days on all the exchanges.
Anyone still on the bitcoin bandwagon are the ones who either have free electricity or criminals. As a currency it's just doomed to fail due to the ever changing "value" people attribute to it. It's simply too volatile. One day it can be worth $2k and the next it could be worth $500. The fact it becomes rarer after a while, only the ones who invested heavily in bitcoin in the early days actually made a decent profit, today if you join, you basically get peanuts.
That's the nature of every system, including Wall Street, education, investments, government, and sex.
The ones who get in early reap the benefits.
The ones who get in early reap the benefits.
Unless you're Apple, then you can join the party late, come out with a new design, and claim to have invented it first. MP3 players before the iPod? Meh... Cellphones before the iPhone? Meh... PCs before the Macs? Meh...
You're comparing an old cellphone to a smartphone? You're a fucking moron.
What exactly are you investing in?
The elimination of cash in India, the EU and soon the USA.