Self-Driving Cars Could Cost America's Professional Drivers Up To 25,000 Jobs a Month (cnbc.com) 28
The full impact of self-driving cars on society is several decades away -- but when it hits, the job losses will be substantial for American truck drivers, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. From a report: When autonomous vehicle saturation peaks, U.S. drivers could see job losses at a rate of 25,000 a month, or 300,000 a year, according to a report from Goldman Sachs Economics Research. Truck drivers, more so than bus or taxi drivers, will see the bulk of that job loss, according to the report. That makes sense, given today's employment: In 2014, there were 4 million driver jobs in the U.S., 3.1 million of which were truck drivers, Goldman said. That represents 2 percent of total employment.
On the other hand, if they can retrofit their own rig to be self-driving, wouldn't that turn their rig into a money-maker?
As someone who used to drive big rigs for my dad back in college, I can say that anyone who thinks an AI will be able to drive a modern tractor-trailer anytime soon has obviously never driven one. A tractor-trailer is about 100 times more difficult, complicated, and dangerous to drive than a regular car. And we don't even have AI's that can reliably drive cars yet. Shit, they've only just recently developed reliable automatic transmissions for those beasts.
For both there are options to do without. They are not cost-effective at the moment, because in both trains and planes the engineer/pilot is a lot less of a cost factor than in a car or truck.
It's harder to fly a plane or helicopter. There are a lot of things to hit on the ground, a lot of information feeds, and a lot of decisions to make; the air is nice and clear, except for invisible turbulence, stalls, and other situations requiring massive processing of information in ways not well-documented.
they may as well gum the works up hell if they go (Score:3)
they may as well gum the works up hell if they go jail as at least the will get room and board as trump wants to cut food stamps.
trains? (Score:3, Insightful)
We wouldn't need the thousands of self-driving trucks if the rail freight system could compete with trucking, but the deck is stacked against them.
Rail companies maintain their own "roads" and rights of way. Trucking companies buy trucks, hire drivers as cheap as possible, then turn it all loose on roads built with your tax dollars. One of my Civil Engineering prof's told us that one truck does the damage of 10,000 cars. As a highway engineer, I saw that first-hand. Then trucking companies have the gall to put stickers on the back of the trucks that say, "This truck pays an average of $5,123 dollars per year in over the road taxes." Yet they probably do 50 times that in damage.
It's time we cut off the trucking company fat cats and charged them to use the interstate roads. That would bring the rail companies up to parity. Trucking companies would just service the last few (or dozen) miles from the rail hub to the source/destination. And we all get lower taxes and less highway construction.
One of my Civil Engineering prof's told us that one truck does the damage of 10,000 cars
I second this. In south Texas a recently discovered shale formation (the Eagle Ford Shale formation) created an oil boom. This caused tons of oil-carrying trucks to just completely ruin southern portions of highway 183 to the point where it's damn near unsafe to even go the speed limit anymore.
Horrors! (Score:2)
The advent of horseless carriages will cost the jobs of thousand of stable boys and blacksmiths!
The end of the economy is nigh, and this time it's different!
I know nobody likes to read 90-paragraph essays and would rather do knee-jerk reactions either forwards or (as you did) in satire, but I still prefer to do a full accounting [slashdot.org] to justify the current position.
It's a complex economical issue that demonstrates that common sense is a logical fallacy, especially when dealing with large and complex systems. As such, it gets stupid people screaming for protection from something they think will hurt them.
Just triple your price (Score:3)
Just triple your price and call yourself a "luxury" service.
I wonder if there will be a rise in truck robbery (Score:2)
I'm sure a lot of criminals who don't have the gall to assault a regular truck may be able to justify going after a self-driving truck, since there are no people onboard to leave behind as witnesses.
A driverless truck carrying millions of dollars worth of goods out on a lonely desert road? It'll be like a sitting (well, rolling) duck. They're going to have to have some clever defensive mechanisms installed to prevent an all out field day for thieves.
Long-haul trucking... WHY??? (Score:2)
Rather than have some guy spend days driving a truckload cross-country, howsabout...
* short-haul trailer from factory/port to nearest railroad yard
* have the train take the loaded trailer cross-country to the nearest railyard to final destination
* short-haul from railroad yard to warehouse or store
This is already an option that is in use...