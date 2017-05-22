Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Self-Driving Cars Could Cost America's Professional Drivers Up To 25,000 Jobs a Month (cnbc.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
The full impact of self-driving cars on society is several decades away -- but when it hits, the job losses will be substantial for American truck drivers, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. From a report: When autonomous vehicle saturation peaks, U.S. drivers could see job losses at a rate of 25,000 a month, or 300,000 a year, according to a report from Goldman Sachs Economics Research. Truck drivers, more so than bus or taxi drivers, will see the bulk of that job loss, according to the report. That makes sense, given today's employment: In 2014, there were 4 million driver jobs in the U.S., 3.1 million of which were truck drivers, Goldman said. That represents 2 percent of total employment.

Self-Driving Cars Could Cost America's Professional Drivers Up To 25,000 Jobs a Month More | Reply

Self-Driving Cars Could Cost America's Professional Drivers Up To 25,000 Jobs a Month

Comments Filter:
  • The salaries are poor as there are lots of others willing to do the job as well. The ones I think took it in the shorts are the ones that bought their own rigs.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

      On the other hand, if they can retrofit their own rig to be self-driving, wouldn't that turn their rig into a money-maker?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      As someone who used to drive big rigs for my dad back in college, I can say that anyone who thinks an AI will be able to drive a modern tractor-trailer anytime soon has obviously never driven one. A tractor-trailer is about 100 times more difficult, complicated, and dangerous to drive than a regular car. And we don't even have AI's that can reliably drive cars yet. Shit, they've only just recently developed reliable automatic transmissions for those beasts.

      You just show me a AI that can safely and consisten

      • I don't think anyone thinks they will dock themselves soon, but it would still be a great money saver if they could park themselves at a hub and wait for a couple jockies to drive a foldable scooter out and bring them in. Eventually docks may be designed to accommodate self driven trucks rather than the other way around. I could see Amazon doing something like that.

  • they may as well gum the works up hell if they go jail as at least the will get room and board as trump wants to cut food stamps.

  • trains? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by dyeazel ( 609550 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @04:52PM (#54465649)

    We wouldn't need the thousands of self-driving trucks if the rail freight system could compete with trucking, but the deck is stacked against them.

    Rail companies maintain their own "roads" and rights of way. Trucking companies buy trucks, hire drivers as cheap as possible, then turn it all loose on roads built with your tax dollars. One of my Civil Engineering prof's told us that one truck does the damage of 10,000 cars. As a highway engineer, I saw that first-hand. Then trucking companies have the gall to put stickers on the back of the trucks that say, "This truck pays an average of $5,123 dollars per year in over the road taxes." Yet they probably do 50 times that in damage.

    It's time we cut off the trucking company fat cats and charged them to use the interstate roads. That would bring the rail companies up to parity. Trucking companies would just service the last few (or dozen) miles from the rail hub to the source/destination. And we all get lower taxes and less highway construction.

    • One of my Civil Engineering prof's told us that one truck does the damage of 10,000 cars

      I second this. In south Texas a recently discovered shale formation (the Eagle Ford Shale formation) created an oil boom. This caused tons of oil-carrying trucks to just completely ruin southern portions of highway 183 to the point where it's damn near unsafe to even go the speed limit anymore.

  • The advent of horseless carriages will cost the jobs of thousand of stable boys and blacksmiths!
    The end of the economy is nigh, and this time it's different!

    • I know nobody likes to read 90-paragraph essays and would rather do knee-jerk reactions either forwards or (as you did) in satire, but I still prefer to do a full accounting [slashdot.org] to justify the current position.

      The tl;dr is that a rapid technological deployment will cause a terrible recession due to unemploying several percentage points of the workforce and driving the remainder to tighten their wallets, creating further unemployment; while a slow technological deployment will cause hardly a whimper, and just

  • Just triple your price (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:15PM (#54465817) Homepage

    Just triple your price and call yourself a "luxury" service.

  • I'm sure a lot of criminals who don't have the gall to assault a regular truck may be able to justify going after a self-driving truck, since there are no people onboard to leave behind as witnesses.

    A driverless truck carrying millions of dollars worth of goods out on a lonely desert road? It'll be like a sitting (well, rolling) duck. They're going to have to have some clever defensive mechanisms installed to prevent an all out field day for thieves.

  • Rather than have some guy spend days driving a truckload cross-country, howsabout...

    * short-haul trailer from factory/port to nearest railroad yard
    * have the train take the loaded trailer cross-country to the nearest railyard to final destination
    * short-haul from railroad yard to warehouse or store

Slashdot Top Deals

Repel them. Repel them. Induce them to relinquish the spheroid. - Indiana University fans' chant for their perennially bad football team

Close