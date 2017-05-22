Bitcoin Price Hits Fresh Record High Above $2,200 (cnbc.com) 13
An anonymous reader writes: Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day -- the moment a programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz spent 10,000 bitcoin on two Papa John's pizzas. More important than the episode being widely recognized as the first transaction using the cryptocurrency is what it tells us about the bitcoin rally that saw it break through the $2,100 mark on Monday. Bitcoin was trading as high as $2,185.89 in the early hours of Monday morning, hitting a fresh record high, after first powering through the $2,000 barrier over the weekend, according to CoinDesk data. Throughout the weekend, the value of cryptocurrency was looming around $2,000.
$11 million dollar pizzas (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
10,000 Bitcoins * USD$2,185.89 = USD$21,858,900.
I don't know how you ended up with 11 million dollars.
Re: (Score:2)
He bought 2 pizza's
Lets see if we get this right..... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Spread your transactions over a few days on all the exchanges.