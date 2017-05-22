Bitcoin Price Hits Fresh Record High Above $2,200

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader writes: Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day -- the moment a programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz spent 10,000 bitcoin on two Papa John's pizzas. More important than the episode being widely recognized as the first transaction using the cryptocurrency is what it tells us about the bitcoin rally that saw it break through the $2,100 mark on Monday. Bitcoin was trading as high as $2,185.89 in the early hours of Monday morning, hitting a fresh record high, after first powering through the $2,000 barrier over the weekend, according to CoinDesk data. Throughout the weekend, the value of cryptocurrency was looming around $2,000.

  • Man, $11 million dollars for a pizza; I hope it was damn good!
  • Bit coin is slowly limiting the supply of new bit coin (by design), which drives up the price of bitcoin. So every time you go to buy a good or service you spend less bitcoin because its value has increased. I see a problem emerging when someone says they want to get paid in a fixed amount of bitcoin per hour.
    • I just thought of a name for it: "deflation". It will NEVER work!
      • It can work if there is some sort of central authority managing the money supply. I'm sure Bitcoin thought of that and has built that into their system.

        • I don't know if you suddenly turned into irony, if it was irony from your first comment, or if it still is honest obliviousness to whatever you're saying being the actual problems of current currencies (and the "solutions" eventually found to "counter" the problems).

      • Deflation and Inflation are not a bad thing on their own.
        If their rate is in balanced with the rest of the economy it isn't that big of a deal. If the economy slows a relative deflation is a good thing, because it will make our prices cheaper so it would be purchased more from other economies.
        Inflation when the economy is good is also a good sign. As we can purchase more from cheaper economies.
        The problem is when these go at a rate faster then the growth of the actual economy.
        Deflation during a strong econ

      I see a problem emerging when someone says they want to get paid in a fixed amount of bitcoin per hour.

      That's not how it will work.... they'll say they want to be paid 4 Extra-Large Pizzas per Hour with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Settled in Bitcoins.
      OR "$40US/Hour, Settled in Bitcoins"

    • Bit coin is slowly limiting the supply of new bit coin (by design), which drives up the price of bitcoin.

      Correct. This is because the makers of bitcoin were under the (incorrect) belief that having no ability to adjust the money supply quickly (ala the gold standard) is beneficial and failed to understand why such a system failed [quora.com]. Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

      So every time you go to buy a good or service you spend less bitcoin because its value has increased.

      Not necessarily true. Just because the supply of bitcoins is (roughly) fixed it doesn't mean the demand for them is fixed. The price can and does go both up and down with great regularity.

      I see a problem emerging when someone says they want to get paid in a fixed amount of bitcoin per hour.

      • Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

        I didn't learn this shit from history. I didn't even learn this shit from an economics class. I just modeled a bunch of different monetary policies in my head and identified that fiat with fractional reserve provides massive advantages and gives the greatest long-term stability, while commodity currency (e.g. gold) suffers from deflationary problems and commodity instability (new, productive gold mine means sudden inflation).

        That would be no different than saying you want to be paid a fixed number of dollars per hour

        Bitcoins are deflationary and somewhat unstable in the short-term.

      • The difference between bitcoin and a money supply backed by a country: The country can increase or decrease the money supply to influence how the economy works. So the country can affect inflation or deflation and how much of it we have. BitCoin cannot. So if there is a run on bitcoin, there is no way to put the brakes on.

    • This may lead to its actual demise. With the value increasing so much so fast, with the designed supply limit. Means actually buying anything with bitcoins will be a loss. With the average 3% inflation of the US dollar, that is values is derived from a complex economy. It means I am willing to spend my Dollar, on things that may grant a temporary reward ($20 for a Pizza) or a long term reward such as investment in some company that actually makes something. Because after 7 years that $20 Pizza would

    • How's that problem any different from the other one, where you are told to get paid a fixed amount of $currency, only to see it become less and less valuable?

      Oh, right, because it works in favor of the recipient of a salary. How silly of me.

Pound for pound, the amoeba is the most vicious animal on earth.

